Parfums de Marly Fragrances

Parfums de Marly in partnership with Nordstrom and in honor of Mother’s Day showcased 36 of their decadent fragrances and welcomed guests to the “Colors of Emotions” soiree at the elegant London Hotel in West Hollywood.

London Hotel West Hollywood

The Haute Perfumery Maison, Parfums de Marly is a unique, refined perfumery that honors both the classic and contemporary composition of ingredients in its perfumes. The founder and Creative Director, Julien Sprecher’s passion for the olfactory is inspired by both the past and the present so that each fragrance embodies both the 18th century era of splendor and lavish extravagance with a modern or contemporary vision.

Parfums de Marly Fragrances

Dedicated Co-Workers of Haute Perfumery Maison – Parfums de Marly

Actress/Film Producer/Writer and Martial Artist – Sanjini Bhakta at Parfums de Marly soiree

The Marly story is one of Julien Sprecher reviving/Prodcer the splendor of Château de Marly which was a place dedicated to pleasure and celebration during the 18th century. King Louis the XV spent most of his reign at theChâteau de Versailles but Château de Marly was where he went to have fun. It was a pleasure palace where his small entourage would engage in extravagant celebrations. The court of the King was nicknamed the “perfumed court” because they were obsessed with fragrance and would douse their pouches, fans, gloves and fountains with perfumes. King Louis XV commissioned the Chevaux de Marly in 1743 and these majestic statues of horses and the flamboyance of the 18th century were the inspiration for Julien Sprecher’s perfumer’s soul and passion for perfumery.

Parfums de Marly

Managing Director of the Americas, Yvan Jacqueline discussed in detail about how the variety of Parfum de Marly fragrances evoke different emotions in people such as confidence, sensuality, peace, vibrance and whatever emotions you want to feel at any particular time then Parfum de Marly offers perfumes that can color your spirit with different emotions. Yvan also discussed some of Parfum de Marly’s latest new launches of perfume such as Valaya, Haltane, Delina and Layton.

President of Parfums de Marly (Americas) – Yvan Jacqueline

Yvan Jacqueline has been the Managing Director of luxury brand Parfum de Marly working closely with Julian Sprecher for the past 11 years. Yvan has been integral to establishing Parfum de Marly as a leading luxury fragrance in the United States. Yvan has experience working extensively with retailers and department stores in Europe, Middle East and Eastern Europe and travels all over the globe. According to Yvan, “Perfume also represents freedom – the freedom to highlight any part of your personality and become the person you truly are or the person you want to be. You can wear perfume as a statement to feel confident, as a vector of seduction, or simply to feel at peace with yourself.”

President of Parfums de Marly (Americas) – Yvan Jacqueline

Exquisitely designed bottles and in an array of different colors were displayed at the London Hotel soiree along with decorations of beautiful bouquets of roses. Parfum de Marly has an opulent and decadent collection of the most divine, unique and sumptuous scents that have high quality ingredients, are classy and definitely posh! The beautiful Parfum de Marly collection include 36 perfumes – 10 for women and 16 for men.

Parfums de Marly Oriana

Parfums de Marly – Athalia, Darcy and Safanad

The 16 men’s perfumes include Haltane, Layton, Percival, Pegasus, Herod, Greenley, Sedley, Layton Exclusif, Galloway, Pegasus Exclusif, Kalan, Carlisle, Godolphin, Oajan, Darley, Habdan, Shagya and Bverley. My favorites were Haltane and Pegasus.

Parfums de Marly – Men’s Fragrances

Parfums de Marly – Men’s Fragrances

Pegasus has top notes of cypress, bergamot and heliotrope. The heart notes are jasmine, lavender and bitter almond. The base notes are vanilla, amber and sandalwood.

The Haltane top notes are bergamot, lavender and clary sage. The heart notes are saffron, cedarwood, praline and oud wood. The base notes are patchouli, vetiver, musk, leather and natural agarwood.

Herod also had and interesting and very unique scent. The top notes are cinnamon and pepper. The heart notes are tobacco leaf, incense, ciste and osmanthus. The base notes are vanilla pod, musk, woody accord and patchouli.

