Station Casinos

Venue Name: Rouge Room and Rouge Cabanas at Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa

Memorial Day Offering:

Recently opened in March, Rouge Room is ideal for kicking off the Memorial Day Weekend with friends offering elevated fare and exceptional cocktails. The space is designed as a dramatic space spread across an intimate 5,345 square feet. The room inhibits a Parisian style indoor and outdoor lounge, French-driven cuisine, cocktails, a table side martini experience and live entertainment.

In addition to the lavish indoor lounge, the Rouge Room space also includes an upscale, adult-only poolside experience. The Rouge Cabanas features eight cabanas, multiple lounge style seating options and a full bar. The social atmosphere comes complete with live music perfect for enjoying the Memorial Day Weekend.

Venue Name: Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa

Memorial Day Offering: Whether it’s peace and serenity or an amped up Memorial Day Weekend, the Red Rock pool offers an atmosphere for every kind of pool day. Guests can enjoy 19 private cabanas, chair-side service, poolside gaming and relaxing daybeds. Alongside hand -crafted cocktails and fresh eats from the Sandbar Cafe, locals and visitors alike won’t be disappointed with their elevated red rock pool experience.

Assets: Photo assets HERE

Venue Name: Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa and Casino

Memorial Day Offering: The pool at Green Valley ranch offers an incomparable experience on their eight-acre backyard with stunning views of the Las Vegas strip. Perfect for kicking off Memorial Day Weekend, locals and visitors can expect a personalized food and beverage service, plush loungers and daybeds, private cabanas and a sand-bottom beach-entry pool. Whether lounging in the shade or taking a dip in the pool, family and friends will enjoy special services to help play or just relax the day away.

Fashion Show Las Vegas

Fashion Show Las Vegas (FSLV) will be the perfect destination for an Instagrammable Memorial Day weekend. Guests can capture the perfect selfie with the nostalgia-filled pop-up, The Selfie Studio: Decades Tour. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy eight pop-up containers filled with photo-worthy backdrops themed from recent decades. From the 50s to the future, shoppers will have the opportunity to capture photos with interactive backdrops and fun themes.

Grand Canal Shoppes at the Venetian Resort

This Memorial Day weekend, Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas will be the must-visit destination for unforgettable experiences. Guests can escape the Las Vegas heat and enjoy the all-new Flight Club Social Darts, the British Fairgrounds themed social darts experience where no matter their expertise, players will delight in the electrifying atmosphere as they indulge on botanical-inspired cocktails and flavorful menu items. The Shoppes is also home to beloved complimentary entertainment for guests who just want to stroll through the destination. Guests will be captivated by Streetmosphere, the Renaissance-inspired entertainment boasting eye-catching historical, yet chic looks and a Pop Opera-style sound and the Living Statues, the famed entertainment that wows guests with their mesmerizing performance art and opulent handmade costuming, perfect for photo opportunities.

Resorts World Las Vegas

This Memorial Day weekend, guests can head to Resorts World Las Vegas for non-stop entertainment, nightlife offerings and pool-side parties. Please see below for line-ups:

Katy Perry: PLAY at Resorts World Theater

May 27 -28

Zouk Nightclub

Friday, May 26: DJ Snake

Saturday, May 27: Jack Harlow

Sunday, May 28: Tiësto

Ayu Dayclub

Friday, May 26: RL Grimes

Saturday, May 27: Kascade

Sunday, May 28: Cash Cash – Ayu Beach House

Guests can step out the heat and into the all-new Athena Infinity Ultra Pool at Resorts World Las Vegas, the exclusive, adults-only pool with an intimate and tranquil atmosphere for pure relaxation. Adding to the lush experience, Athena offers a menu featuring an impressive selection of Mediterranean- inspired beverages and bites – all served poolside.

This Memorial Day, families can visit RedTail at Resorts World for entertainment for all ages. RedTail is an immersive restaurant and social lounge featuring an arcade, live entertainment, oversized interactive games and more for a delightful sports venue. For guests looking for a unique experience, RedTail also boasts three private karaoke rooms.

TRANSFIX

Spend Memorial Day weekend at the world’s largest touring art exhibit, TRANSFIX. Recently opened on the Strip, guests are welcomed to explore over 50 interactive, kinetic, illuminated, and fire-breathing artworks by international artists across a 200,000 square-foot multi-level venue. As guests discover new and exciting installations, they can also find bars and speakeasies curated by artists, including Hand of Man, Control No Control, and Shrumen Lumen, providing a selection of exclusive signature cocktails for an unforgettable weekend.

