“Every time we go on a pilgrimage to a sacred place,” Bishop Donald Hying asserts, it’s a microcosm of our pilgrimage to the Father’s house. Our whole life is a pilgrimage to heaven.” This is, surely, the take-away from Ahava Production’s latest project Santiago: The Journey Within. Screening at nationwide theaters for one night only, March 28, this film is a perfectly-timed reminder pre-Holy Week of the importance of the interior pilgrimage as well as the impact of traversing the ancient pathways- including the well-known Camino de Santiago walked by pilgrims since the beginning of Christianity.

The Camino de Santiago is a well-traversed pilgrimage route dating back to medieval times. History recounts that the remains of the Christian apostle St. James the Great were mysteriously discovered at the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela in Spain after having thought to be lost. For centuries, pilgrims have traveled the route, also known as the Way of St. James, for spiritual reasons. Santiago, The Camino Within, follows pilgrims along this Way.

The Journey of a million miles begins with just one step…

This gorgeous film is shot from behind various individuals as they traverse the historical “way of St. James” and share their personal stories about why, how, and with whom they are walking this traditional route. These stories- from the simple and nature-seeking stories to the profound and mystical ones- are shared in the context of how walking the Camino changes the walker. While watching the film, viewers will be inspired to experience this pilgrimage, too, either becoming walkers or simply embarking upon their own interior journey of discovery.

Bishop Donald Hying prays blessing upon two pilgrims visiting from Asia

Film director and international award-winning composer/producer Erin Berghouse directed Santiago.” As the founder and president of Ahava Productions as well, she is dedicated to creating films with the sole purpose of reaffirming the depth and beauty of the Catholic Faith. With her great faith and artistic vision, Berghouse is described as “paving the way for other women around the world to follow their dreams while glorifying God through their gifts.”

Pilgrims from Ireland walking the Camino in memory of a lost loved one

Information about theater locations and ticket purchase can be found here at Fathom Events.