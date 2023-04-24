Spread the love

Cinema Femme Magazine, presenter of Cinema Femme Short Film Festival (CFSFF) today announces the full lineup of films selected in its first in-person festival in a series of four short film programs offered on two-days at The Music Box Theater. A full list of these newly announced films is below and available at Cinema Femme film festival page. In-person tickets go on sale today on the Music Box website, and online tickets have been available to purchase since Monday, April 10, on their festival page.

Sulam Ladder

Showcasing emerging female and non-binary filmmakers from Chicago and across the globe, Cinema Femme Short Film Festival is a one-of-a-kind competitive festival emphasizing the importance of supporting new talent by connecting them to seasoned industry members through the Breaking Down Walls mentorship program.

Now in its 5th edition, the festival welcomes twenty short films from around the world; these films run less than 30 minutes and will be presented at The Music Box Theater Sunday, April 30 and Wednesday, May 3, and online through its new partner Eventive on April 28-May 4.

The in-person festival includes an opening night VIP event on April 30 starting at 5:00pm, with filmmaker Q&As moderated by Rebecca Martin Fagerholm, Festival Director of Cinema Femme Short Film Fest and Managing Editor of Cinema Femme magazine.

Introducing audiences to the next generation of filmmakers, featured short films include the Chicago Premiere of PAPER PLANES about a woman and the AirBnB guest across the hall strike up a correspondence that becomes something more; CAROLINE, a young woman’s audition for a major movie takes an unexpected turn; PIGEON, a short comedy starring Larisa Oleynick (10 THINGS I HATE ABOUT YOU / 3rd ROCK FROM THE SUN), a woman dealing with the aftermath of a breakup during the holidays; PLUMA, in Barcelona, the Pluma family of Drag Queens and Kings strives to build a community based on freedom of expression, artistic endeavor and mutual support. Including narratives, documentaries, horror, and experimental works, the four short programs are curated selections of films from across Chicago and around the world.

PIGEON

Festival Spotlight REGENERATE OJAI, directed by Rebecca Tickell and Josh Tickell is the 30-minute-long documentary film which is narrated by Academy Award Winner Laura Dern, exposes shocking truths about pesticide exposure in Ojai, a small Southern California town located in the agricultural county of Ventura, California. Rebecca (Harrell) Tickell is the child star from the 1989 Christmas film PRANCER made by Chicago Director John Hancock. Josh and Rebecca Tickell are a multi-award-winning filmmaking couple who specialize in films with environmental themes including FUEL, THE BIG FIX, PUMP, THE EARTHING MOVIE and ON SACRED GROUND and the recent hit Netflix film, KISS THE GROUND (with Woody Harrelson).

Four of the twenty filmmakers will be awarded a six-month mentorship with a seasoned filmmaker. This year’s mentors are filmmaker Isabel Sandoval (LINGUA FRANCA), actress Melora Walters (MAGNOLIA, COLD MOUNTAIN, PEN15), TV/film editor Stephanie Filo (A Black Lady Sketch Show), and producer Julie Keck.

Cinema Femme is a community, a powerful one, composed of emerging filmmakers who gravitated towards our Cinema Femme magazine for inspiration since 2018. Festival and Magazine Founder, Rebecca Martin Fagerholm said, “As the community grew, I wanted to find a way to elevate the work of these emerging filmmakers while connecting them to these inspirational figures they were reading about; thus, born was the Cinema Femme Short Film Festival and the Breaking Down Walls Mentorship Program.”

Filmmakers are coming from all over the country to participate in the Q&As and to come to the VIP event at the Music Box Theatre.

The programming team includes Emily Robinson (EIGHTH GRADE, THE YEAR BETWEEN), Ashley Shelton (THE EVENING HOUR, GOOD LORD BIRD, WAR PONY) and RogerEbert.com film critic and Cinema Femme contributor Peyton Robinson. “Being part of the selection process for Cinema Femme was a supreme privilege. There’s so much talent and so many strong voices. I’m thrilled for audiences to see the films selected, and I’m personally eager to see what the filmmakers make next,’ said Emily Robinson. “I was truly amazed at the originality, talent, and artistry I was able to behold in all these films. It was inspiring to be able to view so many stunning films from female filmmakers,” said Ashley Shelton

“Screening the films for this year’s festival was such a privilege. It’s beyond exciting to see these filmmakers uplifted and to know that the empathy, power, and creativity laced in each narrative will be given a special moment to shine. Even within the immersive worlds of these films, as I found myself transported, the behind-the-scenes passion remained felt in every frame. From quirky comedies to meditative character studies and surrealist dramas, this roster of stories is just as diverse as their creators, and I’m thrilled for others to experience them on a big screen, ”said Peyton Robinson (film critic RogerEbert.com and Contributor for Cinema Femme).