Illuminarium

This Memorial Day Weekend, families must check off bucket list adventures at Illuminarium Las Vegas, the immersive entertainment complex located at AREA15. Illuminarium transports guests to destinations of a lifetime including the great unknown in “SPACE: A Journey to the Moon and Beyond.” The immersive experience has expanded guests exploration of space with the all new James Webb Telescope Experience. Families will be in awe as they are surrounded by the visually-stunning imagery from the James Webb Telescope through the lens of Illuminarium’s high-tech animation systems and 360-degree fully immersive screens.

Creating a full experience, Illuminarium also houses Lumin Café and Kitchen, a contemporary culinary experience with fresh dishes and specialty cocktails. This summer, guests can lounge on the garden-inspired patio as they delight in all-day dining offerings, including shareable dishes, burger options and refreshingly cool milkshakes.

Fremont Street Experience, Las Vegas’ leader in free entertainment, has announced Electric Vinyl, a brand-new free entertainment series kicking off Memorial Day Week on Friday, May 26. The six-block entertainment district in downtown Las Vegas adds Electric Vinyl to its already stacked lineup of free, live entertainment including its Downtown Rocks Concert Series.

Taking place on the 3rd Street Stage on select Fridays throughout the summer, the Electric Vinyl series will feature hours of nonstop pop and rock hits remixed with modern, energetic beats. Electric Vinyl will bring the ultimate dance party atmosphere to Fremont Street Experience for music fans of all ages. This is the first time Fremont Street Experience will host a dedicated electronic music series.

Electric Vinyl Series Schedule:

Friday, May 26

8pm – 10pm: DJ Buza

10pm – 12am: DJ Alex Peace

12am – 2am: DJ Bad Boy Bill

Friday, June 9

10pm – 12am: DJ Konstantina

Friday, June 16

11pm – 2am: DJ Stephi K

Friday, June 23

10pm – 12am: DJ Blake

Friday, June 30

11pm – 2am: DJ Stephi K

Electic Vinyl kicks off Memorial Day Weekend and will continue throughout the summer. Additional dates will be added to the lineup.

More information about Fremont Street Experience and the Electric Vinyl free concert series can be found here.

About Fremont Street Experience

Fremont Street Experience, a six-block entertainment district located in historic downtown Las Vegas, is an open-air promenade of gaming, dining, entertainment, and shopping. Fremont Street Experience offers free live entertainment on three stages 365 days per year and features Viva Vision, the world’s largest single video screen – 1,500 feet long, 90 feet wide and suspended 90 feet above the urban pedestrian mall. In partnership with the City of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Conventions and Visitors Authority, the $32 million renovation to the iconic Viva Vision screen illuminates downtown Las Vegas with 16,433,152 pixels and 5,000 Nits, making it seven-times brighter than the existing canopy with four-times the resolution allowing the screen to be seen 24 hours a day for the first time in its existence. The one-of-a-kind venue is also home to SlotZilla, a unique zipline attraction featuring an 850-foot Zipline and 1,750-foot Zoomline, taking riders from a 12-story slot-machine-themed platform to fly under the iconic Viva Vision canopy. With direct pedestrian access to eight of Fremont Street’s world-renowned casino hotels, more than 70 restaurants and specialty retail kiosks, Fremont Street Experience attracts more than 24 million annual visitors. For more information about Fremont Street Experience, please visit www.vegasexperience.com.

“Like” Fremont Street Experience on Facebook: facebook.com/FSE89101

“Follow” Fremont Street Experience (@FSELV) on Twitter: twitter.com/FSELV

“Follow” Fremont Street Experience (@FremontStreet) on Instagram: Instagram.com/fremontstreet

The Punk Rock Museum announces special programming taking place over Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival weekend, June punk rock tour guides, the opening of “The Shop” tattoo parlor and other upcoming happenings.



Bryan Ray Turcotte Book Signing

On Saturday, May 27, Punk Collective member, author, curator and musicianBryan Ray Turcotteof Kill Your Idols Books will be hanging out, signing books and giving away rare surprises. Back by popular demand in a new paperback edition “Punk is Dead: Punk Is Everything,” the follow up book to “Fucked Up + Photocopied,” exposes the lasting impact of punk on visual culture worldwide.



