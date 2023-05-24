Spread the love

Situated in the heart of America’s wine and food playground, BottleRock Napa Valley, presented by JaM Cellars, has announced that some of the world’s most celebrated culinary talent, including José Andrés, Giada De Laurentiis, David Chang & Chris Ying, Roy Choi, Andrew Zimmern, Aarón Sánchez and the Voltaggio Brothers will join musical headliners Lil Nas X, John Taylor & Roger Taylor of Duran Duran, Wu-Tang Clan, Sammy Hagar, Bastille, Tré Cool of Green Day, Dogstar featuring Bret Domrose, Robert Mailhouse & Keanu Reeves and dozens moreon the crowd-pleasing Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage, leading a star-studded lineup that will deliver memorable mash-up moments during the three-day festival, May 26 – 28, 2023, in historic downtown Napa.

Courtesy Photo

Additional 2023 culinary stars appearing on the stage include Todd English, Michael Mina, Tiffani Thiessen, Aaron May, Adam Sobel, Adam Richman, Amirah Kassem and Belle English, perfectly paired with musicians and celebrities including Killer Mike, Warren G, Brooklyn Beckham, WWE Superstars The Miz & Maryse, George & Claire Kittle, Derek Hough, Jonny Moseley, Charles Woodson, Rickey Henderson, Brie & Nikki Garcia, Jonathan Sadowski, DJ Umami and Pizza Acrobat Justin Wadstein. The Culinary Stage emcee is Emmy Award winning TV personality and KCBS “Foodie Chap” Liam Mayclem.

Tiffani Thiessen shows off her culinary skills on the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage at BottleRock Napa Valley on May 26, 2018. Courtesy Photo

“We always have a lot of fun putting together the pairings for the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage,” stated Dave Graham, Partner, BottleRock Napa Valley. “The 2023 lineup of celebrated chefs, musical headliners, personalities and celebrities is amazing, and fans should expect a lot of crazy, fun moments this year.”

Celebrating its 10th Anniversary, BottleRock Napa Valley pairs the very best of the Napa Valley’s wine, food and craft brews with today’s biggest names in music. Stay tuned for highlights from the best weekend combining world renowned chefs, music, and more.