Outdoor Stage image C/O NAMM

At the NAMM 2023 Show, amidst a diverse musical playground, Fenders and Martins collide with Sennheisers and Neumanns. The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) kicked off their 2023 show at the Anaheim Convention Center, showcasing everything imaginable that is music. The destination to experience the latest and greatest in music technologies, it has today become one of the largest trade shows in the world. Not just a place for business and networking, it is also a hub for music education, offering workshops, seminars, and training sessions for attendees. NAMM provides a unique opportunity to connect with peers, discover new products and technologies, and stay updated on industry trends.

Stage Effects by Acue Lighting

Grammy award-winning artist Brandi Carlile will be offering a session called “Producing and Uncovering the Artist in the Studio” where she will discuss her approach to record production, lessons learned when shifting from artist/songwriter to producer, tips and tricks in the studio, and what it takes to find “magic” in the process. With her unique blending of the roles of artist and producer, she offers valuable insights she’s has gained over the years and invites people to harness their own creative potential to take their artistry to the next level.

Martin Guitar with Diamonds

Legendary Creedence Clearwater Revival’s John Fogerty will take center stage to be presented with the prestigious Music for Life Award. Just last January, Fogerty seized the reigns of his own musical destiny, purchasing a majority stake in Concord Music Group, the worldwide publishing company that owned the rights to his iconic Creedence Clearwater Revival song catalog. In this act of defiance, he has regained control of his music for the first time in 50 years, a bold move that goes against the current trend of musical artists selling their publishing rights.

Robert Schuenemann showcasing artistry on Château Saxophones

Another celebration of recognition will be rap group Public Enemy’s Chuck D receiving the inaugural Impact Music & Culture Award, presented to him by the group’s revered bassist, Brian Hardgroove. Chuck D helped create politically and socially conscious hip hop music in the mid-1980s with his powerful, resonant, and distinctive voice. He is today an integral part of the American cultural landscape and has left an indelible mark on the industry, inspiring generations to come.

Repurposed Mandolins by Rocking The Clock

NAMM has become the hub of innovation-sharing that attracts industry titans. From the likes of Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, and Stevie Wonder to modern icons such as John Legend, Herbie Hancock, and John Mayer, the list of A-listers who have graced this event is nothing short of awe-inspiring. Over the years, Eddie Van Halen, Prince, Carlos Santana, and Dave Grohl have shown up to see the latest and greatest in rock musical instruments and product innovations.

Carved Wood Guitar

Held at the Anaheim Convention Center, just across the street from Disneyland, NAMM is its own theme park of sorts, including audiovisual events and private rooms where you can try serious instruments and unleash your own inner musician. It is here where dreams come to life and music takes center stage. The crowd outside is a mixed bag of industry types, rock n rollers, out-of-towners, business owners, and music lovers, with the occasional carousel of 80’s Piccadilly characters, all filled with equal passion for everything music.

Plenty of sampling stations

Whizzing in and out of the convention is no easy feat. It’s important to preplan which parking structures to attempt entry. But don’t think you’re going to park on side streets or motel lots because those will be permit only. Public parking symbols on your map app only lead to private Disney employee lots, so beware. Nobody wants to expend the insanity of a random $60 lot, even as a last hope. In fact, if you’re a naysayer of metros altogether, just park a couple miles away and Uber right up to the back entrance drop off, which is truly the best place to start the adventure.



With Disneyland right across the street from the Anaheim Convention Center, and multiple hotels that are walking distance, a family could easily plan an exciting weeklong visit of music, fun and family memories that will last a lifetime excitement. And you won’t have to worry about getting stuck in traffic on the log jam rollercoaster of L.A.’s infamous freeway system.

NAMM, which was founded in 1901, has come a long way since its inception and has now become one of the world’s largest trade shows. The first NAMM show featured only 52 exhibitors, but over time, it has grown in size and popularity, now boasting more than 7,000 brands and exhibitions that showcase the latest and greatest musical instruments and equipment. In fact, there are now over 2,000 exhibitors from over 120 countries at NAMM, making it a truly global celebration of music and technology.

Private Sound Rooms for Testing Equipment

The NAMM organization supports its members in countless ways from advocacy and research to professional development opportunities. NAMM is dedicated to promoting music education as a fundamental right for all children. In a time when public school funds are being cut, NAMM’s commitment to music education is more important than ever. The organization is constantly creating and funding initiatives designed to inspire people of all ages to make music. By visiting and supporting NAMM, you’re not only investing in the future of music, but you’re also supporting a charitable cause that has the power to change lives through the joy and power of music.

Underwater Painting on Martin Guitar