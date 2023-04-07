Spread the love

The Pocket Opera presentation of Die Fledermaus in the English Version by Donald Pippin shown at Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts on March 26, 2023 was an absolute delight. This operetta was composed by Johann Strauss II to a German libretto by Karl Haffner and Richard Genée, which premiered in 1874.

Following a wonderful introduction by the general director, the small band composed of 11 people began playing and the infectious music delighted the audience, as the full musical charm of pocket opera art was revealed. This lovely touch of spring was especially appreciated after the long cold winter.

Patricia Hagen (Eisenstein)

The party at Prince Orlofsky’s palace opened the Pocket Opera’s 2023 Season!

This is the best-known stage work by Strauss. With music that everyone might want to dance to, gorgeous costumes and glamorous ball settings, it is a delight, and very funny. This opens Pocket Opera’s season.

ACT I

Eisenstein’s house

In the first act at Rosalinde and Eisenstein’s home, Adele, Alfred and Doctor Falke appear separately and set up the plot Everyone on the stage was compelling.

Liam Daley (Doctor Falke) sounds calm, intelligent and peace, knowledgeable like a doctor, but smart beyond his profession. Melissa Sondhi（Adele）presents a young maid with her pure and energetic voice. Her treble area is very clear and beautiful. There is a sense of sword sharpness, clean and full of passion and power. Her coloratura soprano creates a comic effect perfectly.

ACT II

Prince Orlofsky’s ballroom

The staging in the second act was very interesting. The cast of 10 people occupied the 360-degree wide-angle stage. Patricia Hagen (Eisenstein) has very strong and fresh voice, beautiful timbre, without losing the comedy features. Cheryl Cain (Rosalinde) shows her strengthen easily in the performance. She sounds round, noble and magnetic! As the Heroine No. 1, she completely expresses how a married woman protects her happiness from the noisy world. Finally, Kevin Gino (Alfred) ’s performance was as great as at another pocket opera Merry Widow (l’oeil Legion of Honor theater in San Francisco’s Legion of Honor museum, April 13, 2022. (See Merry Widow review)

This is an opera singer playing an opera singer

ACT III

The jail

The final waltz is a beautiful melody. The staging and costuming were very impressive and brought out the beauty of voice, choreography and story. The Duke (by Leandra Ramm) is played in a soprano, with comic nobility. Leandra does a good job of showing the change from being cynical to being helpful utilizing a high pitch.

The third scene, in the prison, falseness and prosperity, what is the world between the real and the unreal? Misunderstandings, lies, deceit, dreams and bubbles, the struggle and pursuit deep in my heart …… . Social life causes changes in people’s intimate relationships. What is the doctor to expect?

The male and female trio and chorus among Rosalinde, Eisenstein and Alfred’s are humorous, beautiful and impactful. And they are fully involved in the plot to tell the fairness and justice of the world! Where is love in all of this, and what is a joke?

The rich get a lesson and learn that happiness and self-satisfaction can from helping others.

This was a wonderful beginning to the Pocket Opera season ahead.

Photos are courtesy of Pocket Opera

Information about Pocket Opera