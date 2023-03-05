Spread the love

Elegant Gowns Displayed by top Designers all over the ballroom

Right in the heart of Beverly Hills at the Four Seasons Beverly Wilshire Hotel , was the perfect location to host the ultimate Wedding Salon Event showcasing the latest trends in luxury wedding ideas. The venue, known as the hotspot for the memorable film, Pretty Woman, was the ideal spot to exhibit the latest trends in weddings. From opulent florals, live wedding entertainment, well appointed reception tables, dreamy fashion designs, extravagant table top fantasies, and sumptuous wedding samples to delight all the senses.



Illuminate Guest Services

The guests are thrilled to attend Wedding Salon events to view and sample creations from Vera Wang, David Tutera, Godiva, and Victoria’s Secret and many others in past events.



This is the premiere wedding venue to get ideas, formulate your dream wedding fantasies and create your dream book of ideas. This event has anticipated your wedding fantasies from traditional to exotic. It is your ultimate bridal resource.



The epitome of elegance was displayed at this ideal salon event which portrays the best of the best in weddings. Attendees were delighted to see the vendors that could fulfill their wedding dreams and fantasies all in one grand ballroom. From Photographers, Videographers, Wedding Entertainers, Beauty Experts, Bakeries, Invitation and Favor Creators, Celebrity Wedding Planners, Venues, Travel & Honeymoon Experts, Health & Fitness Gurus and more.



This not to be missed event delivered on their promises to display the latest in all things wedding with a cast of attendees from engaged couples, celebs, industry pros and more. Beyond just the wedding magazines, being able to experience firsthand all the best in bridal, lifestyle, health, and beauty. Guests were thrilled to sample the sumptuous desserts of Sylvia Weinstock Cakes to Lancome’s latest beauty tips to the hottest couture wedding dresses. Celebrity planners and stylists were there to share the latest tips to create a personalized wedding dream come true.

Charcuterie Dream lavish display of gourmet delights

Guests were thrilled to experience the cornucopia of food displayed by Charcuterie Dream which was reminiscent of a renaissance painting. Their motto is: We believe that standing out is better than fitting in! That is why gourmet products, great taste and unique visual esthetics are crucial in everything we do!



For the budget minded fashionista, For The Love of Bridal showcased the most elegant bridal gowns at affordable luxury prices. Featured in The Knot Best of Weddings 2021, these high quality fashions are at reasonable prices.

For a full service event design and planning production company based in Los Angeles, Designs Dee Lee curates your every need to make sure you have the best possible outcome to fulfill your vision. With attention to detail, she stands out as the most sought after in the biz. There were several trending gown designers including Whitman Couture.

Ice Sculptures Galore for Dazzling Guests

Most importantly these days is the honeymoon which is the gift each couple gives to themselves to tie the knot in style! GeoLuxeTravel specializes in luxury and South Pacific getaways. Deborah Izenberg has been the “go-to” expert to fulfill your honeymoon dreams come true.

Flowers are always the center of attention and Flowers By Leah has been an award winner by The Knot and several other publications, including Wedding Wire Couples’ Choice for a few years in a row.

An outstanding total concept event planning service that will dazzle your guests is Illuminate Guest Services, where your design dreams become a reality! They are a one stop shop from lighting, linens, rentals, and more, they promise to deliver and transform any space into a “wow” event!

There were dozens of vendors to delight all the senses, and a bride and groom dream come true!