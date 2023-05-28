Spread the love

Burger Boss, the beloved fast-casual restaurant chain that has been delighting burger enthusiasts since 2011, is thrilled to announce a special anniversary celebration. As a token of appreciation to its loyal customers, Burger Boss will be offering 2.8 ounce grassfed sliders for just $0.99 on National Hamburger Day, Sunday, May 28th to wind back the clock.

On this momentous day, the first 50 guests at each Burger Boss location will have the opportunity to savor the mouthwatering goodness for the unbeatable price of $0.99. This promotion is a homage to the Great American Burger that was lost in fast food, allowing customers to relish in the classic flavors that have made Burger Boss a standout in the industry.

In addition to the incredible $0.99 burger promotion, Burger Boss is excited to introduce new menu items that are sure to delight the taste buds of burger aficionados. There is a range of tantalizing options, including sliders bursting with flavor, succulent chicken bites, irresistible mac and cheese bites, crispy green beans, and the famous beer-battered onion rings that have become a Burger Boss signature.

Since opening its doors for the first time in 2011, Burger Boss has revolutionized the fast-casual dining experience with its commitment to serving the finest made-to-order burgers and fresh-cut fries. With a dedication to quality and transparency, Burger Boss proudly offers 100% grass-fed beef (also Halal) and other proteins such as chicken and turkey that are also all-natural and hormone-free.

Burger Boss is most well known for allowing customers the freedom to personalize their burgers with over 30 topping options with a plethora of vegan and gluten-free options available. This anniversary celebration is a testament to Burger Boss’s unwavering commitment to providing a memorable and delicious dining experience.

“As we celebrate our anniversary, we want to express our gratitude to our customers who have supported us throughout the years. Offering our iconic burgers at the throwback price of $0.99 on National Hamburger Day is a way for us to give back and honor the roots of the Great American Burger,” says Mo Farha, founder of Burger Boss. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to creating the best burgers and fries in a transparent, eco-friendly, and forward-thinking environment. That’s what Burger Boss is all about.”

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to enjoy a scrumptious burger experience and celebrate Burger Boss’s anniversary. Visit any Burger Boss location on National Hamburger Day to indulge in the $0.99 burger promotion and discover the exciting new menu offerings.

About Burger Boss

We’re firm believers that bringing back the great American burger starts with letting you, the burger lover, always be boss. It’s based on a simple formula – use only grassfed.natural.goodness. We pride ourselves on serving only the best proteins possible, including grassfed beef and naturally raised poultries combined with a menu that offers more cheeses, sauces, and toppings than you can shake a stick at.

Since opening our first doors in Riverside, California in 2011, Burger Boss has been nominated year after year for Best Burger in the Inland Empire. As we continue to grow, our sole focus will never change: Keep making the best made-to-order burgers and fries possible to keep your taste buds happy, in a transparent, eco-friendly, and forward-thinking environment. That’s what burger lovers deserve.

*Disclaimer: Valid only on 5/28/2023 In-Store only for the first 50 customers. Not valid with any other Not valid with any other coupon, discount, specials, offers, or promo codes. Limit one slider per customer per visit. No cash value. Premium toppings not included. No additions or substitutions.