Multi-Day Charity Takeover of Santa Barbara Sports Facilities in Fall 2023

To Raise Donations, Awareness for Sports-Related Health and Wellness Charities

Pioneering new media company Pivotal Moments Media (PMM) whose mission is to provide global access to the most trusted and reliable mental fitness resources through entertaining and educational content, hosted a sumptuous launch party Monday, March 20th at the elegant seaside venue The Bungalow, in Santa Monica, California to launch Recovery Through Sports, PMM’s annual Multi-Day Sports Experience taking place in Fall 2023 at sports facilities throughout Santa Barbara, CA. The event will bring together under one umbrella, athletes, celebrities, sports teams, fans, charities, healthcare providers, corporations, and the media to unite to raise money and awareness of how sports can improve mental fitness. During this event, Recovery Through Sports will host daily matches, exhibitions, and friendly competitions featuring athletes, celebrities, and other personalities. The event will also include various activities hosted by Pivotal Moments Media, including speaking engagements and Q&A’s from participating athletes, and culminating in a fund-raising Gala Dinner and award show that will see athletes recognized for their philanthropic endeavors.

Paul Woolnough, Greg Louganis, and Nick Knowles at the launch reception for RECOVERY THROUGH SPORTS at The Bungalow Santa Monica

Hosted by former rugby Champion Mike Tindall MBE; British TV presenter Nick Knowles; Pivotal Moments Media Founder and CEO Robert Morgan; former NFL player and inspirational speaker Freddie Scott, guests included Olympian and activist Greg Louganis, filmmaker Jay Chandrasekhar (SUPER TROOPERS) and numerous brand marketers, prospective sponsors financiers and other industry guests.

Tindall said of the event, “I’m really excited about the potential of Recovery through Sports from Pivotal Moments Media. Sport has the unique power to change people’s lives and with RTS we aim to support those who are already making positive change and expand their reach.”

Knowles added, “It’s exciting after 6 years of developing this initiative with Paul Woolnough to see it come to life thanks to Bob’s enthusiasm for the project and sitting under the Pivotal Moments Media umbrella is the perfect collaborator and home for it. The event in the fall in Santa Barbara is already shaping up into a really huge opportunity to shine a light on those in many sports making a difference to communities and individuals.”

From left to right, Nick Knowles, Mike Tindall, and Freddie Scott at the launch reception for RECOVERY THROUGH SPORTS at The Bungalow Santa Monica

Former Professional International Rugby Player Mike Tindall was a 2003 Rugby World Cup Winner;

Principal Patron of Matt Hampson Foundation; Principal Patron of Rugby for Heroes; Ambassador for the UK’s Midlands Air Ambulance; and Patron of Cure Parkinson’s.

Nick Knowles has collaborated with the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke of Sussex on the globally acclaimed broadcast TV mental health awareness TV series Mind over Marathon. He is ambassador, patron and supporter of charities including; Walking with the Wounded; Rugby for Heroes; Child Bereavement UK; Sport Relief; Comic Relief; and Children in Need.

Founder and CEO of Pivotal Moments Media Robert Morgan has over 25 years of experience building effective teams and organizations. Co-created a national security and business consulting firm Morgan Franklin. Robert then founded Pivotal Moments Media to improve the mental fitness of people around the world.

Mike Tindall, left, and Freddie Scott at the launch reception for RECOVERY THROUGH SPORTS at The Bungalow Santa Monica

Freddie Scott heads up Pivotal Moments Media’s educational content and community programs, using lessons he has picked up along his life’s journey including his time spent in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts, and the Detroit Lions). Freddie also holds a Masters’ in Organizational Leadership.

Photo credit: Dan Steinberg