Mentorship Program

Four filmmakers will be selected for our six month Breaking Down Walls Mentorship Program. These filmmakers will be chosen by our 2023 mentors. This year’s mentors are filmmaker Isabel Sandoval (LINGUA FRANCA), actress Melora Walters (MAGNOLIA, COLD MOUNTAIN, PEN15), TV/film editor Stephanie Filo (A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW), and producer Julie Keck. Read more about these mentors on the festival web page.

Chicago Spotlight Award – Awarded to a Chicago-based filmmaker recognized for the exciting work they are doing in the Chicago filmmaking community. Chosen by a group of Chicago film organizations, the prize is a video interview that will be featured on our YouTube platform shared on the festival website and other Chicago media platforms. The winner will also receive a one-year video streaming distribution opportunity on Chicago-based Pixquid, a community-driven, ad-free, platform that offers unique-story content, exclusively showcasing work by established and emerging creative talent in film, art and music.

Halyna Hutchins Award – Awarded to the producer of one of the selected films for exemplary work at managing crew and creating a safe set.

Critics’ Choice Award – Recognized by a film critic, this winner will be chosen, written about, and interviewed in an upcoming news article. Past winners have been Weronika Szalas (CURIOUSER AND CURIOUSER), Jaqueline Xerri (MONKEY BARS), Emma Thatcher (FLETCHER), and Sarah Sherman and Jessica Barr on SEPTEMBER.

Phenomenal Person in Film Award – This award is given to a filmmaker that most exemplifies the mission at Cinema Femme in their work and in their lives. Its mission is about supporting emerging women and non-binary filmmakers in the industry. The recipient of this award will be chosen by Rebecca Martin Fagerholm, Festival Director of Cinema Femme Short Film Fest and Managing Editor of Cinema Femme magazine, awarded with an interview and featured on cinemafemme.com

Audience Award – This award is given to the film that is the most watched and has the highest ratings. The film recipient will receive a laurel and announcement of their award in a press release.

Awards will be announced on the festivals YouTube channel May 4th at 2pm CST

Cinema Femme Short Film Festival is growing with the help of Illinois Film Alliance, a non-profit organization that provides the community and resources needed to build a diverse and sustainable industry of independent content creators in Chicago. “IFA Chicago provides the community and resources needed to build a diverse and sustainable industry of independent content creators in Chicago. We are proud to have Cinema Femme Short Film Fest be a part of our fiscal sponsor program, which holds a similar mission by supporting filmmakers, showcasing their work and providing education and mentorship. Successful festivals and programs like this help demonstrate why we believe in Chicago as a place where all media creatives can achieve their dreams,” said Natalia Salazar, Manager, Partnerships & Programming – Illinois Film Alliance.

CAROLINE

CINEMA FEMME SHORT FILM FESTIVAL – Full Schedule and Film Details

Sunday, April 30, 2023

Music Box Theater, 3733 N. Southport Ave

SHORTS PROGRAM 1: Let’s Chicago

5 PM VIP Event

7 PM + Q&A

Swimming Through, dir. Samantha Sanders

Three women forge a friendship by swimming through the winter in Lake Michigan as a way to cope with the pandemic. Director Samantha Sanders and subjects of the documentary will be in attendance.

Paper Planes, dirs. Alyssa Thordarson and `Michael Glover Smith

A woman with agoraphobia and the AirBnB guest across the hall strike up a correspondence that becomes something more for the holidays. Star/Co-Director Alyssa Thoradson, Co-Director Michael Glover Smith (Relative), and star Shaina Schrooten will be in attendance. Chicago premiere!

this is not the morning i thought i was going to have, dir. Margaret Kellas

Two estranged sisters reunite in a 2005 Honda Civic on a sweaty Chicago day. As the car comes to a boil so does their tolerance for one another. Director Margaret Kellas, and Sarah Ruggles (Paige), Jillian Warden (Lindsey), and Cara Ross (Assistant Camera, Production Sound) will be in attendance.

Dois Estágios (Two Stages of Blood), dir. Lua Borges

A documentary that explores the beginning and end of a bloodline. Starting in the urban environment of São Paulo city where the filmmaker was raised and ending on her family’s country farm where her grandparents spend their golden years, the film delves into the personal and shared history of a Brazilian family, and the explorations of a longing memory. Director Lua Borges and DP, John Jadkowski will be in attendance.

