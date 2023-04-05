Spread the love

On Easter Sunday of 2020, at the very beginning of the pandemic, and when Italy was shut down with streets devoid of all life, Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli was commissioned to sing messages of hope- all alone. Appearing in the deserted historic duomo de Milan which, which at any other time, would have been ablur with visitors and tourists from around the world, Bocelli performed a solo concert, Music for Hope, stunning the world with his version of some of the greatest lyrics of faith of all time. The world was captive audience to his unique and very moving versions of songs including “Amazing Grace”- unforgettably presented by a performer without eyesight, as well as the, perhaps expected, “Ave Maria.” Streamed live from such haunting desertion, Bocelli’s words reminded us that there is more to life than the things of this world: God, Faith, family, forgiveness, love, peace, and all the other fruit of the Holy Spirit.

Official movie trailer for The Journey: A Music Special from Andrea Bocelli

Bocelli returns this Easter, during Holy Week, three years later, with another stunning musical performance, the TBN-produced The Journey: A Music Special from Andrea Bocelli. Described as “an exploration of the moments that define us, the songs that inspire us, and the relationships that connect us to what matters most,” this Easter treat is a gift from the entire Bocelli family as the world-renowned tenor and his wife Veronica travel on horseback to complete parts of the unforgettable Via Francigena.

Combining world-class musical performances with intimate conversations across the awe-inspiring Italian countryside, Bocelli’s mesmerizing reprise reminds of what is most important in life and, along with family, he also invites some of his friends to help him carry these messages in music- reknowned Christian song writers and performers Michael W. Smith, Tauren Wells, Tory Kelly, TAYA, 2CELLOS, Clara Barbier Serrano, 40 Fingers, Katherine Jenkins, and others- for an unforgettable in-theater experience.

“The excitement and anticipation for this beautiful film is a testament to the hope and joy found in THE JOURNEY,” said TBN president Matt Crouch. “Audiences are going to be blown away by the incredible musical performances and the stunning scenery displayed. This powerful masterpiece is ideal for Easter week.”

Originally scheduled to play in theaters for only a four-day run in theaters at the beginning of Holy Week, due to overwhelming audience demand, the distribution company, Fathom Events, extended the showings so as to supply the significant ticketing pre-sale demands. The film will now remain in select theaters nationwide through Easter Sunday, April 9, with the potential of adding more future dates at select locations. (At late press time, there is already a strong hint of extension to April 12, but do not hesitate…)

The preview I enjoyed was overwhelmingly inspiring; we are given priceless glimpses into the otherwise private relationships Andrea Bocceli has with his wife, children, and now-new fellow performing artist friends, meanwhile also being treated to the beauty and grandeur of the Italian countryside as we ride horse-back, vicariously, on a 200-mile pilgrimage route. On top of all of this, the film also includes a blessing from Pope Francis. Do NOT miss this beautiful and uplifting musical experience on the Big Screen!

About Trinity Broadcasting Network:

Trinity Broadcasting Network is the world’s largest and most watched faith-and-family broadcaster, reaching over 175 nations across the earth with inspirational and entertaining programming 24 hours a day in 17 languages and on over 30 global networks. As the world’s most influential non-profit religious broadcaster, TBN has led the way in expanding the impact of faith-based television across the earth through the creation of innovative content designed to reach every viewer demographic with the life-changing message of hope and grace. To find out more about the TBN Networks, visit us at tbn.org.

Begins April 5, 2023 at a theater near you. Ticket inquiries here



About Fathom Events:

Fathom is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L). Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in all the top U.S. markets and to more than 45 countries. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com.

About Impact Productions:

Impact Productions has built a reputation for unifying inspiring messages with captivating entertainment. Over the last two decades, Impact has partnered with TBN to produce hundreds of hours of inspirational programming, collaborating with top faith leaders like Joel Osteen, Steven Furtick, Joyce Meyer, and T.D. Jakes. Impact’s team of storytellers has created content for NBCUniversal, Harper Collins, Sony Pictures, Disney+, and more. Impact creatives have overseen the creation of an extensive catalog of content for brands like VeggieTales, MikeRoweWorks, and singer Andrea Bocelli.