March Madness is the pinnacle for any basketball fan and while you can attend tournament games throughout the country or take the action in at home, but nothing creates an atmosphere quite like Las Vegas. March Madness tips off this year on March 16th (the round of 64) , but when it comes to Las Vegas there is more to experience than just showing up to watch the games.

Splash Magazines Worldwide is going to help you make the most of your Las Vegas experience so that you can enjoy all of the nonstop basketball action, last second buzzer beaters and wagers galore all while finding the best places to enjoy cocktails, world-class food and the biggest televisions in the world.

Fashion Show Las Vegas (FSLV)

Venue: The Great Hall at FSLV

Dates Available: Wednesday, March 8 – Monday, April 3

March Madness Offerings:

Guests can watch their favorite teams face off for the ultimate complimentary watch party experience, “Game On” at Fashion Show Las Vegas. In the Great Hall at FSLV, guests can catch the games every weekend, test their jump shot and enjoy various interactive activities, including: Manicure Mayhem – Step your nail game up while cheering on your team Casino Quest – Learn how to place your bets while watching the games



Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Venue: Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill

Dates Available: Tuesday, March 14 – Monday, April 3

Reservation: HERE

March Madness Offerings:

Tune in with four large screens between the bar and lounge area while enjoying menu offerings including: Wings, made with chile-garlic or traditional buffalo, priced at $15 Bacon cheddar jalapeno poppers, made with cilantro lime aioli, priced at $15 Loaded potato skins, made with applewood bacon, cheddar cheese, scallions and chipotle aioli, priced at $14 Pretzel bites, made with beer cheese sauce, priced at $11 Truffle fries, made with parmesan, priced at $12 Le classic slider, made with American cheese, brioche bun and pickles, priced at $7 Specialty cocktails, including: Double Dribble, made with premium tequila, blueberries, dragon fruit syrup, lemon and Campari 3 Pointer, made with Kraken rum, Averna, apricot syrup, lemon and red pepper jam



Chicken Wings at Sugarcane (Photo Credit: SUGARCANE Raw Bar Grill)

Venue Name: The X Pot

Dates Offered: Tuesday, March 14 – Monday, April 3, 2023

Reservation: HERE

March Madness Offerings:

Enjoy game day specials in the lounge, including $30 buckets of beer 20% off all food orders



Venue: Trustworthy Brewing Co.

Dates Available: Sunday, March 19 and Monday, March 20

Reservation: HERE

March Madness Offerings:

Take your March Madness festivities to Trustworthy Brewing Co. inside the Grand Canal Shoppes! You can catch the high-energy games on Trustworthy’s 130-square-foot video wall. For a minimum spend of $75, you can enjoy new menu items and a limited-time-only Imperial Porter with notes of white chocolate and raspberries.

Trustworthy Brewing Co. (Photo Credit: Marco Hernando)

Flight Club Social Darts Las Vegas

Venue: Flight Club Social Darts inside Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Dates Available:

Thursday, March 16 through Sunday, March 19 for the first and second round games *limited viewing

Saturday, April 1 for the Final Four games

Monday, April 3 for the Championship games

Reservation: HERE

March Madness Offerings:

Flight Club Las Vegas will bring the heat to this basketball series by transforming into a unique watch party experience. Guests can compete while watching their favorite teams go head to head in the college basketball tournament on 11 screens around the social entertainment venue – available exclusively for this special event. In addition to prime viewing and extraordinary social darts, Flight Club Las Vegas will offer delectable specials such as: Draft beer and Rosé priced at $5 All flatbreads priced at $8 Shrimp cocktail priced $1.50 All sliders priced at $12 per order



Illuminarium Las Vegas

Venue: Illuminarium Las Vegas

Dates Available: March 16 – 17

Reservation: HERE

March Madness:

Illuminarium will have everyone jumping out of their seats for two nights of spring sports. Guests are invited to enjoy an evening of rooting for their favorite team during the Vegas Golden Knights game on Thursday, March 16 and March Madness on Friday, March 17 as they also discover the great unknown with cocktails at SPACE After Dark.

