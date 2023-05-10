At the Daley Plaza City Market, Chicago’s longest running farmers market,
attendees can enjoy over 30 vendors including Misericordia Hearts + Flour Bakery,
Soap Junkii, D + S Farms, and Fons-Plan Based Empanadas every Thursday through
October 26, 2023 from 7am to 2pm.
Thursday, May 11, 2023
WHO: The Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) celebrate the
official opening of Chicago City Markets, presented by Humana.
WHAT: Chicago’s longest running farmers market opens for the 2023 summer
season at the Daley Plaza City Market.
WHEN: Thursday, May 11th
The market opens at 7am and closes at 2pm.
WHERE: Daley Plaza – 50 W. Washington St
Chicago City Markets sell fresh seasonal produce, flowers, prepared foods, unique
Chicago-made products and rare finds—from Daley Plaza to the historic Maxwell
Street Market to community markets in neighborhoods across Chicago.
For a complete list of all Chicago City Markets, visit chicagocitymarkets.us.
Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events
The City of Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE)
supports artists and cultural organizations, invests in the creative economy, and
expands access and participation in the arts throughout Chicago’s 77
neighborhoods. As a collaborative cultural presenter, arts funder, and advocate for
creative workers, our programs and events serve Chicagoans and visitors of all ages
and backgrounds, downtown and in diverse communities across our city — to
strengthen and celebrate Chicago. DCASE produces some of the city’s most iconic
festivals, markets, events, and exhibitions at the Chicago Cultural Center, Millennium
Park, and in communities across the city — serving a local and global audience of 25
million people. The Department offers cultural grants and resources, manages
public art, supports TV and film production and other creative industries, and
permits special events throughout Chicago. For details, visit Chicago.gov/DCASE
For details, visit Chicago.gov/DCASE
