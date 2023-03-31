Spread the love

February was an extraordinary month for many celebrations honoring special people and for dreams to come true.

A beautiful production

In Atlanta, Georgia, on February 19, 2023 the Rock N Roll Hall of Famer; 3x Grammy Nominee Tito Jackson of the musical legendary Jackson 5/Jacksons was recognized and honored with the Catylyst Award 2023 with a standing ovation at the Porter Sanford III Performing Arts & Community Center in Dekalb County by renowned drummer Jorel “JFly” Flynn, the CEO and Founder of “How Big Is Your Dream” Foundation and much more.

Mr. Tito Jackson accepting his award with grace and pride – loved his speech – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

A great presentation from Jorel “JFly” Flynn and Christy Flynn to Tito Jackson – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Gwen Kendrix and audience was so honored to give their love and support to Tito Jackson – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

“JFly” (JFly Music Group) was the host of this “Our Soundtrack in American Music” that show cased the birth of music covering all eras with great professional artists performing with student-artists and captivating the audience including the Honoree, Mr. Tito Jackson. JFLY LINK

Jorel “JFly” Flynn with the Jackson 2/Jackson Doll Production (Renee Sudderth and Jeanine Jackson) – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Singer/Actress Chandra Currelley thrilled us with her singing – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Performer portraying Gospel Great Mahalia Jackson – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Peformer portraying Marvin Gaye – Looking at Tito Jackson he really loved this performance, after all Tito and Marvin was at Motown in the early years -Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

The musical birth of Tito and his brothers, The Jackson 5/Jacksons (PHOTO) have earned their place in the musicals as well as humanitarian history books with hard work, determination, strong love for their craft and is still making history performing nearly 60 years later, earning awards, producing other musical acts and especially making a difference in our youth.

After Tito acceptance speech, these young kids surprised him with the early years – Everyone loved it – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

These young lady dancers honored Tito and his brothers in style dancing to “Dancing Machine” –

Joey Sommerville told this beautiful story about the young teenager who she got her clarinet – Photo Courtesy of Edwin Stafford

Each Jackson member has their own role they play in forming the success of their group. {photo}

However, top honors have to go to the 3rd oldest of the dynasty Jacksons, Mr. Tito Jackson. He had a dream, shared it with his brother with the confirmation of their father, the late Joseph Jackson and 92-year-old Mother Katherine Jackson.

Joe Jacksons, the father of Tito and his siblings with Silva Howard, of Jackson Doll Production in the 70;s – Photo Courtesy of Silva Howard

Mrs Katherine Jacksons, the mother of Tito and his siblings with Silva Howard, of Jackson Doll Production in the 70;s – Photo Courtesy of Silva Howard

While father Joseph was away at work, Tito would sneak and play his father’s guitar while brother Jackie and Jermaine sung along. Then, one day Tito did the unthinkable when he broke his father’s guitar string…then Tito’s father said, let me see what you can do. Tito must have really impressed his father because he played the guitar every day afterward and continued dreaming.

While still dreaming, him and his older brothers allowed Marlon and Michael to join their Jackson Brother’s group. Later in life, young, gifted Michael would become the Greatest Entertainer of All-Time known as the “King of Pop”. Michael would never have achieved the international success if it wasn’t for his older brother Tito breaking that guitar string and the rest of the family member having their special roles.

Legendary Guitarist Tito Jackson getting down – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Just like every Jackson has their role, everyone had his role to make, Jorel Flynn’s event become a success with the great music of blues, jazz, etc. from the past to the present. Tito’s musical family expands across the USA. Here in Atlanta, not only include his immediately family but one of his cousins, our Atlanta own, Steven Icebuck Powell. His performance was awesome and had us up dancing.

Steven “Icebuck” Powell singing and getting down to “Its Party Time” and we, the audience got down too – Photo Courtesy of Edwin Stafford

He said he has to give credit to his cousin, Tito. Steven said, “Tito definitely has a big part in my music career from back in the Gary Indiana days to now continuing the legacy of Joe Jackson work ethics and helping me to make good management decisions.

Our song together right now is a great blues song called, “I Got Caught (Loving in a Dream)”, featuring myself, Steven Ice Buck Powell and cousin, Tito Jackson which is on Tito’s “Under Your Spell” album that was released last year”. I have it and really enjoyed the song and Tito’s entire album. That is beautiful how the Jackson family extends.

This is my autograph CD/Album of Tito Jackson’s 2nd album which features his cousin Steven Icebuck Powell –

Tito was featured with the beautiful Natalia Damini singing “Attitude” that was released March 17, 2023 and is doing extremely well. It is officially on MTV featured on “Spankin New” Pluto TV and is available on your favorite streaming platform. I love the dancing beat, the vocals with “attitudes” and their looks; therefore, let Tito and Natalia know what you think of their hit song and support.

https://youtu.be/JBKrkYSZ0uk (Natalia and Tito’s “Attitude”) video

Even though Tito appears to be the quiet, reserve, calm and coolest of the Jacksons, his creativity continues to flow beautifully with a style whether if he is singing, writing, producing, arranging, playing his guitar, being instrumental in his sons, “3 T’s” (Taj, Adarryl, T.J.) lives including his grandchildren, even performing with Tito’s Blues Band, and performing with his brothers, still known as the Jacksons, who concerts I still attend and scream like I did when I was 9 years old when Motown introduced us to them in 1969 followed by 4 Number 1 Hits.

The Jacksons still giving all they got in concert – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Tito and the Jacksons have been so inspirational to me. The day before Tito accepted his award, I was able to sit down and talk with him and his crew about many interesting topics including several laughing moments. That’s when I thought about showing Tito, what I had in my folder. When I showed him and told him I had drawn this picture of him when I was about 12 or 13, he really smiled, and I believe he was proud of it.

I, Renee Sudderth had drawn this at age 12 or 13 – Tito, his crew and myself laughed at this but Tito said, ” I like the boots” while laughing at the many colors- Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

I, Renee Sudderth had drawn this about age 14. Tito was trying to guess who his brothers were from my drawing (funny) – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

By these drawing, Tito knew he had made an impression on me just like millions of others who have appreciated him and his brothers during this lifetime.

Tito

Mr. Tito Jackson, I’m so proud to see you achieve this special honor here in Atlanta, Georgia before you took off to Memphis, Tennessee to relax and fish with another popular musical icon, Mr. Larry Dodson, the former original lead singer of the Bar-Kays.

tITO

Again, we in Atlanta and the world, Congratulates, Mr. Tito Jackson on your Distinguish Award and the many more awards you will continue to receive because you have really stood the test of time with the gift God has given you. Also, you are still making dreams come true for you, the younger and older generation.

TITO

RENEE

Tito

Thank you and we shall see you and your brothers again at your exciting, energetic and entertaining concerts.

Jacksons Concert Dates –

And don’t forget to GOOGLE the Jacksons’ youngest sister on tour dates – Janet Jackson Together Again Tour 2023

http://www.instagram.com/poppa3t

http://www.twitter.com/titojackson5

http://www.youtube.com/TitoJackson5