Hundreds of flyers, photos, set lists, vintage fashions and other ephemera from punk’s favorite bands are jammed into this menacing volume. “Punk is Dead” is massive, featuring a wide spectrum of bands that initially ignited the scene and later fueled its global expansion. Contributing writers such as Wayne Kramer, Arturo Vega, Kid Congo Powers, David Yow, Malcolm McLaren, Annie Anxiety, Tony Alva, Don Bolles, Trudie and Pat Smear flesh out the visual assault. It also features a hard hitting interview with Ian Mackaye, one of the most respected voices of the DIY music underground.



Me First And The Gimme Gimmes Museum Takeover During Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival Weekend

The Punk Rock Museum announces special programming taking place during Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival weekend. As one of punk’s most legendary bands, members of Me First And The Gimme Gimmes will be taking over the museum. In between playing bass and drums with The Gimmes, CJ Ramone and Andrew “Pinch” Pinching will be offering guided tours from Friday, May 26 through Monday, May 29.



In addition, there will be a special surprise by The Gimmes on Friday, May 26. On Sunday, May 28, guests are also invited to a liquid brunch with Spike, including a solo singing performance with the ukulele at The Triple Down. Lastly, CJ Ramone will be a guest tattoo artist in “The Shop” tattoo parlor. Availability is limited, so guests are encouraged to book faster than they can say “1-2-3-4!”



June Tour Guides

Efrem Schulz – Death By Stereo – June 1-2 at 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

– Death By Stereo – June 1-2 at 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Robb Flynn – Machine Head – June 2-4 at 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

– Machine Head – June 2-4 at 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Jennifer Finch – L7- June 7-11 at 12.30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

– L7- June 7-11 at 12.30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Jack Grisham – TSOL – June 13-14 at 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. and June 15 at 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

– TSOL – June 13-14 at 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. and June 15 at 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Linh Le – Bad Cop Bad Cop – June 15-16 at 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

– Bad Cop Bad Cop – June 15-16 at 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Lil Joe – RKL/Lagwagon – June 16 at 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. and June 17-18th at 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

RKL/Lagwagon – June 16 at 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. and June 17-18th at 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Monkey – Adicts – June 21-25 at 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

– Adicts – June 21-25 at 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. KJ Jansen – Chixdiggit – June 22-23 at 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Chixdiggit – June 22-23 at 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. KJ and Grant – Chixdiggit/Smugglers – June 24-25 at 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Chixdiggit/Smugglers – June 24-25 at 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Ronnie Barnett – The Muffs – June 27-29 at 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

– The Muffs – June 27-29 at 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Marko DeSantis – Sugarcult – June 30-July 2 at 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

“The Shop” Tattoo Parlor Now Open

The museum’s tattoo parlor, “The Shop,” officially opened on Monday, May 15. As the only tattoo parlor operating in a museum of this kind, “The Shop” contributes to the museum’s tactile, hands-on experience. Guests can now book tattoo appointments at www.thepunkrockmuseum.com .



As the museum moves into its second month, the Punk Collective continues to keep busy with artifact submissions and new programming added to the event calendar. The Triple Down Bar is also keeping guests hydrated by slinging drinks, including the already notorious “Fletcher” (a cocktail served in a Pringles can).



For more information or to purchase general admission or guided tour tickets, visit thepunkrockmuseum.com .



ABOUT THE PUNK ROCK MUSEUM

The Punk Rock Museum is the world’s most comprehensive attraction dedicated to the history, culture and absurdity of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s bastard stepchild. Located in Las Vegas, it houses not only artifacts and memorabilia from across the world’s punk scene—such as handwritten lyrics, instruments, clothing, photos, flyers and artwork—but also a bar, wedding/wake chapel, tattoo parlor, punk merch shop and more. Encompassing 12,000 square feet at 1422 Western Ave., between the Las Vegas Strip and Downtown, the museum celebrates the genre’s substantial cultural impact over the last half-century. For more information about The Punk Rock Museum, go to thepunkrockmuseum.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram @thepunkrockmuseum.

Palms Casino Resort, the first Native American-owned and operated hotel casino resort in Las Vegas, is excited to announce the launch of, THE SHOW: Sunshine VIBE Sessions, a live experiential event series at SOAK featuring today’s hottest DJ’s, and live performing artists in music. The series kicks off summer on Memorial Weekend, May 27 and May 28, with two unforgettable concerts that will make SOAK the place to be Memorial Weekend and all summer long.On Saturday, May 27, join Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jhene Aiko, multi-platinum rapper Swae Lee, and rising star Saint JHN for Sunshine VIBE sessions featuring R&B and hip-hop hits with ground-breaking multi headliner performances. Experience their chart-topping songs like “Triggered”, “Sunflower”, and “Roses” live at SOAK Pool.