Emmy and Golden Globe winning choreographer and producer Jeff Kutash (“Splash!”) joins forces with composer Keith Thompson (“Jersey Boys,” “Composers Showcase”) to present “Puttin’ On The Glitz,” an exciting musical benefit concert on May 15 that celebrates “Mr. Showmanship,” Liberace.

Keith Thompson Photo by Dianne Davis

The concert will kick off Liberace Legacy Week, which includes his birthday celebration and the commemoration of Liberace Avenue, the newly named city street honoring the man that was once Las Vegas‘ highest paid and most revered entertainer and piano man.



“Puttin’ On The Glitz” will be presented on Monday evening, May 15, at Coops Cabaret & Hot Spot in Commercial Center, an iconic vintage Las Vegas shopping and dining complex along Liberace Avenue between Joe W. Brown Drive and Maryland Parkway.

Phillip Fortenberry Photo by Dianne Davis

A 6 p.m. cocktails and hors d’oeuvres/happy hour will be followed at 7 p.m. by a one-hour musical concert which will feature internationally renowned pianist Philip Fortenberry, known as the Hands of Liberace because of his role as hand and body double for Michael Douglas in the HBO biopic, “Behind the Candelabra.”

Brett Barrett by Levi Walker

Powerhouse Broadway vocalists Brent Barrett (“The Phantom,” “Chicago”) and Niki Scalera (“Hairspray,” “Tarzan,” “Cocktail Cabaret”).

Niki Scalera

The event will also showcase a special sneak preview of “GLITZ!,” a brand new Las Vegas entertainment production spectacular created by director Kutash and premiering the new original theme song written by Thompson, Glitz’s musical director and Composers Showcase founder and host. For more information, visit Glitz.



Tickets are $125 per person including cocktails and hors d’oeuvres buffet available at Coopscabaret.com or call 702.998.6534. Proceeds will benefit nonprofits The Composers Showcase of Las Vegas and the Liberace Foundation for the Performing and Creative Arts.



The Composers Showcase LV LTD

The Composers Showcase LV LTD is a Nevada nonprofit 501(c)(3) since 2017 whose mission is to provide a platform for original music, scholarship, and financial assistance to the Las Vegas entertainment community. TCS serves as a forum that allows local and visiting composers, lyricists, and songwriters the opportunity to present original musical material to a supportive audience in an informal cabaret-style setting.

TCS also encourages and nurtures young, developing creative talent by offering a scholarship to the Music Composition and Jazz Composition departments at UNLV. Co-founded in 2006 by longtime Broadway and Las Vegas entertainment industry composer Keith Thompson, who produces and hosts the concerts.

TCS encourages the development of new works and new collaborations between writers who meet at the Showcase and often begin writing together. Currently performed monthly at Myron’s at The Smith Center. Visit thecomposersshowcase.com to donate or for more information.





The Liberace Foundation

The Liberace Foundation for the Creative and Performing Arts is a Las Vegas based nonprofit organization founded in 1976. “Mr. Showmanship” endowed the Foundation with his amazing collection of costumes, automobiles, antiques, art and jewelry, in addition to approximately $4 million in cash. Scholarships and grants exceeded $6 million before the Foundation’s endowment fund saw its sunset in 2011.

Liberace Courtesy photo

The Liberace Museum Collection led by Foundation Chair Jonathan Warren now travels to many museums and public venues in Las Vegas and around the USA, exhibiting the Liberace creative style and showmanship, while solidifying the licensing potential of the Liberace brand and trademarks.

From brand licensing, we intend to build a new and sustainable endowment fund. The licensing fees derived from Liberace intellectual property serve to support the foundation.

The mission of the Foundation is to manage the Liberace Museum Collection, Liberace brand, likeness and marks, to produce income and donations to support the collection and provide students artistic exposure and scholarships in the creative and performing arts. Visit Liberace.