A visit to the Field Museum is always a wonderful experience. Well worth your time is the new Field Museum Exhibition that explores the rise of power in Ancient Europe, First Kings of Europe, which includes jewelry, weapons, and armor from 11 countries shown together for the first time and treasures from throughout southeast Europe from the Neolithic through the Iron Age (8,000 to 2,500 years ago).
It is remarkable to see clay works that date back thousands of years and move forward through time as metals are created, wars are fought and kings and queens begin to rule.
All the exhibits were beautiful and engaging. There were murals showing ancient farming villages which led to the earliest tribal kingdoms in Europe. Artifacts in the exhibition were from Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia, and Slovenia, with various lending institutions working together to make the show happen.
“One of the most unique and special things about this exhibit is the international collaboration occurring to create First Kings of Europe,” says Bill Parkinson, curator at the Field Museum and of First Kings of Europe. “The exhibition was made in partnership with 11 countries, plus the United States and Canada, and 26 different museums. Many of the cultural items have never been on display outside of the countries of their origin, and some have never been on display – ever! First Kings of Europe is a unique opportunity to see these cultural items side by side.”
There are more than 700 cultural items in the exhibition. Looking at them, it is hard to envision that they date back to the Neolithic, Copper, Bronze, and Iron ages. The gold pieces were outstanding. They are some of the oldest gold treasures in the world from the cemetery of Varna, and include the gold crown of a Thracian prince, masterpieces of sword making and armor, weapons, jewelry, and more.
The exhibition is “user friendly”. The large murals are very realistic and the monitors are interesting and informative. I enjoyed the organization of the chronological eras, such as the Bronze Age section that talks about how metals came about, resulting in the emergence of the warrior class and shows weapons, helmets and shields as well as an ancient bronze breastplate (1200-1100 BC) which was found at the bottom of the Danube River. The jewelry was gorgeous. It is a beautiful well displayed exhibition.
Photos are courtesy of the Field Museum
