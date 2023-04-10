Spread the love

Featuring NEW patios and a selection of seasoned favorites

Check out the following places you can enjoy in the warmer weather.

NEW OPENINGS FOR 2023

EVETTE’S ALL DAY

Evette’s Lakeview Pita Nachos

Evette’s All Day in Lakeview Debuts Sidewalk Patio

Opening Summer 2023

Near the corner of Sheffield Ave and Diversey Pkwy, the restaurant will offer an expansive sidewalk patio with seating for about 20 to 25 guests. Evette’s All Day melds the Mediterranean flavors of Lebanon with Mexico’s rich culinary traditions while staying true to Chef Mitchell Jamra’s Midwestern roots. Breakfast is served everyday until 2 p.m. and includes items like tacos, a variety of hash dishes and chilaquiles with a pita or tortilla option.

PHOTO (credit: Lucy Hewett)

Location:

2807 N Sheffield Ave Chicago, IL 60657 | 773-799-8478 | www.evetteschicago.com

Hours: Tuesday – Sunday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

ROUNDHOUSE SPORTS BAR

Roundhouse Interior

Roundhouse Will Open Backyard Patio This Spring

Opening Late April

The recently opened Roundhouse Sports Bar in Logan Square will debut a spacious, private back patio this spring after revamping the space. Featuring an eclectic menu of traditional bar food with an Asian-American twist, guests will enjoy a $5 happy hour menu available Tuesday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The happy hour menu items include $5 menu items like Dumplings, Chicken Satay Skewers and $5 drinks including wine and a beer plus a shot combo.

PHOTO (credit: Matthew Reeves)

Location: 2535 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647 | (773) 770-9182

Hours: Tuesday – Friday: 5 p.m. to close | Saturday & Sunday: 11 a.m. to close

MUST-VISIT OUTDOOR DINING OPTIONS

BARTOLI’S PIZZERIA

Bartoli’s_Patio

Bartoli’s in Roscoe Village Offers BYOB Outdoor Dining

Opening mid April (weather permitting)

DOG-FRIENDLY

Bartoli’s Pizzeria in Roscoe Village offers a dog-friendly, intimate, flower-lined sidewalk patio for about 20 guests. Full food and drink menus are available, and diners are welcome to BYOB. Guests can indulge in Bartoli’s favorites while dining alfresco like their signature Chicago Classic Deep Dish Pizza with Italian sausage, mushroom, onion and green pepper, Badger-style Fried Cheeseballs, Nonna Bartoli’s Meatball Sandwich with homemade meatballs and marinara on french bread and more.

PHOTO (credit: Papergirl PR)

Location:

Roscoe Village: 1955 W. Addison St. Chicago, IL 60613 | (773) 248.0455 |

Hours: Monday – Thursday: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Friday & Saturday: 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. | Sunday: 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

www.bartolispizzeria.com

CENTRAL PARK BAR

Central Park Bar Patio

Central Park Bar’s “Backyard Bar” in Avondale

Enclosed bar area now open (weather permitting)

Patio will be fully open with no enclosure beginning May 1

DOG-FRIENDLY (until 8 p.m.)

Central Park Bar in Chicago’s Avondale neighborhood features a massive outdoor 3,500 square-foot “backyard bar” in what was previously an empty city lot adjacent to the bar. Weather permitting, patrons can enjoy the enclosed bar area of the space. The enclosed area is weather-proofed and features overhead heaters as well as three 55-inch TVs and a bumper pool table, so guests can play during the cooler months.

Adjacent to the covered area, stone landscaping gives the expansive space a backyard feel. Seven picnic tables sit under mulberry trees while hammered copper tiki-style gas torches line the space. Guests can opt to hang out on two white porch swings or by the cozy fire pit surrounded by adirondack chairs.

Draft cocktails, local and international beers, rotating frozen cocktails and half-price happy hour every Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. will be available al fresco. Guests can pair their drinks with bites from The Gilty Pig food truck that visits the bar on select Friday evenings throughout patio season.

PHOTO (courtesy of Central Park Bar)

Location: 2924 N Central Park Ave, Chicago, IL 60618 | (773) 698-6063 | www.centralparkbarchicago.com

Hours: Sunday – Friday: 4 p.m.- 2 a.m. | Saturday: 4 p.m.- 3 a.m.

CODY’S PUBLIC HOUSE

Cody’s Beer Garden

Outdoor Beer Garden at Cody’s Public House

Open Now

DOG-FRIENDLY

Cody’s Public House in West Lakeview offers a recently revamped dog-friendly beer garden that can accommodate 100 people. The beer garden features high top tables, TVs, darts and a section for bean bags. Guests can bring their grilling favorites and take advantage of several grills that are available for use for free. Weather permitting, Cody’s also features a year-round fire pit.

PHOTO (courtesy of Cody’s)

Location: 1658 West Barry Avenue., Chicago, IL 60618 | (773) 799-8217 | www.codyschicago.com

Hours: Monday – Friday: 5 p.m – 2 a.m. | Saturday: 11 a.m. – 3 a.m. | Sunday: 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.

EASY BAR

Easy Bar Patio

Al Fresco Drinks at Easy Bar

Opening mid April (weather permitting)

DOG-FRIENDLY

Located at the bustling corner of Division and Damen in Wicker Park, the casual, dog-friendly sidewalk patio at Easy Bar has seating for 15 to 20 guests. This neighborhood bar is the perfect after-work or post-brunch spot offering a daily Half-Price Happy Hour from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

PHOTO courtesy of Easy Bar)

Location: 1944 W Division St., Chicago, IL 60622 | (773) 227-4644 | www.easybarchicago.com

Hours: Monday – Thursday: 5 p.m – 2 a.m. | Friday: 4 p.m. – 2 a.m. | Saturday: 4 p.m. – 3 a.m. | Sunday: 4 p.m. – 2 a.m.

