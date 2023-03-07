Spread the love

Chicagoans and out of towners looking for a way to enjoy the river turning green are invited to cruise with City Cruises Chicago the weekend of the official river dyeing on March 11! Patrons will have the opportunity to enjoy the newly dyed river throughout the entire St. Patrick’s Day weekend with a Premier Plus Architectural Brunch Cruise on the Chicago River where guests will enjoy bottomless mimosas, a 3-course, chef-prepared plated menu alongside picturesque views, a narrated architectural tour of the city, all while enjoying the river being green! To purchase tickets or check availability, please click here.

Saint Patrick’s Day River Cruise

The gang is headed back to Replay! The adored Chicago pop-up bar, Replay Lincoln Park, 2833 N. Sheffield Ave., is bringing the gang back just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. Launching Friday, March 3, Replay will transform into Paddy’s Pub, the iconic dive bar from “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”. Patrons will enjoy all-new photo ops, an extensive drink list, and weekly trivia inspired by the hit FX television show. As always, Replay is open daily with no cover, rsvp, or tickets needed. Replay will also host ticketed express entry during St. Patrick’s Day festivities on March 11 and 17, beginning at 11 am. Fans can also take part in Replay’s own “Flipadelphia” flip cup tournament for a $500 prize, with sweet 16 rounds on March 9 and 16 and the finals on March 23.

At the Chicago Firehouse Restaurant located at 1401 S Michigan Ave, , stop by on St. Patrick’s Day and get a taste of Ireland with their Irish Fare menu! Enjoy some Soda Bread with Salted Irish Butter and choose from 3 new specialty dishes. For all the potato lovers out there, they have a Firehouse Colcannon made with Irish Pot Roast, Guinness, Mashed Yukon Gold Potatoes, Leeks and Savoy Cabbage! Or try the Braised Corned Beef & Cabbage made with Buttered Cabbage and served with Fingerling Potatoes, Brown Bread and Mustard Jus. Or go with a familiar dish from across the pond and try the Fish and Chips made with Beer Battered Walleye Pike served with French Fries and Tartar Sauce. Top it off with an Irish Coffee Cheesecake made with Bailey’s Irish Cream for dessert. Stop by the bar from 6pm-9pm and see the Chitarra Irish Trio perform as well.

For parade-goers and city celebrators alike, Depot 226 located within the luxury boutique-style Canopy Chicago Central Loop at 226 W. Jackson is keeping the party going with $5 shots of Irish Whiskey. Those with an appetite are also in luck as the entire chef-crafted menu featuring flatbreads, Signature sandwiches and more will be 20% off all month long in celebration. Open all day, Depot 226 is the perfect place to enjoy breakfast before holiday festivities and exploring the Loop, for a quick drink at their buzzing happy hour or for a nightcap before heading to one of their spacious guestroom suites. For more information, please click here.

Sip on something as green as the Chicago River to keep the festivities going at Fulton Market Kitchen. The Fulton Market hotspot is featuring one of their signature cocktails, the Verdita Sour as a March must-order. With a beautiful green hue, the Verdita Sour is a sweet and spicy melody made with Blanco Tequila, Pineapple, Cilantro, Mint and Jalapeno. For more information or to make a reservation, click here.

Thorn – A yummy meal

Those looking for festive ways to celebrate in the Chicagoland suburbs, Thorn Restaurant & Lounge inside the Rose Hotel, located at 5200 Pearl Street, are invited to dig into a special Corned Beef and Cabbage Special served with Baby Carrots and Horseradish sauce available all month long for $18. On St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, Thorn will also offer green beer on draft to pair with the special as well as any menu item off their regular menu. For more details on Thorn’s menus and happenings, please click here.

Verdita Sour at Oaken Bistro and Bar

The North Shore is in luck this year as Oaken Bistro + Bar, the modern, upscale lounge located in Conway Business Park, will be featuring St. Patrick’s Day specials all day long on Friday, March 17. Sip on a cold, refreshing Green Beer or indulge in the restaurant’s monthly cocktail special, “Absinthe Minded” featuring a mix of vodka, gin, rum, creme de menthe, Midori and a splash of Absinthe. Executive Chef Christian Alejandro has also developed a range of specials for the day that are worth their weight in gold including a Corned Beef Hash Entree for breakfast, Reuben Sliders for lunch and a Glazed Corned Beef entree for dinner. For more information or to make a reservation, please visit www.oakenbistro.com.