Caroline, dir. Juli Del Prete

A young woman’s audition for a major movie takes an unexpected turn. Director Juli Del Prete will be in attendance. Chicago premiere!

SHORTS PROGRAM 2: Before Midnight: Part One

9:30 PM + Q&A |

Sunday, April 30, 2023

MUSIC BOX TICKETS

Program Description: This program is PART ONE of our Before Midnight program (AKA Midnight Program before Midnight). We’re excited about the trippy brilliance of these five filmmakers’ work that come from all over the country.

Dog Lady, dir. Jessica Liu -LA

An empty nester must learn to find herself when her beloved canine goes missing. Director Jessica Liu and Alfredo Plascencia (storyboarder and dog handler) will be in attendance. Chicago premiere!

Deer Girl, dir. Giovanna Molina – LA, NYC

A reclusive researcher attempts to film a deer decomposing in a forest, until a teen girl interferes. Director Giovanna Molina will be in attendance, Chicago premiere!

Albion Rose, dir. Tiffany Tenille – NJ, Chicago

Following the arrival of an unwanted guest, a tightly knit bond between two sisters is put to the test when their idyllic playdate takes a dark turn. Director Tiffany Tenille and crew will be in attendance. Chicago premiere!

Herly, dir. Rachel Rambaldi – LA

HERLY is a dark comedy/drama about siblings who experience the same childhood wounds and the very different life paths they choose. Chicago premiere!

Ages of Man, dir. Claire Leona Apps – LA

Are you sitting uncomfortably? An anthology fiction short where three men find themselves in vulnerable positions with three women. This comedic horror drops the audience in the middle of stories about invisible labor. Director Claire Leona Apps will be in attendance with producer: Martina Silcock. Chicago premiere!

SHORTS PROGRAM 3: Festival Director’s Cut: Breaking Down Walls

7 PM + Q&A |

Wednesday, May 3, 2023

MUSIC BOX TICKETS

Program Description: This program represents as a whole what Cinema Femme is about, elevating voices of female and non-binary filmmakers. All these films create a ripple in our industry just by what you see onscreen and who’s behind the camera.

Pigeon, dir. Kiki Allgeier – NYC

Pigeon is a dark comedy about Liz, a woman in her forties dealing with the aftermath of a breakup around the worst time of year to do such a thing: the holidays. After all, tis the season to experience depression. Juggling her emotionally-absent-but-trying father and her feelings, Liz is faced with the most unlikely mirror: a wounded Pigeon. The short stars Larisa Oleynik (Ten Things I Hate About You, The Secret World of Alex Mack). Chicago Premiere! Director Kiki Allgeier and writer Elizabeth Hamilton will be in attendance.

SULAM (ladder), dir. Noam Argov – NYC

When an immigrant teen in Central Florida must help her mother before a school exam, tensions of belonging in a new country bubble to the surface. Director Noam Argov will be in attendance. Chicago premiere!

Pluma, dir. Clelia Goodchild – Spain

In Barcelona, the Pluma family of Drag Queens and Kings strives to build a community based on freedom of expression, artistic endeavor, and mutual support. With the city as their stage, they share the essence of their duality, while navigating the challenges that life throws their way. Chicago premiere!

Forward Fast, dir. Lorraine Sovern – Florida

While embarking upon a process of archival and preservation, a filmmaker dives into a stark exploration of self as she discovers the seeds of patriarchy and misogyny already planted and steeping the imagery of her childhood films. Director Lorraine Sovern will be in attendance. Chicago premiere!

Julia

Julia, dir. Emma Duvall – Portland, OR

A young girl faces a test of friendship at an orphanage in 1970 South Korea | Based on a true story. Director Emma Duvall will be in attendance! Chicago premiere!

SHORTS PROGRAM 4: Before Midnight: Part Two

9:30 PM + Q&A |

Wednesday, May 3, 2023

MUSIC BOX TICKETS

Program Description: This program is PART TWO of our Before Midnight program (AKA Midnight Program before Midnight). All of these films surprise you and genre defy.

Spanko, dir. Melanie Zoey Weinstein – LA

When a misfit teacher explores her taboo fantasies, she’s inspired to start a self-acceptance revolution. Director Melanie Zoey Weinstein will be in attendance!

PANDA, dir. Sasha Briggs – UK

Chef Antonia’s estranged mother pays a surprise visit to her restaurant. Struggling with feelings of abandonment she seeks solace from her twin brother, who died 10 years ago. Cameo with Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso, Apple TV). Chicago Premiere!

