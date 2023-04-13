Spread the love

An unusual and fascinating event is scheduled to celebrate Earth Day on April 22. Do you know about willow caskets?

Willow is a material gaining popularity in the green burial and “good death” movements as sustainable and biodegradable, while also being a lower cost option for burial than traditional caskets.

The death studies research group at Northwestern University’s Alice Kaplan Institute for the Humanities will host artist and award-winning willow coffin maker Sophia Campbell-Shaw for a communal casket weaving practicum April 17 to 21, followed by a casket procession along the lakefront on Earth Day, April 22.

Workshop photo

Participation is free and open to the public. Space is limited and online registration is required.

Campbell-Shaw is the founder of Woven Farewell Coffins in the U.K., where she handweaves sustainable coffins and leads workshops to aid families in the bereavement process.

Although wicker coffins have been in use since the Roman empire, and especially common in the U.S. during the Civil War for their portability, Campbell-Shaw first encountered willow weaving when her mother died.

“My mother planned her dying process to allow us as her family to be supported by professionals and our community, as well as openly talking about her dying experience and processing it with us,” Campbell-Shaw said. “Her parting gift for me was taking the taboo out of death. And I slowly realized that weaving coffins integrated a lot of my skills.”

Event organizer Mel Keiser, an artist in residence during Kaplan Institute’s 2021 practicum for how to dig a grave and a staff member in the art history department, said the casket weaving practicum is an attempt to slow the pace of life and make space for processing grief.

Mel standing in grave

“You’re learning alongside others to make something with your hands you didn’t know how to do before. Then with strangers, you are carrying that object over a distance that is long enough to be a bit of a sacrifice. These are acts of care that are small-scale attempts to create time, space and community,” Keiser said.

When funeral rituals moved online during the pandemic, people lost physical contact with others. The communal casket procession serves as a reminder of the community’s essential role in the grief process.

Weaving

The casket procession is open to all who wish to process a loss, from the death of a loved one to the physical or psychic trauma of war, gun violence, the climate crisis or a personal trauma.

“I think a lot of us don’t have time these days to do things that are hard, take a long time and are a little nonsensical,” Keiser said. “We don’t trust a process to have value if we can’t see it or explain it. I want people to learn that these simple things, if you grant them space, give them patience, can have meaning even if you can’t explain it.”

Willow casket activities schedule:

Practicum to weave a willow casket

April 17 – 21, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kresge Centennial Hall, first floor gallery

1880 Campus Drive, Evanston

RSVP online

Artist Talk by Sophia Campbell-Shaw

April 18, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Kresge Centennial Hall, Trienen Forum Room (1515), Evanston

RSVP for in-person or virtual viewing

Practicum for Processing with Mel Keiser and Corey Smith

April 22, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Departs from the Segal Visitor’s Center, 1841 Sheridan Road, Evanston

Ends at Galter Health Sciences Library, 303 E. Chicago Ave, #2-212, Chicago

Additional breaks along the way

RSVP online

Portrait Seth Dello

The Sophie Campbell-Shaw residency is sponsored by Northwestern’s Alice Kaplan Institute for the Humanities, the department of art theory and practice, Feinberg School of Medicine Center for Bioethics and Medical Humanities, Weinberg College’s Simeon Leland Forum Fund, Kaplan Humanities Institute Environmental Humanities Workshop, Weinberg College Science and Human Culture Program, department of art history Myers Foundation Fund and Tiffany Johnson with We Too Shall Pass. Flowers for the procession are provided by Saville Flowers in Evanston. Willow is sourced from Howard Peller’s Living Willow Farm.

Image credit: Woven Farewell Coffins U.K.