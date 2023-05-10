Spread the love

At the Daley Plaza City Market, Chicago’s longest running farmers market,

attendees can enjoy over 30 vendors including Misericordia Hearts + Flour Bakery,

Soap Junkii, D + S Farms, and Fons-Plan Based Empanadas every Thursday through

October 26, 2023 from 7am to 2pm.

The Daley Plaza City Market in Daley Plaza in Chicago’s Loop; June 2021

Thursday, May 11, 2023

WHO: The Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) celebrate the

official opening of Chicago City Markets, presented by Humana.

WHAT: Chicago’s longest running farmers market opens for the 2023 summer

season at the Daley Plaza City Market.

WHEN: Thursday, May 11th

The market opens at 7am and closes at 2pm.

WHERE: Daley Plaza – 50 W. Washington St

Chicago City Markets sell fresh seasonal produce, flowers, prepared foods, unique

Chicago-made products and rare finds—from Daley Plaza to the historic Maxwell

Street Market to community markets in neighborhoods across Chicago.

For a complete list of all Chicago City Markets, visit chicagocitymarkets.us. Join the

