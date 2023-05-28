Spread the love

The most beautiful spot in Santorini for me is Imerovigli. From there you have a panoramic view of the whole island. One can see both the northern and the southern part, while at the same time gaze at the two little islands in the middle of the Cycladic sea.

This time I had the pleasure and honor to experience the hospitality of Aeifos boutique hotel. Aeifos means eternal light. A meaning that is of great importance these days.

Aeifos Boutique Hotel is practically new. Build with the finest material of great quality. Carefully curated from the owner, who happens to be the Architect of the hotel.

Situated on the cliff of Imerovigli, on the top of the hill, offering breathtaking views of the Caldera, the volcano and the Aegean Sea. For me, that I always take my car with when I travel in Greece, it was very convenient, specifically easy to find and park, since its one of the few hotels on the island that have a private, closed garage and an elevator.

This hotel is built in the middle of a historical settlement and follows the traditional architecture of Santorini, with a flair of contemporary chic design. The rooms are spacious, overlooking the Caldera view. The first day we arrived, a tasty welcome drink and a beautiful bottle of wine with fruit were expecting us in our suite. My friend tried out the jacuzzi that we had in our balcony and I enjoyed the energy of the magnificent Aegean Sea. My favourite Korres products were in the bathroom. Every single night that we spent there, a sweet delight was awaiting for us in the room before going to bed.

While on the island we had the pleasure to visit one of the most interesting organic vineyards and wine cellars. Hatzidakis winery cultivates 10 hectares of vineyards. They have red and white sweet wines for every moment. Eventhough it is a practically new winery, they produce some of the most tasty “Mavrotragano” & “Asyrtiko” in the area. Not to forget, the Vinsanto wine they make, captivates you even from the first glance. One can do a wine tasting at their cellar and enjoy first hand their cheese plato delicacies, carefully selected from Tinos island.

Those who love shopping needs to visit Awakenings store in Kamari, Lace & La Boheme in Fira and Marysol & Bligaki in Oia!

Don’t you think it is about time that you breathe the serenity and surrender to the lazy summer days, while enjoying the absolute freedom? If yes, then Santorini it is!

Photos: Courtesy of the hotel.

www.aeifos-imerovigli.com