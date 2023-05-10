Spread the love

By Kathy Carpenter

Sonny and Kira -San Diego Musical – Krista Feallock and Jordan Markus

Zeus said it best: “Music and lyrics, dancing and a funny story – put them together and you have a musical comedy.” San Diego Musical Theatre presents Xanadu, a whimsical journey of magical belief that anything is possible with love and hard work.

Based on the Universal film, Xanadu is a fun and upbeat celebration of the 1980s. With a catchy score that includes the hits “Magic,” “I’m Alive,” and “Suddenly,” the cast is talented and the choreography is energetic, making Xanadu a must-see for fans of the decade.

The story follows Kira, a Greek muse, who is sent to Earth to inspire Sonny Malone, a struggling artist who dreams of opening a roller disco. Kira’s dad, Zeus, has two rules: she can’t actually create art or fall in love with a mortal. But when Kira meets Sonny, she can’t help but break the rules. They fall in love and together, they create Xanadu, a roller disco that becomes a success.

The musical also has a strong message of love and acceptance. Kira is a strong and independent woman who is not afraid to be herself, and Sonny is a kind and caring man who is willing to fight for what he loves. Together, they show that love can conquer all, even the obstacles of time and space.

Jason Blitman directs this wonderful diverse cast of actors in a fun-filled experience. Krista Feallock is outstanding as Kira/Clio, with her Australian accent she does Olvia Newton John proud, and has the voice to match. Jordan Markus, who plays Sonny, gave the audience someone to cheer for. Musical director Richard Duenez Morrison and Choreographer Allison Bibicoff showcased the cast’s singing and dancing to bring us a blast from the past.

Jordan Markus as Sonny – photo courtesy of San Diego Musical Theat

Krista Feallock – Kira – photo courtesy of San Diego Diego Musical \

San Diego Musical theatre partners with a local non-profit for each show. For this play in honor of Olivia Newton John, who passed away last year and struggled with breast cancer for over 30 years, for this show partnered with Breast Cancer Angels. Please donate on exiting the theatre. www.breastcancerangels.org

Taylor Henderson – Melpomene and Wendy Waddell photo courtesy ofSan Diego Musical theatre

If you’re looking for a fun and uplifting show to see this summer, I highly recommend Xanadu. It’s a musical that will leave you feeling happy and hopeful.

cast Xanadu – photo Courtesy of SDMT



Xanadu

San Diego Musical Theatre

May 5 – June 4, 2023

465o Mercury St. San Diego 92111

858.560.5740

www.sdmt.org

