The world’s biggest EDM festival, the Electric Daisy Carnival, will be taking over Las Vegas in the coming weeks, and Resorts World Las Vegas will be the place to be. The famed property will be transformed into Hotel EDC, offering thousands of party-goers a weekend full of EDC-themed experiences, exclusive parties, wellness activities, happy hours, art installations, gift bags with limited edition merch items, speciality food and cocktail options, and more.

Friday, May 19

After checking into Hotel EDC at Resorts World Las Vegas, start out the weekend with a party at Ayu Dayclub hosted by DJ Snake. After an iconic day party, head over to EDC Worldwide, located at Famous Foods Street Eats and indulge in a plethora of hawker-style delights and custom cocktails and drinks. After delicious food, head over to The Nest to get a full glam makeover with Insomniac’s newest beauty brand, Volta Beauty. After a fun filled night of dancing, before going to sleep and cozying up in your custom Hotel EDC robe, head on over to Suns Out Buns Out for a late night snack, opened late specifically for EDC festival-goers.

Saturday, May 20

Start your day off with relaxation and bliss with morning Yoga on the Recovery Rooftop, also known as the Rose Rooftop, with panoramic views of the Strip. Center your mind, body, and soul with soundtracked yoga, blissful sound baths, and guided meditations. After a morning of serenity, head back to Ayu Dayclub for a performance by Tiësto and custom pool floats. If you aren’t feeling a pool party, make your way to The Nest at Redtail with games, karaoke, speed dating, DJ sets, and drink specials. Now that you’re recharged, you’re all set to dance the night away.

Sunday, May 21

Nothing says Sunday like a guided Sunday Sound Bath experience. Spend your morning on the terrace for this unique and relaxing Sound bath experience to regain your energy, then head over to Ayu Dayclub for a performance you don’t want to miss by Kaskade. Make your way through the Rainbow Passage to enter the Rainbow Sky Club at Gatsby’s Lounge, or venture to the Electric Sky Passage to relax, mingle, and catch up at The Globe. As the weekend commences, end the night at Resorts World’s Mulberry Pizza for a slice of the famous Pasquale’s Pizza.