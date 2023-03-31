Spread the love

Grab your crop tops and your neon accessories as it’s time to head to the desert for some of the best parties! For three days, all of Los Angeles basically relocates to Palm Springs (and surrounding areas) for an unforgettable weekend! While the parties are not affiliated with Coachella, they certainly bring their own impressive line up of must see moments (including private performances). From top DJs to exclusive brunches, brands and industry gurus will compete for the best party of the weekend. This year proves no different as there are many returning favorites, like Neon Carnival, as well as a few new faces! Check out our picks for the hottest parties weekend one of Coachella.

Nylon House Presented by Samsung Galaxy:

After its success at Miami Art Week and its epic return to Palm Springs last April, NYLON House will touch down in the desert on Friday, April 14th. Presented by Samsung Galaxy, the after hours event will beam guests to an extraterrestrial planet of pop culture to explore and discover experiences that champion freedom and expression — all while bouncing to the beats of today’s most relevant established and rising DJ’s, including a headlining set with Alesso, sponsored by Patrón, as well as a set with Carlita who will be joined by Diplo later in the show. The event will bring together a curated guestlist of fashion, music and pop culture’s cool kids for a mind blowing evening of music, art installations, and beyond. NYLON House is presented by Samsung Galaxy and in partnership with Toyota, Cheetos, Mugler, Got2b and SHEGLAM. While NYLON House will be an invite-only event, there will be a select number of VIP tables available for purchase through Wynn Nightlife — this special VIP area will be brought to life in partnership with PATRÓN EL ALTO.

Ketel One Spritz Oasis:

Ketel One Botanical is kicking off festival season with its own Spritz Oasis, a “spritzified” house outfitted with everything from a saltwater pool to a waterslide, and two waterfalls, pickleball/basketball sport courts, and more. Nestled in the neighborhood of Cahuilla Hills, the Spritz Oasis is an 8-bedroom, 6-bathroom retreat and a festival-goer’s dream. The private invite-only bash will create the perfect oasis in the high heats!

Study. Oasis:

STURDY. Oasis Hydrated by Liquid I.V. a one-of-kind immersive experience that puts music and fans center stage with a highly influential crowd. It’s the can’t-miss three-day hang of Weekend 1, featuring custom art installations, relaxed vibes, and live performances, all set against a gorgeous lakeside backdrop.

The creative events are sure to leave its own footprint during the festival with an incredible event backed by partners Liquid I.V., PATRÓN EL ALTO, Stem, Al Tun Tun, Offsunset, Integral Studios, SoHo House, and more. The three-day party will showcase top Latin DJs on Friday night, an Afro Beats-inspired set on Saturday, and an epic exclusive brunch on Sunday afternoon.

Zoeasis:

Returning for its seventh year, The Zoe Report and Rachel Zoe will host ZOEasis, a midday desert oasis of style and self care on Saturday, April 15th. At ZOEasis, guests will have the opportunity to engage with a variety of programming moments focused on individuality, style, beauty, and wellness — creating the ultimate escape for festival-goers to refresh their mind and body as well as their festival beauty and fashion looks. To top it off, the multi-hyphenate DJ Pamela Tick will bring the vibes to the event as the exclusive act at ZOEasis. ZOEasis is presented in partnership with Sephora, European Wax Center, and Cotton.

Neon Carnival:

Neon Carnival, the highly anticipated late-night party of the year will make its triumphant return to light up the desert night sky during the famed music festival weekend on Saturday, April 15. Celebrating its 12th year, the coveted outdoor dance party created by LA’s original nightlife mastermind Brent Bolthouse and producing partner Jeffrey Best will once again come to life exclusively for one night only.

The iconic denim and lifestyle brand Levi’s is back to headline this year’s event alongside Mexico’s original luxury premium tequila, Tequila Don Julio. Smirnoff ICE Neon Lemonades and Path Water have joined the party for their second consecutive year, and we welcome newcomer Ghost® Energy to the festivities.