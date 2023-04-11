Spread the love







Four chefs will be celebrating Earth Day, Saturday, April 22 in their respective restaurants, all who will be preparing sandwiches using Lion’s Mane mushrooms for the day. The event, organized by Prairie Grass Cafe Chef Sarah Stegner, partners include Chef Sebastian White of Evolved Network (https://theevolvednetwork.org, 214-448-4382) and Joe Weber, founder of Four Star Mushrooms (320 N. Oakley Blvd, Chicago, www.fourstarmushrooms.com). Lion’s Mane Mushrooms are available in the Chicago area at Dom’s Market in Lincoln Park and Old Town, as well as Fresh Market Place. Several Green City Market vendors also carry Lion’s Mane.



Participating chefs include:

Brian Jupiter, Frontier Chicago

Greg Wade, One Off Hospitality – Publican Quality Bread

Darnell Reed, Luella’s Southern Kitchen

Sarah Stegner, Prairie Grass Cafe



“Joe started the mushroom company with an intent to offer nutritionally dense food that will benefit everyone. Many people have not eaten or tried lions mane and don’t know what to do with them. Using it in a sandwich is an approachable fun way to share the experience with the public and show that it’s delicious. There’s a lot of intense info out there about the health benefits of eating mushrooms. But if people aren’t comfortable or familiar with them, they won’t eat them.” said Stegner.



“Many of the chronic physical and mental health issues our society lives with can be attributed to poor nutrition,” said Joe Weber. “I believe that building a new food system can lead to greater access to nutritious food, which can change people’s lives. Chefs have the opportunity to introduce new ways of thinking about food to the next generation and Lion’s Mane mushroom is quickly taking center stage.”



Says Darnell Reed of Luella’s Southern Kitchen, “This is my first experience working with Lion’s Mane mushrooms and it won’t be my last. It’s amazingly meaty, making it a great option for vegetarian/vegan entrees. I’ll add this to my own personal protein options as well.”



Participating restaurants will be preparing specials sandwiches using Lion’s Main sandwiches. Sandwiches will be available only on Earth Day, April 22.



Photo credit: Monica Kass Rogers





Darnell Reed, Luella’s Southern Kitchen

Smoked Lion’s Mane Mushroom with Creole Cheddar Aioli, Arugula and Cheddar Parmesan Crisp on Sesame Brioche

4609 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago

(773)961-8196

https://luellassouthernkitchen.com





Brian Jupiter, Frontier Chicago

Pioneer Tavern Group

Fried Lion’s Mane Mushroom Sandwich with Tomatoes, Fried Kale, CHIMICHURRI and Provolone cheese Ina Mae: https://www.inamaetavern.com/

Frontier: https://frontierchicago.com

Ina Mae: https://www.inamaetavern.com/





Greg Wade, One Off Hospitality – Publican Quality Bread

Seared Lion’s Mane, Salsa Matcha, Pickled Red Onions, Cloth Bound Cheddar and Arugula on Pizza Bianca.

1759 W. Grand Ave., Chicago

https://publicanqualitybread.com



Health Benefits of Lion’s Mane Mushrooms according to Healthline.com

Could protect against dementia

Helps relieve mild symptoms of depression and anxiety

May speed recovery from nervous system injuries

Protects against ulcers in the digestive tract

Reduces risk of heart disease

Helps manage diabetes symptoms

May help fight cancer

Reduces inflammation and oxidative stress

Boosts the immune system

*Source Healthline https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/lions-mane-mushroom#relieves-mild-depression-and-anxiety

