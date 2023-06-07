Spread the love

Conveniently located as a weekend getaway from Milwaukee, Madison and Chicago, Lake Geneva has always been one of the popular playgrounds of the Midwest. The Grand Geneva Spa and Resort has taken its place as the very best the area has to offer and with its newest renovation shows it’s dedicated to remaining the pinnacle of luxury and amenities in the region. As such, they have recently completed a 6-month redesign and refurbishment of their 358 guest rooms. This is the third phase of upgrades to the Resort following improvements to all guest room bathrooms and a renovation to the public areas completed in Spring 2021 as well as the opening of its new outdoor seating area, The Landing, last summer.

The new designs feature the ongoing home décor trend of “Modern Farmhouse” and all the resort’s accommodations from rooms to suites reflect this clean and contemporary style, which perfectly complements its idyllic countryside setting. The renovations include refined palettes of warm white, crisp black and blue-gray, that bring a reminder of the nearby Lake into each room. The artwork, also in the muted tones of this style, brings in more tributes to the nature surrounding the resort with homages to the wildlife, water and plants that surround the property. The refurbishment extends to the hallways and common areas near the rooms as well.

“Thoughtful planning and considerate attention to detail go into everything we do here at Grand Geneva – especially our renovation projects,” said Skip Harless, managing director, Grand Geneva Resort & Spa. “Each room has been completely reimagined from floor to ceiling with a palette of neutral colors and natural woods. New modern residential finishes, furnishings, and specially curated artwork by Midwestern designers welcome guests to a timeless, inviting space where they can take advantage of all of the amenities and services Grand Geneva is known for.”

Having been to the resort in years past, I have to admit I was impressed with the new design and the serenity it evokes as soon as you enter the room. From the crisp white duvets on the platform beds to the fluffy towels in the marble-tiled bathrooms, everything speaks to quiet, but not ostentatious, luxury. This is the heart of the Midwest, after all. You shouldn’t expect something too showy. On your first impression, everything seems clean, crisp and comfortable. And it is. Having slept on those soft beds and high thread-count sheets, you will be very, very pleased by the redesigned rooms. The only miss I found was the oddly ugly carpet, that looked like it had been purchased on remnant from a trade show, but at least coordinates with the color palette.

There are also smart upgrades like built-in outlets and USB ports in the nightstands and on the included desk. There’s a coffee maker with coffee pods and tea provided, a small fridge and a massive 55 in television dominating the wall opposite the bed. Many popular channels are provided, but you likely won’t want to spend all your time in your room, as comfortable as it is. There’s an iron and ironing board for freshening up your clothes and a provided hair dryer.

I also took a shower in the refurbished bathrooms and I have to say the new Kohler fixtures and double shower heads made a wonderfully relaxing experience. The water is also lovely, so near the lake. Coming, as I do, from an area with a lot of calcium in our water, you can really feel the difference and it’s very nice.

Speaking of water, the resort’s main lodge has two pools, an inside facility and an outdoor one. When we arrived on Sunday afternoon, there was a pool party with DJ that lasted from 5 until 9. Plus, there were activities poolside led by staff that were well attended by children present. The poolside bar was open for guests. There’s also a charming fire pit area with ample seating and lovely golf course views.

One of the nicest things about the rooms on the golf course side of the resort’s main building is that each room has either a patio or balcony. And as we were there on Sunday night, that means guests in these rooms have a front-row seat to the weekend fireworks display. Everyone at the resort seemed to gather on their balcony, patio or on the lawn for the impressive display. It was a lovely way to close out a perfect day before we all retired to our refreshed and redecorated rooms.

In the coming months, the resort is planning a series of renovations to its meeting and event spaces to upgrade them in keeping with the common areas and the rooms.

“The continued investment and improvements to Grand Geneva Resort & Spa and the Marcus Hotels & Resorts portfolio ensure that travelers will enjoy these properties for generations to come,” shared Michael Evans, president of Marcus Hotels & Resorts. “Grand Geneva’s newly transformed rooms add another level of contemporary luxury, as we continue to enhance our guests’ award-winning hospitality experience while celebrating this beloved Lake Geneva resort.”

Guests and visitors are certain to enjoy these upgrades as well as the resort’s offerings and programming. The award-winning restaurants feature new seasonal menus, the two championship golf courses, the WELL Spa + Salon features all the usual services in a calm and tranquil setting, and more.

To book your stay or event, or to find out more about the renovations, visit grandgeneva.com.

Photos by Suzanne Magnuson and provided by Grand Geneva Resort.