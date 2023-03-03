Spread the love

St. Patrick’s Day kicks off the weekend this year, that means that all those parties are going to be a little longer, a little louder and a little crazier, and there is no better place to let the Irish in you out than in Las Vegas. Las Vegas always knows how to do St. Patrick’s Day right and this year is no different, so Splash Magazines Worldwide has put together a few of the best places to bring out your Irish spirit.

Rì Rà Irish Pub (Photo Courtesy Anthony Mair)

If you are looking for what is without question the most authentic and the best St. Patrick’s Day celebration, Rì Rà Irish Pub inside the Shoppes at Mandalay Place is the place to be. From a menu that includes traditional Irish favorites, like beef & Guinness stew, fish & chips and corned beef & cabbage, to authentic live bands from Ireland and getting to learn to pour a proper Guinness, Rì Rà has it all. The live band lineup for Ri Ra Irish pub for the entire week is listed below:

Tuesday, March 14, 8 pm: The Crooked Jacks

Wednesday, March 15, 10 pm: The Crooked Jacks

Thursday, March 16, 10:30 pm: The Crooked Jacks

Friday, March 17, Noon to Midnight: The Black Donnelly’s, The Crooked Jacks and Achill Crossing

Saturday, March 18, 5pm to Midnight: The Black Donnelly’s, The Crooked Jacks and Achill Crossing

Sunday, March 19,8 pm: The Crooked Jacks

Guinness and fish & chips at Rì Rà

Rì Rà Irish Pub Menu

For more information, visit: Rì Rà Irish Pub

Fremont Street Experience, the five-block entertainment district located in historic downtown Las Vegas, will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with its annual ShamRock Bash, March 16-19. On Fremont Street, everyone is Irish during the four-day, legendary celebration filled with nonstop live entertainment, events, drink specials and festive atmosphere. St. Patrick’s Day is the most celebrated holiday of the year at Fremont Street Experience with an unrivaled 144 hours of free, live entertainment, featuring authentic Irish bands, The Arcana Kings, Whiskey Galore, Finnegan’s Wake, Darby O’Gill and The Little People and more, Fremont Street Experience will be the ultimate destination for St. Patrick’s Day festivities. Additional entertainment will include the Firefighters Parade & Challenge, Celtic dancers and the most epic people watching on the planet.

For more information about Fremont Street Experience’s ShamRock Bash, please visit: Vegas Experience.