Dance and Dine on Chicago’s Finest Cruise Line

Celebrate spring with dining, dancing, and city skyline views! City Cruises, operator of Chicago’s premier water experience, has announced holiday cruises for Easter, Mother’s Day, and more, as well as the return of seasonal favorites, such as Seadog thrill rides and river tours, moonlight dance cruises, and the popular Fireworks dinner cruise series – all available to book now. Those looking to treat Mom to something special can take 20% off their cruise when they book from April 9 to April 20 using the code MOM20!

Cruising

Go Big or Go Home at Chicago’s Most Vibrant Latin-Inspired Hotspot

Go big and celebrate Mother’s Day vibrantly at Carnivale, 702 W Fulton Market, as they offer a Mother’s Day all-you-can-eat brunch buffet to celebrate all the amazing ladies in your life! Available from 10am – 3pm, moms and family can enjoy a buffet full of flavorful options with Latin-inspired signature dishes and so much more! Adults are $55 per person, children 6-12 years $25, children 5 years and younger are free. Reservations can be made on the Carnivale Tock.

Carnivale

Cheers to Champagne, High Tea and Sweet Bites at these Top Suburban Destinations

Treat mom to a modern and upscale brunch she’ll savor at Oaken Bistro + Bar, 200 N. Field Drive., this Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 14 with seatings at 9 am and 12pm. Executive Chef Christian Alejandro has developed a menu to fit all tastes including classic brunch buffet favorites and premium chef stations including a salad station, carving station, omelet station, assorted desserts, fresh fruit and assorted fresh pastries. Reservations for brunch are required and are currently available via Eventbrite.

Oaken

Bring the par-tea to Thorn Restaurant & Lounge this Mother’s Day to celebrate as the restaurant settled in Rosemont’s most stunning hotel, The Rose Hotel Chicago O’Hare located at 5200 Pearl Street, will be hosting a special High Tea service for the weekend with seatings available at 1:30 pm and 3:30 pm on both May 13 and May 14. Guests may choose from a curated selection of Teavana Teas and Blooming Flower Green Tea and indulge in savory tea sandwiches and sweet bites that are sure to delight. Families will also receive a complimentary photo to commemorate the afternoon. Reservations for tea service are required, and tickets are available online for $65 per adult.

Thorn

Come and Celebrate Mother’s Day Brunch at Hyatt Lodge Oakbrook Chicago with their exquisite champagne brunch. This decadent buffet brunch includes carving station, made to order omelets, seafood display, pasta station, and much more. Unlimited Mimosas and Champagne included. Adult Price $110.00 per person (*Price includes tax and 20% gratuity) Children between 7 – 10 yrs $45.00 per person (*Price includes tax and 20% gratuity) Seating: 10:30am, 11:00am, 12:30pm and 1:30pm Reserve by clicking here.

Celebrate Mother’s Day with Brunch and Dinner Specials at Prairie Grass Cafe in Northbrook

Brunch Hours: 10 AM to 1:30 PM

Dinner Hours: 5 PM to 7:30 PM



Head to Prairie Grass Cafe for a fabulous Mother’s Day Brunch, Sunday, May 14. Brunch will be served from 10 AM to 1:30 PM. Adults are $85 per person; children 10 years and under are $54 per person, not including beverage, tax or gratuity.



Prairie Grass Cafe will serve its regular menu with Mother’s Day specials for dinner. The restaurant opens for dinner at 5 pm. Make reservations*, by calling 847-205-4433.



It’s an honor that so many of our regular customers will be able to return for our popular Mother’s Day Brunch.,” said chef/owners Sarah Stegner and George Bumbaris. “We pay tribute to our moms with a delicious and varied brunch buffet that has something for everyone, all made with fresh seasonal ingredients and a great dessert selection.”



Every guest starts with our Signature “PGC Benedict”- Poached Egg with Spinach and Roasted Tomato Hollandaise followed by our amazing buffet.



Irresistible berries

For more information, please call (847) 205-4433 or visit prairiegrasscafe.com.