H&C POUR HOUSE

H&C Pour House Exterior

Outdoor Dining and Drinks at H&C Pour House

Opening mid-April (weather permitting)

DOG-FRIENDLY

Located steps from the Fullerton “L” stop in Lincoln Park, H&C Pour House features a cozy dog-friendly sidewalk patio with seating for 20 guests. The neighborhood bar and gastropub offers full food and drink menus on the patio. Guests can enjoy daily specials including Happy Hour daily from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Wine Down Wednesday featuring half-off glasses of wine, $6 glasses of sangria, $6 teeny martinis, $3 select beer cans and Trivia Night on Thursdays beginning at 7 p.m.

PHOTO (credit: Rose Creative)

Location: 2470 N Lincoln Ave Chicago, IL, 60614 | (773) 904-8835 | www.hcpourhouse.com

Hours: Wednesday: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.| Thursday-Saturday: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

ODA MEDITERRANEAN CUISINE

Oda Patio

Alfresco Dining at Oda Mediterranean

Opening mid April (weather permitting)

DOG-FRIENDLY

Oda Mediterranean in Andersonville features a spacious flower lined sidewalk patio with seating for 25 guests. The covered seating area provides guests with protection from the sun and other weather elements. A perfect setting for spring and summer dining, guests can enjoy Oda’s new weekday happy hour alfresco. Available Tuesday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., specials include Fried Mussel Skewers ($2 each), Falafel ($1 each), Sigara Boregi ($1 each), and half-off glasses of bubbles. On Wednesday only, Oda offers half-off wine bottles.

PHOTO (courtesy of Oda)

Location: 5657 N Clark St., Chicago IL 60660 | (773) 878-8930

www.odachicago.com

Hours: Tuesday – Thursday: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Friday & Saturday: 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. | Sunday: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

THE GRAYSTONE TAVERN

Graystone Year Round Patio

The Graystone Tavern’s Weatherproofed Beer Garden

Enclosed beer garden now open

Beer garden roof will open mid April (weather permitting)

The Graystone Tavern in Wrigleyville features a weatherproofed outdoor beer garden that can seat up to 50 people among 12 tables. Guests are invited to relax with a cold beverage and enjoy the fresh air while they dine and watch the latest sports match alfresco. The patio features string lights overhead, six TVs, and games like bags, giant Jenga and giant Connect 4.

PHOTO (credit: Papergirl PR)

Location: 3441 N Sheffield Ave. Chicago, IL 60657 | (773) 666-5450 | www.graystonetavernchicago.com

Hours: Monday – Friday: 4 p.m. – 11 p.m. | Saturday: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. | Sunday: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

THE RAMBLER KITCHEN + TAP

The Rambler Patio

Outdoor Beer Garden & Sidewalk Patio at The Rambler

Enclosed patio open now

Beer garden roof will open mid April (weather permitting)

DOG-FRIENDLY

When there’s nice weather in Chicago and patio seating is in high demand, diners are likely to find a spot at The Rambler Kitchen + Tap in North Center. The bar and restaurant offers both a spacious flower-lined, dog-friendly sidewalk patio with dining for 48 as well as a large outdoor beer garden with a removable roof. The beer garden accommodates up to 68 guests and is outfitted with six TVs and a sound system perfect for catching sports games with the sound on. Guests can enjoy the full bar and food menus alfresco.

PHOTO (courtesy of The Rambler)

Location: 4128 N Lincoln Ave. Chicago, IL 60618 | (773) 799-8881 | https://theramblerchicago.com

Hours: Monday – Thursday: 4 p.m. – 2 a.m. | Friday: 11 a.m. – 2 a.m. | Saturday: 11 a.m. – 3 a.m. | Sunday: 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.

UPROAR

Alfresco Happy Hour at Uproar

Opening mid April (weather permitting)

DOG-FRIENDLY

Uproar, located on Wells in the heart of Old Town, features a cozy flower-lined sidewalk patio dotted with patio umbrellas where guests can enjoy full food and drink menus along with Uproar’s daily specials alfresco.

Uproar’s patio is the perfect setting for an after-work alfresco happy hour. Available Tuesday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., specials include $5 menu items like Truffle Fries, Brussels Sprouts, Cauliflower Bites, Chicken Lettuce Wraps, Skewers (2), Chicken Tenders and Wings. $5 drinks include martinis, house wine, draft beer, Old Fashioneds and High Life bottles. Uproar also offers a Wine Down Wednesday special with half-off glasses and bottles of wine plus $8 flatbreads.

PHOTOS (courtesy of Uproar):

Location: 1252 North Wells, Chicago, IL 60610 | (312) 643-0797 | https://www.uproarchicago.com

Hours: Tuesday – Friday: 5 p.m. – late | Saturday & Sunday: 11 a.m. – late

UVAE KITCHEN & WINE BAR

Uvae Patio

Sidewalk Dining at Uvae

Opening mid April (weather permitting)

Uvae Kitchen & Wine Bar in Andersonville has an intimate flower-lined sidewalk patio on Clark Street that can accommodate 40 guests. The patio features wine crate planters and umbrellas to protect diners on hot days. Patrons can enjoy full food and drink menus on the patio along with happy hour specials like $2 oysters, $2 shrimp cocktail and $5 draft bubbles from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday through Saturday and from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

PHOTO (courtesy of Uvae)

Location: 5553 N Clark St | Chicago, IL 60640 | 773.654.1432 |

www.uvaechicago.com

Hours: Saturday: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

# # #