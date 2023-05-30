Spread the love

Lizzo has always 100% been “THAT” girl! The queen has landed in Napa Valley and made the Jam Cellars stage at BottleRock her runway! Dazzling in a black and green catsuit with fringe, Lizzo’s set was nothing short of phenomenal. With an all-female band draped in Yitty, her all-inclusive body-positive collaboration with Fabletics, the rocking set had festival-goers feeling a wave of emotion.

Lizzo rips thorugh her portfolio of hits while speaking out on injustices. Photo Courtesy of Latitude 38 Entertainment.

The “Juicy” songstress, breezed through her beginning set, however, took a moment to realign with the audience. After a short meditation break (yes, Lizzo really made the audience meditate which was a necessary check-in) she spoke about her experience thus far. She admitted to seeing signs at one home that read “Choke the Woke’ and “Cancel Cancel Culture.”

“I saw signs talking about how they want to cancel people like me. Silence people like me. Choke people like me. And they right across the street,” Lizzo said in a song break during her rendition of “Special.” “So we’re going to sing this one more time, so they can hear it because maybe they haven’t heard it in a long time,” said Lizzo in reference to her lyric, “In case nobody told you today, you’re special.” The moved audience obliged and carried the remainder of the song.

In the past, Lizzo has spoken out about injustices and does her best to utilize her platform for the greater good in attempts to promote unity in a world of hate. Later in her set, she mentioned other political moments that needed attention, including closing her song, “Everybody’s Gay” with a shout of “Drag is not a crime!”

Lizzo may be the first black women headliner the festival has seen, however, she certainly won’t be the last. A queen through and through, Lizzo left festival-goers with a little bit of hope and sparkle even if it was a moment in time. Check out the rest of the highlights from day 2!