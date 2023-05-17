Spread the love



Center Stage With…

Lady Beverly Cohn

Editor-at-Large

Graphic Design by Michelle Hanzelova



Russian writer Anton Chekov (The Seagull, Uncle Vanya, Three Sisters and The

Cherry Orchard) is considered to be one of the greatest writers of all time. He,

along with Henrik Ibsen and August Strindberg, were the seminal figures in the

birth of early theatrical modernism. Their collective works, illuminating the human

condition, stands the passage of time. The reason I point this out is that subtle

references are made to some of Chekov’s work in playwright Christopher Durang’s

Tony award-winning play Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, currently on

stage at the Pacific Resident Theatre. Durang’s brilliance was to create

comedies out of existential anger which is reflected in the characters in this

most entertaining play and is perfectly aligned with Chekov.

Under Victoria Pearlman’s immaculate, sharp direction, the play, performed

on William Wilday’s set design, begins with Vanya, superbly characterized by

Brad Greenquist, having his morning coffee and reading the newspaper. His

adopted sister Sonia, well done by Tania Getty, has been part of the family

since she was seven years old. She appears with a cup of coffee and is angry

that Vanya poured his own coffee. A heated exchange begins and she throws

not one, but two coffee cups against the wall, smashing them to bits. She and

Vanya have been living in the family home for decades, with both of them

caring for their aging parents until they died. Their parents, who were college

professors and theatre aficionados, thought it would be fun to name their

children after Chekov’s characters, hence the similarities. Both Vanya and

Sonia feel as though they have accomplished nothing in their lives and don’t

know what they have to look forward to. Following the cup smashing, they sit

and pout until their fortune-teller housekeeper Cassandra, amazingly played

by Cyndy Fujikawa, gives one of her predictions of doom and gloom including

the smashed cups. Sonia with a “gotcha” says, “It’s already happened.” Not to

be thwarted, Cassandra continues, “Beware of Hootie Pie,” who know one

knows, and in another outburst says they will lose the house. When she

finishes with all her prophecies, the almost always calm Vanya quips, “I have

asked you to just say good morning.” The next character to emerge is Masha,

played by a splendid Martha Hackett who makes her entrance dressed in an

elegant pink suit by costume designer Paula Bonhomme. Masha is an aging

star of stage and screen and has been the breadwinner for the family, paying

all attendant bills. She is flamboyant and boastful about a career that was but

likes to believe she is still viable. Her boy toy for the last three months is

Spike, a splendid Zach Kanner, who is not just eye candy but has good acting

chops. He spends most of the play in his underwear which quite ok. After

observing them together, Sonia quips, “He looks ten.” Spike defends their

relationship, “I like older women.” Masha, annoyed at Sonia’s comment,

instructs her, “You can’t talk until 4:30.” Later, on looking out of an unseen

window, the prima donna sees Spike talking to a young woman. After

informing her siblings that she is thinking of selling the family home, almost in

the same breath, says they are invited to a neighbor’s costume party and she is

going as Snow White and wants the rest of the family to wear costumes that

coordinate with hers. She instructs Vanya to come as Grumpy and when Sonia

informs her that she wants to come as a beautiful witch, eventually decides to

go as Maggie Smith. Spike enters with beautiful Nina, an aspiring young

actress well played by Miranda Wynne. It’s her birthday, which she refers to

as “name day.” She is all gushy when she meets Masha but is greeted with

veiled hostility. Feeling uncomfortable, Nina says, “Maybe I should be going.”

Realizing how foolish she looks, Masha, after demonstrating the difference

between stage and film acting, puts her jealousy aside and invites Nina to the

costume party, informing her that she should come as Dopey. Oh yes. When

asked the name of the unseen young woman sitting in the car, Masha answers,

that is Hootie Pie, my assistant. Off to the party they go. Sonia, adorned in a

stunning gold lame gown, topped with an extravagant head piece, is the hit of

the party upstaging Masha who everyone thought she came as Norma

Desmond, concluding Act 1.

Act II begins with Spike walking Nina home. Masha loses it when she thinks

he said “Don’t wait up for me.” There are comic confessionals from both Sonia

and Masha with both ending in what should be a sad crying jag, but it’s

actually hilarious with Sonia declaring “I haven’t lived” while Masha cries out

“My life is over.” Adding to the comedy, is Vanya quietly sipping tea while the

two women are wailing. Durang’s genius to create comedy out sadness

manifests in Vanya exquisite, almost heartbreaking monologue wherein

he mourns the loss of an easier 50’s lifestyle. He becomes more and

more emotional as he remembers black & white television sets, along

with hit programs such as Howdy Doody, Kukla, Fran & Ollie, The Perry

Como Show, The Dinah Shore Show, Carol Burnett, Ed Sullivan, Your Show

of Shows, and fun games such as Scrabble, and Monopoly. Almost in

tears he adds, “And telephones where you had to put your finger into

little holes and dial your number.” Surprises abound throughout the

play, dear readers, which you’ll have to experience for yourselves.

Director Pearlman assembled a highly-professional, Broadway

caliber cast which she skillfully directed resulting in this

delightful theatrical production. As a sidebar, seeing this play in

a small house reminds me of just why I love theatre. It’s always

an adventure.

Brad Greenquist (Vanya,) Cyndy Fujikawa (Cassandra,) Miranda Wynne (Nina,) and Tania Getty (Sonia)

in Christopher Durang’s “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” on stage at the Pacific Resident Theatre through through Sunday, June 11, 2023.

“Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike”

Pacific Resident Theatre

Venice, CA 90291

(Street parking or small lot in back)

Playwright: Christopher Durang

Director:Victoria Pearlman

Run:

Thursday – Saturday: 8:00 pm

Sunday: 3:00pm

Closing: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Running Time: 2 hours and 20 minutes

(including one intermission)

Tickets: $35 Thursdays, $45 Saturday & Sunday

(Check box office for Senior and Student discounts)

Reservations online: https://pacificresidenttheatre.org/

Phone: (310) 822-8392