The Mark, dir. Deborah Kampmeier – NYC

Gracelyn has trained herself in witchcraft ever since being taunted by a group of girls in middle school and excluded from their “coven.” Now in their twenties, one of those girls, Annie, brings her boyfriend by for a visit…carelessly unaware of Gracelyn’s new powers. Producer Annarosa Mudd (TAPE) and actress and co-producer Sophia Adler will be in attendance. World Premiere!

Helium, dir. Annika Chavez – LA

An absurdist examination of female friendship, Helium explores various dynamics of intimacy over the course of a double date à la maison. Though each is equipped with a romantic partner for the night, Claire and Reagan find themselves drawn more strongly to the comfort of their own friendship than to their dates, leading to a rather dissociative evening. Chicago premiere!

Babyface, dir. Sannah Kim – LA

Teenage sisters Eden and Lux navigate their competitive relationship over the course of a Halloween party filled with glitter, confrontation, and blackouts. Chicago premiere!

Ticketing

VIP Fest Pass (includes admission to reception before April 30 screening): $50

General Fest Pass: $35; April 30 Screening Pass: $18; May 4 Screening Pass: $18; Individual Tickets: $10 GA / $8 MBT Members

To purchase tickets at The Music Box, visit: https://musicboxtheatre.com/series-and-festivals/cinema-femme-short-film-fest

Online tickets will be available to purchase on Monday, April 10, 2023. Information can be found on the Cinema Femme film festival page.

# # #

Festival Sponsors

Cinema Femme Short Film Fest is sponsored by Independent Film Alliance Chicago, Neon Heart Productions, Prysm Studios, Noisefloor, and High Creative.

About Cinema Femme: Cinema Femme is a platform for emerging underrepresented filmmakers, which includes women and non-binary people. To support these filmmakers, Cinema Femme showcases their short films, provides education through featured interviews, and offers mentorship with seasoned filmmakers. They are vocal about the need for change onscreen and behind the lens. They believe that together, they can change the industry for the better.

Connect with Cinema Femme Short Film Festival:

Website: https://cinemafemme.com/shortfilmfest/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CinemaFemmeMagazine

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/CinemaFemme

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cinemafemme

Instagram: https://www.instagram..com/CinemaFemmeMagazine

Magazine: https://cinemafemme.com/

Learn more and sign up to receive updates at cinemafemme.com/shortfilmfest

Preview YouTube video this is not the morning i thought i was going to have (TRAILER)

Preview YouTube video Pluma (dir. Clelia Goodchild) | Trailer

—

MUSIC BOX SCREENING: SHORTS PROGRAM 3: BREAKING DOWN WALLS

May 3, 7 PM

This program represents as a whole what Cinema Femme is about, elevating voices of female and non-binary filmmakers. All of these films create a ripple in our industry just by what you see onscreen and who’s behind the camera.

Pigeon, dir. Kiki Allgeier – NYC

Pigeon is a dark comedy about Liz, a woman in her forties dealing with the aftermath of a breakup around the worst time of year to do such a thing: the holidays. After all, tis the season to experience depression. Juggling her emotionally-absent-but-trying father and her feelings, Liz is faced with the most unlikely mirror: a wounded Pigeon. The short stars Larisa Oleynik (Ten Things I Hate About You, The Secret World of Alex Mack). Director Kiki Allgeier and producer Elizabeth Hamilton will be there in-person. Chicago Premiere! https://vimeo.com/725508156 (trailer)

SULAM (ladder), dir. Noam Argov – NYC

When an immigrant teen in Central Florida must help her mother before a school exam, tensions of belonging in a new country bubble to the surface. Director Noam Argov will be in attendance. Chicago premiere!

Pluma, dir. Clelia Goodchild – Spain

In Barcelona, the Pluma family of Drag Queens and Kings strives to build a community based on freedom of expression, artistic endeavor and mutual support. With the city as their stage, they share the essence of their duality, while navigating the challenges that life throws their way. Chicago premiere! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8F0f834RmSo&feature=youtu.be (trailer)

Forward Fast, dir. Lorraine Sovern – Florida

While embarking upon a process of archival and preservation, a filmmaker dives into a stark exploration of self as she discovers the seeds of patriarchy and misogyny already planted and steeping the imagery of her childhood films. Director Lorraine Sovern will be in attendance. Chicago premiere!

Julia, dir. Emma Duvall – Portland, OR