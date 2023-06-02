Spread the love

A Night of Hope Benefit for the International Society for Better Health Access Set for Sunday, June 11 as six women chefs, passionate to help and support each other, have joined together to raise money to benefit the non-profit International Society for Better Health (ISBHA) for their school and food security programs.

Tigist Reda, chef/owner of Demera Ethiopian Restaurant , with the support of her friend chef Sarah Stegner, has been spearheading efforts to raise money for the much-needed programs, helping make a difference in the lives of refugee children at the Hasheba refugee camp close to the Ethiopian border in war-torn Sudan. To date, Reda has raised $240,000 with the help of Chicago Chefs Cook and her women chef friends since the inception of the war.



Reda is at it again. She and Christine Cikowski, chef/owner of Honey Butter Fried Chicken; Diana Dávila , chef/owner of Mi Tocaya; Sandra Holl, chef/owner of Floriole Cafe & Bakery; Sandra Pak, chef/owner of Thattu; and Sarah Stegner of Prairie Grass Cafe will join together for a beautiful evening full of flavor, taste, live music and a traditional Ethiopian Coffee Ceremony. The event will take place, 4 pm to 8 pm, Sunday, June 11 at Guild Row, 3130 N Rockwell St, Chicago, IL 60618.

Honey Butter Fried Chicken

Christine Cikowski, chef/owner

Mi Tocaya

Diana Dávila, chef/owner

Floriole Cafe & Bakery

Sandra Holl, chef/owner

Thattu

Margaret Pak, chef/owner

Demera Ethiopian Restaurant

Tigist Reda, chef/owner

Prairie Grass Cafe

Sarah Stegner, chef/owner

The cost to attend is $75. Those who cannot attend can still contribute. To purchase tickets and make donations, please visit https://givebutter.com/twUHkD .



“Our mission is to provide quality education, empowering these young minds to overcome adversity and build a brighter future,” said Reda. “With generous contributions, we can ensure that the school continues to survive, offering a safe haven for education and personal growth.”



According to ISBHA founder Tegest Hailu , “Our impact goes beyond the classroom. We also recognize the importance of holistic development. By maintaining essential activities such as nutrition programs, healthcare initiatives, and micro-financing opportunities, we empower the community towards self-sufficiency and long-term success.”

About ISBHA

ISBHA’s activities started in 2002, prior to its formal registration as a 501©3. The initial focus of the organization was to provide health care primarily focused on HIV, Palliative care/Hospice, and general care for women and children wherever there was an identified need.

Food Security

Enabling people to produce their own living is one of ISBHA’s main projects. Food security is one of the longtime crises in the Tigray region of Ethiopia. The organization is trying to approach this problem at household level starting with the most insecure refugees in Sudan.

Educational Programs

Starting with basic elementary education, ISBHA’s educational programs aim to help kids develop as they grow. The pilot program at Hasheba Elementary School has provided the organization with much insight into how to best design and implement these programs. The goal is to expand the programs to reach more beneficiaries.

Health Programs

Due to their refugee status, most Tigrayans in Sudan have been left with nothing and are prone to many diseases. By supporting ISBHA, the organization can empower them with simple protection techniques to maintain their hygiene and stay healthy.

Women & Children Programs

Women and children are the most vulnerable part of society. Solving a woman problem is solving a family problem. With tailored small-scale programs, ISBHA is working hard to empower Tigrayan women who survived the horrific genocide in Tigray.

School in Hasheba

ISBHA started the school in Hasheba and is currently seeking to improve the quality of education and services available to students and teachers.

Energy Efficiency

ISBHA identified a great gap in the availability of cooking energy. They are currently working on pilot projects preparing energy efficient “megogo” and cooking centers that can run electric pans using solar energy.

Women Empowerment

ISBHA is working in collaboration with other organizations and interested individuals to create an organized and centralized system to provide support to survivors of gender-based violence and women at risk.

For more information, please visit https://isbha.com/

About Demera Ethopian Restaurant

Demera Ethiopian Restaurant serves traditional Ethiopian cuisine using only the freshest, high quality, and authentic ingredients. Demera opened its doors in November of 2007 and quickly rose in both popularity and prestige, winning awards and recognition from local and national publications alike.

Over a decade later, Demera Ethiopian Restaurant has grown to become one of Chicago’s favorite Ethiopian restaurants and a staple of the Ethiopian-American community of Chicago. Situated within the vibrant and colorful neighborhood of Uptown, Demera serves Chicago residents and visitors daily, allowing guests to experience Ethiopian hospitality and the delicious flavors of the cuisine.

For many of the guests experiencing Demera Ethiopian Restaurant for the first time, or as repeat customers, what impresses and fascinates them the most is not only the exciting flavors, excellent service, and exotic traditions of Ethiopia but also the experience of communal “family-style” hand-eaten meals shared among family and friends.

Demera has been recognized and received excellent reviews from the Chicago media, such as: Eater 38 Essential Chicago Restaurants, Hungry Hound, Yelp, Zagat, Check Please!, And Michelin Guide Recommended, among others.

Photos are courtesy of the restaurant owners.