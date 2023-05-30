Spread the love

Sunday, May 28, 2023, will forever be etched in the hearts of Matchbox 20 fans as a night of pure musical magic. The iconic rock band took the stage at the renowned FivePointe Amphitheater, accompanied by the talented Matt Nathanson. The crowd erupted with excitement as the musicians delivered a high-energy performance that showcased their incredible musical prowess.

Matchbox 20 treated their devoted fans to a stellar setlist that included both their beloved classics and tracks from their latest album. From the moment they launched into their opening number, “Real World,” the audience was captivated by the band’s irresistible blend of rock, pop, and heartfelt lyrics. The concert was a nostalgic journey, with hits like “3AM,” “Unwell,” and “Bent” evoking a wave of emotions among the crowd.

Credit: (Photo Credit: Jim Trocchio)

Not only did Matchbox 20 deliver their signature hits, but they also introduced their new album, much to the delight of their loyal fanbase. The band showcased tracks from their highly anticipated record, aptly titled “Renew,” which is set to release later this year. The new songs seamlessly integrated with the band’s classic sound, proving that Matchbox 20 continues to evolve while staying true to their roots.

FivePointe Amphitheater provided the perfect backdrop for this unforgettable night of music. The venue’s state-of-the-art sound system and spacious open-air setup enhanced the concert experience, allowing fans to fully immerse themselves in the electrifying atmosphere. The combination of the band’s stellar performance, the venue’s stunning ambiance, and the passionate energy of the crowd made this Matchbox 20 concert an extraordinary event that will be cherished by fans for years to come.

Credit: (Photo Credit: Jim Trocchio)

In conclusion, Matchbox 20’s concert at FivePointe Amphitheater on May 28, 2023, was an awe-inspiring night filled with heartfelt music and unforgettable moments. Fans were treated to a setlist that blended the band’s classic hits with fresh tracks from their upcoming album, “Renew.” The venue’s remarkable setting only heightened the overall experience, creating an atmosphere of pure musical bliss. Matchbox 20 once again proved why they remain one of the most beloved rock bands of all time, leaving fans eagerly awaiting their new album and future live performances

Credit: (Photo Credit: Jim Trocchio)

The remaining concert dates include:

5/ 31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre*

6/2 – Sparks, NV @ Nugget Event Center*#

6/ 3 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre*

6/4 – Boise, ID @Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater*

6/ 6 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena*

6/8 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha*

6/9 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center*

6/10 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island~#

6/13 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center*

6/14 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Center*

6/ 16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center*

6/17 – Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at The Mark*

6/ 18 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre*

6/ 20 – St. Louis, MO @Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

6/ 21 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo*#

6/ 23 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP*

6/24 – Memphis, TN @ Radians Amphitheatre

6/ 27 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre^

6/29 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion^

6/ 30 – Houston, TX @The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman^

7/2 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre^

7/3 – Nashville, TN @Bridgestone Arena^

7/ 5 – Jacksonville, FL @Daily’s Place^

7/7 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre^

7/ 8 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairground^

7/11 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion^

7/ 12 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek^

7/14 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake^

7/15 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center^

7/16 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion^

7/18 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater^

7/19 – Bethlehem, PA @ The Wind Creek Event Center^

7/21 – Gilford, NH @Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion^

7/22 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena^

7/23 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center^

7/26 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach^

7/27 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live^

7/29 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview^

7/30 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center^

8/1 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater^

8/ 2 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage^

8/ 4 – Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo Amphitheater^

8/ 5 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center^

8/ 6 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^

* Matt Nathanson supporting

^ Ben Rector supporting

~ Hudson Thames supporting

# Non-Live Nation show, visit matchboxtwenty.com for ticketing links