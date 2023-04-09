Spread the love

If you happen to be strolling downtown Michigan Ave you may have noticed geodesic domes spread across Pioneer Court. A new dining experience, you may want to check out in next few weeks.– Dinner With A View. Through Sunday, May 14th, this outdoor pop-up restaurant gone international will offer a dining experience within terrarium domes that have been inspired by different landscapes from around the world.

Upon arrival, you can make your way to your assigned dome. Within the heated, clear, and frameless geodesic domes you are surrounded by live plants, hand-selected textiles, and elegant lighting. Each of the 33 domes showcases a different natural region of the Earth, from tropical rainforests to arid deserts. The dome did feel warm and cozy on a chilly evening, and felt like it provided an intimate setting for dinner with friends. And yes, our seating time provided a perfect view of the buildings in the area during sunset from the dome which was beautiful and provided an opportunity for photos.

“Dinner With A View” offers a locally sourced three-course meal, featuring blind menu categories to choose from, including beef, chicken, fish, or vegan options, to pair perfectly with a full beverage menu available for purchase. My guest and I were ready to begin our meal.

The beginning salad course was tasty with a wonderful raspberry dressing. My guest and I opted for the beef plate which had a lovely presentation but unfortunately was more cold than hot when it got to us as we had a bit of wait in between courses. The meat was tender and the vegetables had a good flavor. To finish the meal, dessert was presented as a cheesecake which interestingly had a more mousse texture than what I am used to having.

The Magnificent Mile is always bustling with activity which is fun to watch from wherever you are dining outdoors. Our city offers a lot of great options and this one is here for a only a short time. Try this before it gets away. Dinner from the view would be great for those who are visiting the city or want to get together with a group of friends.

Coming to Chicago after its presence in Toronto, San Diego, Vancouver, and Montréal, “Dinner With A View” will be open to guests from Thursday to Sunday, with seatings at 6:00 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. You can find dome reservations are available online for a discounted price of $99.99 (normally $199.99), and dinner reservations for $129.99 per guest. A minimum of 4 guests are required per booking, and domes can accommodate a maximum of 6 guests.

Pioneer Court is located at 401 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611

Photos by E. Juarez