BottleRock day 3 brought high winds and cloudy skies, however, that didn’t dampen the electrifying performances ahead.

Sheryl Crow took over the Jam Cellars’ main stage at 3 pm and set the tone for the day. Ripping through her classics like, “Strong Enough,” “All I Wanna Do,” and “My Favorite Mistake,” the set was full of positivity while Crow asked the guests if they were “smoking a little,” and encouraged everyone to grab drinks.

Photo Courtesy of Latitude 38 Entertainment.

The performance concluded with an electrifying one-two finale of “Soak Up The Sun” accompanied by a snippet of “Feelin’ Alright?” Crow has never shied away from connecting with fans and encouraging change which seemed to be the tone for the weekend. In closing, Crow concluded her set by saying, “Thank you so much BottleRock! Be kind, spread peace.”

Wu-Tang was next on deck and did not disappoint. The band has a portfolio that spans three decades and touched many generations. As if the crowd could get any more hyped, they managed to when the crew rapped “C.R.E.A.M” and of course “Wu-Tang Clan Ain’t Nothing To Fuck With,” which Method Man joined the stage. “Is the weed good out here? ” Method Man asked once the song concluded.

The day was primarily bouncing between Jam Cellars stage and Verizon stage as it was a pretty packed day with heavy hitters. Making our way to the smaller stage (Truly and Allianz) when possible.

Photo Courtesy of Latitude 38 Entertainment.

Caamp hit the main stage in the middle of the day with a cool relaxed vibe which highlighted their acoustics and overall connectivity as a band. Between singles “The Otter” and “Apple Tree Blues,” the group showcased its longevity and success thus far. “I can’t tell you what an honor it is for everyone on this stage to play after Sheryl [Crow],” frontman Taylor Meier shared. “I only hope I can still sing like that when I’m up here.”

The National of course was a solid set. Changing the mood a bit from a chill haze to a more energetic night set. Joey Valence and Brae hit the Truly Stage. The set was an all-out dance party and had festival-goers comparing the group to Beastie Boys.

Photo Courtesy of Latitude 38 Entertainment.

Lil Nas X and Red Hot Chili Peppers were the headliners for the final day. Lil Nas X made some major waves this past year and his performance at BottleRock ranked pretty high.

He brought a level of unmatched energy and a ton of risqué moves paired with all-white fringed chaps. His dancers worked the stage like no other. Hit singles included “Call Me By Your Name,” and of course “Old Town Road.” Although his first time at BottleRock, the stage presence and confidence were undeniable and extremely contagious. One of the highlights included the appearance of a pink minotaur which became the next dance prop.

Red Hot Chili Peppers closed BottleRock for a second time. Their first appearance was in 2016 and, to be honest, this performance was just as good as the one prior. Although the classic rock band has been on the scene for quite some time, watching them rock out with each other is exhilarating. They performed hit after hit with many singles from their iconic album, Californication. Flea expressed his gratitude to the crowd after the second song, “Universally Speaking,” stating, “Thank you so much for staying around to see us, everybody!”

Photo Courtesy of Latitude 38 Entertainment.

RHCP garnered a huge crowd that hung on to their words and they ripped through the 90-minute set. Throughout the electrifying green lights and camera angles, the rest of the set was dedicated to the fans. The passion from frontman and fan-favorite, Flea appeared to be a true love letter.

“Tell Me Baby,” “Californication,” Funkadelic’s “What Is Soul?,” and “By the Way,” were next on deck. Frontman Anthony Kiedis expressed the band’s appreciation before the encore break, saying, “We love you, thank you for coming to the show.” Red Hot Chili Peppers returned to the stage for a final encore featuring the iconic songs “Under the Bridge” and “Give It Away.”

As the crowd continued to cheer, hoping for a longer encore despite the strict 10 pm curfew, Kiedis declared one final time, “Until we meet again! Please be good to each other! People are people!”