By Kathy Carpenter

Jacob Huff, Brett Benowitz and Eduardo Enrikez

“All anyone wants is someone to love.” – Robbie Hart. Moonlight Stage Production Presents, The Wedding Singer, a blast from the past that will have you singing and dancing in the aisles. A feel-good, dance-filled trip down memory lane to the 1980s.

The musical is based on the 1985 film, Ridgefield, New Jersey home to Robbie Hart, a talented wedding singer with a charismatic smile. He is the life of the party, and he loves making people happy. However, his world is turned upside down when his girlfriend Linda leaves him at the altar. Heartbroken and alone, Robbie must find a way to pick up the pieces and move on.

Brett Benowitz as Robby – Melinda Gilb as Rosie ,Robby’s Grandma – photo by Karli Cadel

Amidst his despair, Robbie meets Julia Sullivan, a kind-hearted waitress with a great sense of humor. Julia is initially engaged to Glen, a seemingly perfect man according to societal standards. However, as Julia spends more time with Robbie, she realizes that she is drawn to his kindness and zest for life. Together, they embark on a journey of self-discovery, learning to love themselves and finding that love is possible even after experiencing heartbreak.

Directed by Larry Raben, the musical is filled with romance, laughter, and the healing power of music. Brett Benowitz portrays the heartthrob Robbie, he will cause hearts to flutter. While Megan Carmitchel plays the sweet and lovable Julia with an angelic voice. Melinda Gilb portrays Rosie, Robbie’s feisty and independent grandmother, who becomes a beloved character among the audience. Jacob Hoff takes on the role of George, Robbie’s best friend and a talented performer who creates a memorable duet of “: Move That Thong”, with Melinda Gilb. Eduardo Enrikez, who you may remember for his role as Emilio in “On Your Feet,” plays Sammy, the other band member, a fabulous performer.

The principal cast also includes Liliana Rodriguez as Holly, a talented performer who brings fun to the story, Even White as Glen, the wealthy and controlling antagonist, and Janaya Mahealani Jones as Linda, the villainess of the story with a fantastic voice.

Janaya Mahealani Jones as Linda photo by Karli Cadel

The music is catchy, and performed flawlessly by The Wedding Singer Orchestra, led by Tamara Paige. The incredible dances choreographed by Luke H. Jacobs were my favorite part of the show. The production is pure entertainment.

“The Wedding Singer” is a heartwarming musical that explores themes of love, loss, and self-discovery. It reminds us that even in the face of hopelessness, there is always a glimmer of hope for a brighter future. With catchy songs, memorable characters, and a heartwarming story, the musical promises to make the audience laugh, cry, and fall in love. If you’re seeking a show that will uplift your spirits, “The Wedding Singer” is the perfect choice.

Megan Carmitchel as Julia – Brett Benowitz as Robby Hart, the Wedding Singer – photo credit Karli Cadel

The Wedding Singer

Moonlight Amphitheater

June 7 – 24, 2023

Vista – !250 Vale Terrace Drive

www.moonlightstage.com