The 10 women’s perfumes include Valaya, Oriana, Delina, Cassili, Delina Exclusif, Meliora, Athalia, Safanad, Darcy and Delina La Rosee. My Favorites were the Delina’s, Darcy and Cassili.

Parfums de Marly – Women’s Fragrances

The Delina top notes are rhubarb, lychee and bergamot essence. The heart notes are Turkish rose, peony and vanilla. The base notes are casmeran, musk and vetiver.

Parfums de Marly Delina

The Darcy top notes are bergamot essence, orange and citrus. The heart notes are rose and jasmine. The base notes are patchouli, musk and praline.

The Cassili top notes are red current, Bulgarian rose, transparent white flowers. The heart notes are plum accord, mimosa absolut, plumeria and petalia. The base notes are sandalwood, tonka beans and vanilla pod.

Parfums de Marly – Meliora and Cassili

Parfum de Marly’s unisex fragrances are Herod. Pegasus, Carlisle, Greenley, Kalan, Oajan and Haltane.

The latest launches are Valaya and Haltane.

Parfums de Marly Valaya ($355) was launched in January 2023. The inspiration to Valaya dates back to the 18th century when cotton at that time was an innovative fabric. This perfume is fresh, sensual, delicate and feminine.

Top notes: Bergamot, Mandarin, White Peach

Heart notes: Orange Flower, Mahonial, Nympheal, Vetiver

Base notes: Akigalawood, Ambrofix, Vanilla

Parfums de Marly Valaya –

Photo credit by Parfums de Marly

Parfums de Marly Haltane ($410) was launched in May 2022. The Haltane fragrance evokes the wonders of nature and has lavender, clary sage, cedarwood, oud wood and agar wood. Patchouli, leather and musk add a sense of peace.

Tope Notes: Bergamot, Lavender, Clary Sage

Heart Notes: Saffron, Cedarwood, Praline, Oudwood

Base Notes: Patchouli, Vetiver, Musk, Leather, Natural Agarwood

Parfums de Marly Haltane –

Photo credit by Parfums de Marly

Brand favorites are Delina and Layton.

Parfum de Marly Delina ($355) is a charming and modern floral bouquet with a fragrance that is sweet and sensual. It is dominated by floral notes of Turkish rose, lily of the valley and peony and blended with lychee, rhubarb, bergamot and nutmeg. The base has vanilla, whit musk, cashmeran, cedarwood and incense.

Top Notes: Rhubarb, Lychee, Bergamot Essence

Heart Notes: Turkish Rose, Peony, Vanilla

Base Notes: Cashmeran, Musk, Vetiver

Parfums de Marly Delina perfume and candle

Parfum de Marly Layton ($350) is a seductive, oriental fragrance with an intriguing note of caramelized coffee.

Top Notes: Apple, Bergamot, Lavender

Heart Notes: Jasmine, Violet, Geranium

Base Notes: Vanilla, Pepper, Guaiac Wood, Patchouli

Parfums de Marly Fragrances

Hand painted Parfums de Marly Delina bottle

Hand painted Parfums de Marly Delina bottle

It was a magical and opulent evening of aromatic perfumes, a red carpet backdrop, a D.J. playing music, an artist hand painting perfume bottles, bouquets of roses, a portrait artist, endless champagne, gold leaf macarons, delectable hors d’oeuvres of melon gazpacho soup, mushroom vol-au-vent, chicken satay, salmon rolls, coconut shrimp, crab cakes, beignets and guests got to take home gift bags of the Delina perfume, a beautifully scented Delina candle and roses.

Champagne at Parfums de Marly Soiree

Delicious macarons at Parfums de Marly soiree

Mushroom vol-au-vent at Parfums de Marly soiree

Rose bouquets given to guests at Parfums de Marly soiree

https://us.parfums-de-marly.com

IG: @parfumsdemarly

LOCATIONS:

LONDON / NEW YORK / LOS ANGELES / MIAMI /HONG KONG

PHOTO CREDITS BY SANJINI BHAKTA