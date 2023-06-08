Spread the love

Las Vegas has become the culinary capital of the United States and if you feel overwhelmed because there are so many wonderful restaurants to choose from, Las Vegas Restaurant Week was created for you! From June 5th to June 16th, Las Vegas transforms its electric city into a food lover’s paradise, regardless of whether you are a local who knows the city inside and out or a visitor who does not know where to start. The almost endless lineup of renowned restaurants each offers guests a choice of delectable prix fixe menus at special prices.

Fashion Show Las Vegas

The Capital Grille – The Capital Grille will offer a delectable three-course meal, including their renowned Dry Aged NY Strip, hand-cut by their in-house butcher and dry aged at the restaurant. Price: $60 per person Menu: HERE Reservations: Call 702.932.6631

The Capital Grille will offer a delectable three-course meal, including their renowned Dry Aged NY Strip, hand-cut by their in-house butcher and dry aged at the restaurant. El Segundo Sol – Spice up Las Vegas Restaurant Week with El Segundo Sol’s three-course authentic Mexican spread. Kick off your meal with your choice of starter including the Corn Buñuelos, jalapeño and cheese fritters served with a chili lime dipping sauce. Choose from your choice of tacos or enchiladas before making room for the Mayan Chocolate Cheesecake or the Coconut Flan for dessert. Price: $30 per person Menu: HERE Reservations: https://www.elsegundosol.com/reserve/

Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Grand Canal Shoppes is joining Three Square Food Bank in the fight against hunger during Las Vegas Restaurant Week, June 5 – June 16.

Restaurant Week provides guests a great way to try the resort’s award-winning restaurants from celebrated chefs including Thomas Keller, Buddy ‘Cake Boss’ Valastro, Lorena Garcia, Angelo Auriana, Costas Spiliadis, and Emeril Lagasse. The two-week culinary celebration features specially priced prix fixe menus ranging from $20-$80, with a portion of the proceeds going directly to support Three Square Food Bank.

Participating restaurants at Grand Canal Shoppes include:

BRERA osteria Price: Lunch: $40 Dinner: $80 Menu: HERE

Buddy V’s Ristorante Price: $30 Menu: HERE

Cañonita Price: $40 Menu: HERE

CHICA Price: Brunch: $30 Dinner: $80 Menu: HERE

Delmonico Steakhouse Price: $80 Menu: HERE

Flight Club Social Darts Las Vegas Menu: HERE

Smith & Wollensky Price: $80 Menu: HERE

Trustworthy Brewing Co. Price: $40 Menu: HERE

Villa Azur Price: $60 Menu: HERE



Green Valley Ranch

Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca – Bottiglia will offer their signature Tuscan-inspired dishes with extensive options for all three courses this Restaurant Week. Price: $50 per person Menu: HERE Reservations: https://www.greenvalleyranch.com/eat-and-drink/bottiglia/

Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa

Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill – Serving up flavors that know no boundaries, the acclaimed sushi restaurant will feature a full three-course meal of Japanese cuisine including miso soup, shrimp tempura, grilled salmon teriyaki, a gingerbread pudding dessert, among many other options. Price: $60 per person Full Restaurant Week menu: HERE Reservations: https://www.redrockresort.com/eat-and-drink/blue-ribbon-sushi-bar-grill/

– Serving up flavors that know no boundaries, the acclaimed sushi restaurant will feature a full three-course meal of Japanese cuisine including miso soup, shrimp tempura, grilled salmon teriyaki, a gingerbread pudding dessert, among many other options. 8 Noodle Bar – Ranking as one of the best Asian restaurants in Las Vegas, 8 Noodle Bar will offer a three-course menu featuring choices including tasty gyoza, orange peel chicken, matcha crème brulee, and much more. Combining Chinese, Japanese, Vietnamese and Thai cuisines in an energetic space, this destination makes for a must-visit for Restaurant Week. Price: $50 per person Full Restaurant Week menu: HERE Reservations: https://www.redrockresort.com/eat-and-drink/8-noodle-bar/

Boulder Station

Guadalajara – Taking tastebuds to the South Border with their authentic Mexican cuisine, Guadalajara will serve up an exciting three-course lunch during Restaurant Week which includes chipotle chicken enchiladas to start, followed by shrimp tamales and a chocolate flan to finish off the meal. Price: $30 per person Full Restaurant Week menu: HERE Reservations: https://www.boulderstation.com/eat-and-drink/guadalajara/

Santa Fe Station

The Charcoal Room – Elevated steakhouse, The Charcoal Room, will feature a can’t-be-missed three-course meal for Restaurant Week. Offerings will include, a wedge salad starter, bone-in New York steak entree and a crème brûlée for dessert. Price: $80 per person Full Restaurant Week menu: HERE Reservations: https://www.santafestation.com/eat-and-drink/the-charcoal-room/

Sunset Station

Sonoma Cellar – The famed Henderson steakhouse makes for the perfect dinner this Restaurant Week. Guests can expect to enjoy a menu that includes three courses with charmed shishito peppers for an appetizer, Filet Oscar for the main course and a flourless chocolate cake to top off the whole meal. Price: $80 per person Full Restaurant Week menu HERE Reservations: https://www.sunsetstation.com/eat-and-drink/sonoma-cellar/

Reservations: https://www.sunsetstation.com/eat-and-drink/pasta-cucina/