Link to photos HERE (Photo Credit: Illuminarium Experiences)

Sunset Station Hotel & Casino

Venue: Club Madrid – March Hoops Viewing

Dates Available: Thursday, March 16 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, March 17 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

March Madness Offerings:

March Hoops Viewing Event Must be 21 and up Doors open at 8 a.m. Food and beverage offerings Hot dogs and chips March Madness beverage specials throughout the day



Green Valley Ranch Resort Casino and Resort

Venue: Estancia Ballroom

Dates Available: Thursday, March 16 – Friday, March 17

March Madness Offerings:

March Hoops Viewing Event Admission is free, doors open at 8 a.m. Viewing party hosted in the Estancia Ballroom will be shown on eight jumbo screens Beverage specials throughout the day



Red Rock Resort Casino and Spa

Venue: Onyx Bar

Dates Available: Thursday, March 16 – Sunday, March 19

Reservations: Reservations can be made by calling (702-797-7517)

March Madness Offerings:

Group Dining Specials Private Dining Room for a party up to eight includes two select bottles with choice of three mixers ($1,250) Table for a party of four includes two buckets of domestic, import or craft beer, one select bottle with choice of three mixers ($750)



Venue: Rocks Lounge

Dates Available: Thursday, March 16 – Sunday, March 19

Reservation: Reservations can be made by calling (702-797-7517)

March Madness Offerings:

Dining Specials AYCE Buffet per seat, two drink tickets for domestic bottled beer (Bud Light, Budweiser, Bud Zero, Michelob Ultra and Bud Light Seltzer) or house wines ($199)

Booth/Table Reservations For a table of six, includes two buckets of domestic, import or craft beer, one select bottle from Smirnoff, Captain Morgan or Crown Royal with choice of three mixers ($1,000) For a table of four, includes two buckets of domestic, import or craft beer, one select bottle with choice of three mixers ($750)



Venue: Race & Sports Bar

Dates Available: Thursday, March 16 – Sunday, March 19

March Madness Offerings:

Beer Specials available at Upper Lounge (by bar) Table of four, select unlimited beverages valued up to $12 per drink Single seat, select unlimited beverages valued up to $12 per drink



Venue: Lucky Bar

Dates Available: Thursday, March 16 – Sunday, March 19

Reservation:Reservations can be made by calling (702-797-7517)

March Madness Offerings:

Dining Specials – check in begins at 8 a.m. VIP Seating includes two seats and one table with access to two flat screens. Includes a bucket of domestic beer ($500) VIP Seating for a party of two to four guests, includes a large sectional couch with access to two flat screens. Includes two buckets of domestic, import or craft beer ($750) Luxury VIP Seating for party of four to six guests, includes three buckets of domestic, import or craft beer ($1250)



Venue: Bowling Bar

Dates Available: Thursday, March 16 – Sunday, March 19

Reservation:Reservations can be made by calling (702-797-7517)

March Madness Offerings:

Dining Specials VIP High Top Seating package includes table for two and one bucket of domestic, import or craft beer ($150 per person) Food available for Bowling Snack Bar



For March Madness, Fremont Street Experience’s Viva Vision canopy will also be showing the world’s largest tournament bracket, totaling over 130,000 square-feet. From Tuesday, March 14 through Monday, April 3, Fremont Street Experience will keep fans updated daily with a special, larger-than-life visual which will run multiple times per hour on the world’s largest single video screen.

HOOPS ON THE STRIP SPECIALS:

Chayo Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar:

Visitors can catch any college basketball tournament game at Chayo Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar. With a $150 food and beverage minimum, guests can enjoy guaranteed seating for up to three hours. In addition, Chayo will feature a taco cart offering tempting bites and margaritas.

Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club:

Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club will host Cousin Sal’s college hoops watch party on Thursday, March 16 and Friday, March 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kimmel’s Cousin Sal and Harry from the Extra Points Podcast team will host the watch parties during the first round of college basketball’s marquee tournament. Each day promises laughs, fun and good times with contests and betting slip giveaways. Admission is complimentary.

Off The Strip Bistro + Bar:

Guests are invited to savor tempting food and drink specials during college basketball games at Off The Strip Bistro + Bar. The restaurant will offer a slam dunk platter with mini chili hot dogs, chicken tenders, loaded cheesy tater tots, onion rings, pretzel sticks and fried shrimp served with spicy marinara for $45. Fans of sliders can enjoy beef sliders, BBQ pork sliders and crispy chicken sliders served with crinkle cut fries for $29. Lastly, attendees can enjoy chicken wing madness with buffalo wings, dry rubbed wings, fried chicken wings, crinkle cut fries, carrots, celery and a choice of sauce for $36. Off The Strip will also offer beer bucket specials, including six bottles of beers and cocktail specials made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey, Jack Daniels Tennessee Whiskey, Jose Cuervo Tequila and BACARDÍ Rum.

Socks & Bottoms

Visitors to The LINQ Promenade can support their favorite basketball team with college-themed socks. In March, guests can enjoy two pairs of socks for $33.

Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery:

In celebration of this year’s tournament, Tilted Kilt will host a number of college basketball viewing parties. On Friday, March 17, guests can enjoy Tilted Kilt’s viewing sessions from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m. Sessions on this day include a minimum $125 food and beverage spend per session. In addition, the pub and eatery will host viewing sessions on Thursday, March 16, Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 12 to 3 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. Guests must purchase a minimum of $100 of food and beverages during each session on these days.

Virgil’s Real Barbecue:

Basketball fans are invited to catch all of the action inside the restaurant. In addition, Virgil’s will offer specialty booze and bites on their outdoor patio. Booze specials offered during basketball games include Sky watermelon lemonade, Jameson Irish Whiskey mules, Guinness “Nitro” on draft, Bushmills Red Bush Bourbon shots, Jameson Irish Whiskey shots, Baileys Irish Cream shots and El Jimador Tequila shots. Bites include sliders and tacos made with pulled pork, pulled chicken or Texas beef brisket as well as nachos, fried sweet pickles, crispy hush puppies, fresh cut potato chips and trainwreck fries.

HOOP MADNESS VIEWING PARTIES, MARCH 16, 17

AZILO Ultra Pool

At AZILO Ultra Pool’s “Hoop Madness” parties, guests can enjoy a six-hour select open bar starting at $100 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) or an all-day, all-you-can-drink select bar package starting at $200 (9 a.m. to close). AZILO will also feature its full pool menu starting at 9 a.m. and live entertainment from featured DJs starting at 12 p.m. Doors to “Hoop Madness” open at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to purchase an open bar package, click here .

Azilo VIP Deck (Courtesy The Vox Agency)

Chickie’s & Pete’s

Visitors are invited to enjoy guaranteed VIP seating from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and more than 50 massive high-definition TVs at Chickie’s & Pete’s. In addition, the restaurant will offer beers, well drinks, specialty cocktails and game-day fare. Chickie’s & Pete’s Hoop Madness viewing also includes food and beverage credits and easy access to multiple William Hill sports betting stations. For more information or to reserve seating, click here .

March Hoops at BrewDog

THURSDAY MARCH 16TH – SATURDAY MARCH 18TH

BrewDog will be showing the games across three timeslots (9am – 1pm, 1:30pm – 5:30pm and 6pm – 10pm) across their taproom and rooftop bar.

With packages starting from $120 per person, we have two (bar only), plus four, six and eight top tables available. If you are a party larger than eight, you will need to reserve & purchase multiple tables with the food and beverage credit to accumulate to your party’s desired size.