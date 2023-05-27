Spread the love

Story and photos by Ellen Germain



If you’re looking for a fabulous place for a family vacation, then look no further than Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. It’s known for its incredible beaches and world-class golf courses. It’s a family vacation paradise comprised of several plantations.



You can rent a condo or a house in any of the plantations. There are also fabulous hotels located in Hilton Head. These would include the Marriott, Hilton and Westin Hotels. The best time of year to visit Hilton Head is between April and October. You can fly into Savannah Georgia which is about an hour away from Hilton Head. There is also an airport in Hilton Head.

Kim and Mike on the beach



We have enjoyed staying at Shipyard Plantation and Palmetto Dunes Plantation. Shipyard

Plantation is much more rustic than Palmetto Dunes which has a more modern look.

When our children were younger, we preferred staying at Shipyard Plantation because

it’s easier for children to navigate the bike trail. Sea Pines Plantation is the largest of the

plantations.



There are miles of white sand beaches in Hilton Head and beach activities are numerous.

These would include parasailing and going on wave runners. If you enjoy fishing, then

you can enjoy terrific fishing too. Private charters are available.



You can bring your dog(s) to Hilton Head. When walking along the beach, we saw many

dogs happily walking with their owners. There is a specified time when dogs can run

along the beach without a leash. Jaxie, who belongs to my daughter and son in law loves

running along the beach making friends wherever he goes.



Bikers will love the numerous trails throughout Hilton Head. It’s easy to rent a bike. Not

only golfing, but tennis and Pickleball are also popular in Hilton Head. Pickleball in

palmetto dunes is so popular that I recommend that you call the Palmetto Dunes Tennis

and Pickleball Center several weeks before even going to Hilton Head to sign up to play.

in the very popular round robins. They also have clinics. There are 24 pickleball courts

and they are always full, especially in the morning. Miniature golf is also a popular

activity.

Playing pickleball at Palmetto Dunes Tennis and Pickleball Center



A favorite destination very close to the Shipyard Plantation is Coligny Plaza. You will

find numerous specialty shops and restaurants. One restaurant that we enjoyed on our

most recent visit to Hilton Head is the Frosty Frog Café. If you are there when Jesse

Russell James is performing then you’ll be in for a treat. He’s talented and at the end of

his set he sang a song with his 5 year old son and it was amazing. There is an ice cream

parlour in Coligny called Frozen Moo that has 92 flavors. It’s a very busy establishment.

Another restaurant that we enjoyed eating at was It’s Greek To Me which is located right

outside of Coligny. The Owner’s daughter Maria gave us a history of this wonderful

restaurant. Our waiter, James, was fabulous.

When you’re taking a walk along the beach in Palmetto Dunes and want to stop for lunch

or just a drink, then The Dunes House is for you. You can walk right from the beach into

the restaurant. Pomodori is a fabulous Italian restaurant. It’s smaller and very popular, so

you should make a reservation. Alfred’s is another one of our favorite restaurants which

offers German and creative American fare. A reservation is recommended.



The dress attire in Hilton Head is casual. No cocktail dress or tie and jacket is required.

We always make it a point to stop at the Tanger Outlets (there is Tanger 1 and Tanger 2)

located right outside of Hilton Head. Some of the stores located in these outlets include

Brooks Brothers, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Under Armour, Nike, and many more

too numerous to list.



Before our vacation ended, we made a reservation to return in April 2024. My family

loves being in Hilton Head and I’m sure yours will too.

