Spread the love

The iconic photographs of Paul Nicklen and Cristina Mittermeier are currently on view at this gem of a gallery, ideally located just a 40-minute train ride from Manhattan at the C. Parker Gallery in Greenwich, Connecticut (the exhibition continues until June 26th). This is a rare opportunity.

Defying Gravity, Paul Nicklen (2011) Ross Sea, Antarctica

The C. Parker Gallery Presents Two of the World’s Foremost Conservation Champions/Nature Photographers: Paul Nicklen and Cristina Mittermeier

“Scientists by curiosity, photographers by trade, and conservationists by passion, Mittermeier and Nicklen seem destined to take this journey through life together, all in the name of protecting this precious resource, our planet.” (CNN)

“The Town of Greenwich is honored to host this exhibition at the C. Parker Gallery, featuring the photographs of Paul Nicklen and Cristina Mittermeier, two of the most globally celebrated photographers of our generation,” says Fred Camillo, the Town of Greenwich’s First Selectman.

“These artists/conservation champions have created some of the most iconic wildlife images of our modern-day culture, and are internationally acclaimed for harnessing the majestic beauty of their images to inspire change on our planet,” adds Camillo. The art galley is ideally located near New York City (in Greenwich, Connecticut, just a 40-minute train ride from Manhattan).The new exhibition is on view now, until June 26. Watch the video about their SeaLegacy.org foundation at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NqVcwnBs4Cs

Watch the SeaLegacy.org video at https://youtu.be/NqVcwnBs4Cs “The C. Parker Gallery is thrilled to present the work of two of the most internationally acclaimed conservation photographers,” says Tiffany Benincasa, the Gallery’s curator and owner.

“Their photographs are included in some of the world’s most important private collections, and have been featured as iconic images by major national media including National Geographic and TIME Magazine. This is an incredible opportunity to witness the beauty of nature in an intimate and personal way, to share their important message, and join their mission advocating for greater conservation and environmental awareness,” adds Benincasa.

The gallery show is titled Double Exposure: Two Photographers, One Mission and the C. Parker Gallery is located at 409 Greenwich Avenue in Greenwich, Connecticut. Featuring more than 30 large-scale photographs by Nicklen and Mittermeier, this new exhibition is presented in partnership with the Town of Greenwich Conservation Commission, the Greenwich Shellfish Commission, and the Greenwich Point Conservancy, curated by Tiffany Benincasa, C. Parker Gallery’s proprietor.

Learn more about the artists at sealegacy.org, https://paulnicklen.com and https://www.cristinamittermeier.com.