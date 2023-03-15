Spread the love

Waking up with a cocktail, either you are an early starter or you simply love the flavor of coffee and enjoy an Espresso Martini. The Red Head Roast from Sammy Hagar’s best-selling cocktail book “ Sammy Hagar’s Cocktail Hits ,” is sure to wake your senses – and perfect to celebrate National Espresso Martini Day on March 15.

Sammy Hagar (Courtesy Leah Steiger)

Made with Sammy’s Beach Bar Red Head Rum , Kahlúa Coffee Liquor, iced coffee, simple syrup and cream, this cocktail can be served in a martini or rocks glass and will give you just the perk you’re looking for. Advice from the Red Rocker himself is to “Sip one while jamming to ‘Red’ from my album All Night Long, which segues into “Rock ‘n’ Roll Weekend.” He also suggests upgrading from your morning go-to blend to a premium roasted coffee bean from your local café or specialty shop and brewing it in a French press. Sammy’s preferred roast for this buzz-worthy cocktail is 100 percent Kona coffee and he likes to let the brew cool completely before adding to the drink.

Red Head Roast

Red Head Roast (featuring Sammy’s Beach Bar Red Head Rum) – From the Splash of Aloha chapter, page 66

1 1⁄2 ounces of Sammy’s Beach Bar Red Head Rum

1⁄2 ounce of Kahlúa Coffee Liquor

2 1⁄2 ounces of iced coffee

1⁄2 ounce of simple syrup (recipe on page 233)

3⁄4 ounce of cream

Garnish: Nutmeg and cinnamon

Preparation: In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, add the Sammy’s Beach Bar Red Head Rum, coffee liquor, iced coffee, simple syrup and cream. Shake well and strain into a chilled rocks or martini glass. Garnish with freshly grated nutmeg and cinnamon.