Spread the love

Not all gifts come tied in ribbons. Some blessing surprise us arriving unlabeled, and we embrace them in a blaze of joy. Rising hip/hop superstar Roxanne Luciano is about to shock the world with her pending release of her debut song “Winning.” Roxanne is prepared to give her soul to touch the hearts of others.



Supported by dad, Two-Time Grammy winning music publisher Tony Mercedes, Roxanne knew this was her authentic destiny. Young people who are still uncertain of their destiny often try a succession of masks in the hope of finding the one that suits them, the one in fact, the one in which is not a mask, and it seems Roxanne has discovered that. There is definitely a place for her amongst today’s icons Nicki Minaj, Camila Cabello, Lizzo, Cardi B and Rihanna.

Roxanne creates her own rhyme with the help of collaborations. Her goal is to be her authentic self, be realized, and to make her dad proud. I had a conversation with Roxanne regarding her career and aspiration, along with future endeavors…

Like the refracted rainbow of light from a shattered looking glass, or the colors spilling out of a broken kaleidoscope, they all act as a canopy for the stars in which Roxanne shines…..

So ,when did you first realize you could sing? And when did you first realize you wanted to be in this crazy industry?

I love that question. So having a father that is in the industry it was kind of like a given opportunity. He always wanted me to run his business. And I just wanted to be an artist. It took a while. It took me a while to be able to take it seriously and put my all into it.

When you decided you wanted to be an artist, what was your process? What did you do first, what did you want to do first?

So, when we first started, when I first realized okay this is the time I’m ready. My dad brought a song to me and it was amazing. And he said, “hey, let’s see what you do with this.” And from there Rich Rich came out. That was my very first song.

Since then you have done a bunch of songs. Your dad said you went to Copenhagen. What was that like for you?

Oh my gosh and please put this in there. I almost died for my EP. I caught the Europe flu. It was horrible. I was in the studio with no voice. With no nothing pushing that s*** out. It was crazy. The last 3 days that I was there… so the first day that I was there as soon as I got off the plane I went straight to the studio. We pushed out two songs that day. 3 days later I’m deathly sick. And still two more songs to do. So Europe was very interesting. But we did it. We lived. And we have great songs.

What do you want your ultimate stage fantasy to be like?

That’s a really good question. Honestly , I don’t really have a specific fantasy. I just want, I want to be a voice for people. Especially for girls. And gay girls. I want to be that voice and if I can do that then my stage is perfect. I don’t have a specific of what I want to do and where I want to be I just want to do it all. I want my stage to just be full of people that are diverse. And who can relate. Because that’s what it’s for. I am appreciative. You have to know your audience. You have to know what you’re saying because you have an impact on people. I always want to be my authentic self and my raw self. When I first started this, I said I am raw rich and rebellious. That’s just what it is. If you like it, you love it and if you don’t, well it’s just not for you.

Do you see yourself as a gay girl advocate?

When we first started this, I never wanted to be boxed in. Even with rapping in that I didn’t want to be a rapper. I want to be an artist. I didn’t want to believe that I am a gay girl advocate, but I never want to just be boxed in where it’s just specifically for the community. Like I want to be for everybody, but I want to have my avenue where I do put out songs about liking women and I also just put out great songs. That’s where the gay Advocate comes in. And I like that.

Do you write your own songs?

I do. But I also have help. So, with me my brain is wired very differently. I think a thousand things in my head at one time. It’s very hard for me to just write a song by myself because with me I’ll start writing and then I’ll share something else and then I’ll think f*** let me start writing for this. So yes, I have people that help me finish my songs.

So where do you want to be in 5 years? Where do you hope to be?

In 5 years I am hoping to just be recognized. I’m hoping to be able to be wherever I need to be. And do whatever it is that I need to do. I just want to have a voice and put that voice out. I’m not looking to be like okay when I started this, I never did this to be rich. I want Roxanne to just have her voice. So with that I just feel like in 5 years whatever Roxanne is going to do she’s going to do it.

If you could perform with any artist on the planet who would that be?

Missy Elliott. Easy.

If you could have had me ask you any question on the planet what would you have me ask you?

I don’t know I just love when people ask me things. I don’t really know like what would I ask myself , I have no clue. It’s so broad. I don’t know. I like being an open book especially when it comes to like me being an artist. I’m not closed, I’m not hidden, I like being up front. And authentic. So you can ask me anything I don’t care what it is. Or how crazy it is. I’m going to have an answer.

So what is next for you?

Because I am still an upcoming artist, an EP is not something that should put out by me right now. I think that in order for people to like you they have to just hear you one song at a time. I think for me with all the songs that we have I’m going to put them out every month. I want to do more interviews. I’d like to do more shows. Anything that puts me out there to the public.

Follow Roxanne Luciano on IG @officialroxanneluciano

Photo Credits: Roxanne Luciano