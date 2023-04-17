Spread the love

Neon Carnival, the highly anticipated late-night party of the year made its triumphant return to the Desert International Horse Park celebrating its twelfth year during this past music festival weekend. Alongside the Levi’s Brand with specialty drinks by Tequila Don Julio, the coveted outdoor dance party created by LA’s original nightlife mastermind Brent Bolthouse and producing partner Jeffrey Best came to life for one night only. The exclusive desert afterparty included attendance by the biggest names in entertainment and lifestyle such Leonardo Di Caprio, Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, and more.

Attendees began flocking in beginning at 10pm and danced the night away till the early morning. Janelle Monae and her entourage pose for a close-up in front of the iconic Levis’ Ferris Wheel at the adult playground. No stranger to the exclusive party, Leonardo Di Caprio arrived somewhat incognito and tucked away into the VIP section. Lil Nas X and Anderson Paak aka DJ Peewee arrived to the party in a festive looks full of sequins. Comedians Jo Koy and King Bach were spotted on stage exchanging jokes during DJ Ruckus set at the party. Glorilla and Yo Gotti were spotted having fun and sharing laughs while in the bumper cars at Levi’s Neon Carnival Presented by Tequila Don Julio.

Camila Cabello, Metro Boomin, Lil Baby, Future, Teyana Taylor, Shay Mitchell, Nina Dobrev, Shaun White, Austin North, Alicia Boe, Lele Pons, Rachel Zoe, Renee Rapp, Hannah Stocking, Yung Taco, Jasmine Tookes, Yara Shahidi, Karrueche Tran, Michael Rubin, Coi Leray, Olivia Culpo, TINX, Alix Earle, Shaun Ross, Cash XO, Bun B, Jazzy, Vale Genta, Food God, King Bach, Patrick Starr, Shaka Smith, Inanna Sarkis, and more.

The iconic denim and lifestyle brand Levi’s returned to headline this year’s event alongside Mexico’s original luxury premium tequila, Tequila Don Julio. Smirnoff ICE Neon Lemonades and Path Water have joined the party for their second consecutive year, and newcomer Ghost Energy to the festivities.

The stage was set, and the unrivaled party was held at the famed Desert International Horse Park. The sprawling space welcomed back the biggest names in entertainment and consumer lifestyle to its all-grassy knoll spanning the length of three football fields, equipped with carnival-style games and exhilarating amusement park thrills for festivalgoers. No strangers to the bright lights and late-night party scene, Neon Carnival resident DJs Ruckus, Kayper, and Mel Debarge returned to the iconic event to keep the party moving into the early hours the next morning.

*All photos courtesy of: (Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Tequila Don Julio)