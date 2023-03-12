Spread the love

Get your tickets for the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts where Music Theater Works’ 43rd Season Begins with the Musical Comedy That Won the Tony Award for Best Musical.

Come to see Avenue Q at the North Theatre at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts In Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, playing until April 2. The Tony Award-winning musical comedy with book by Jeff Whitty, music and lyrics by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx, based on an original concept by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx is directed and choreographed by Christopher Pazdernik, assistant

directed by Ashley Keys and music directed by Eugene Dizon.

The running time, including the intermission, is currently 2 hours. The performance schedule is Wednesdays at 1 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. with a Saturday matinee, March 18 at 2 p.m. and two Thursday performances on March 23 and 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are now on sale from $39 to $106 with tickets for guests 25 years old and younger available at half-price at MusicTheaterWorks.com or by calling the Music Theater Works box office at the North

Shore Center, 847.673.6300. Group discounts are available for groups of 10 or more by contacting 847.920.5360.

Join the irreverent denizens of Avenue Q – part flesh, part plushy, people, puppets and all

fun. Hilarious, charming and a little profane, Avenue Q will turn your expectation of

acceptable discourse on its head. Follow our hero Princeton, fresh out of college, to his

shabby New York apartment all the way out on Avenue Q which, it soon becomes clear, is

not your ordinary neighborhood. Laugh out loud, funny, toe-tappingly singable and full of

warmth and humor, Avenue Q won the Tony for Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book.

The cast of Avenue Q includes Jimmy Hogan (he/him/his, Princeton); Brandy Miller

(she/her/hers, Kate Monster); Adam Ross Brody (he/him/his, Rod); Andres J. DeLeon

(he/him/his, Nicky/Trekkie Monster/Bad Idea Bear); Melissa Crabtree (she/her/hers, Lucy/Mrs.Thistletwat/ Bad Idea Bear); Thomas E. Squires (he/him/his, Brian) and Mai

Hartwich (she/her/hers, Christmas Eve) and Whitney Dottery (she/her/hers/they/them/theirs, Gary Coleman).

The Avenue Q understudies include Andrew Lund (they/them/theirs, Princeton U/S); Zoe

Maroko (she/her/hers, Kate Monster U/S); David Blakeman (he/him/his/they/them/theirs,

Nicky/Trekkie/Bad Idea Bear U/S); Rachel Livingston (she/her/hers, Lucy/Mrs.

Thistletwat/Bad Idea Bear U/S); Mark Bartishell (he/him/his, Brian U/S), Maiko Terazawa

(she/her/hers, Christmas Eve U/S) and Ashley Saul (they/them/theirs/she/her/hers, Gary

Coleman U/S).

The Avenue Q creative team currently includes Christopher Pazdernik (any with respect,

director/choreographer); Ashley Keys (she/her/hers assistant director); Eugene Dizon

(he/him/his, music director); Ben Lipinski (he/him/his, scenic designer); Justin LeBlanc

(he/him/his/they/them/theirs, costume designer); Andrew Meyers (he/him/his, lighting

designer); Rick Sims (he/him/his, sound designer); Bob Stilton (he/him/his, props

designer); Nick Zabel (he/him/his, technical director); Kristi Martens (she/her/hers,

puppetry trainer); Cameron Koniarski (he/him/his, master electrician); Will Hughes

(he/him/his, scenic shop technical director); David Sajewich (he/him/his, media designer);

Tony Churchill (he/him/his, associate media engineer); Alexis Lotspeich (she/her/hers,

assistant costume designer); Chelsea Lynn (she/her/hers lighting programmer); Elena

Patterson (she/her/hers/they/them/theirs, stage manager); MaK Cole (they/them/theirs,

assistant stage manager); Jennifer King Russell (she/her/hers, company manager);

Chris Chase (he/him/his, production manager) and Kyle A. Dougan

(he/him/his/they/them/theirs, producing artistic director).

Health Safety Procedure:

All guests are recommended to wear face masks during the show

Video

