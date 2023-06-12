Spread the love

Celebrate Father’s Day from Las Vegas to Los Angeles with an array of delectable dining experiences that are sure to satisfy your taste buds and create lasting memories to honor and indulge your dad on his special day. Whether you’re seeking savory barbecues, gourmet tastings, or unique gastronomic adventures, these Father’s Day food events showcase the region’s vibrant culinary scene and provide the perfect opportunity to bond with your father over a shared love for delicious fare. Get ready to tantalize your senses and embark on a gastronomic journey with some of Splash Magazines’ top choices!

Resorts World Las Vegas

This Father’s Day, Resorts World Las Vegas will provide must-visit dining experiences for an unforgettable gift for every dad, including:

On June 17 – 18, guests toast to their dad at Jalisco inside Resorts World Las Vegas with a special on old fashions and margaritas, only priced at $10 each.

inside Resorts World Las Vegas with a special on old fashions and margaritas, only priced at $10 each. Celebrate Father’s Day at the social lounge, Redtail inside Resorts World Las Vegas. Guests can treat dad with live entertainment, oversized interactive games and bottomless Micheladas, priced at $35.

This Father’s Day, Wally’s at Resorts World Las Vegas will provide an exquisite grill box, priced at $150. With the choice of wine, bourbon and beer, each grill box offers a perfect meal for every dad.

Still scrambling to find the perfect Father’s Day gift for your LA Dad? Give them the gift of quality time with friends! According to the New York Times, male friendships have been on the decline, which is why Aberfeldy’s Father’s Day Golden Hour (occurring June 8-18th) is the ideal last minute gift to give Dad some much needed quality time with his friends and a dram of whisky. And since all you need to do is make a reservation – no wait time for shipping required!

For only $25, you can secure a unique tasting experience for two of whisky and whisky cocktails at the most iconic, and hard to get in bars and restaurants around LA (Forman’s Whisky Tavern, Birdie G’s, Playa Provisions). The tasting includes award-winning whisky expressions, including the newly released ABERFELDY 15 Year Old Limited Edition Finished in Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon wine casks, and a whisky cocktail. Reservations can be found on the Tock website.

Whether it’s with you, their college roommate, or the neighbor they swap Ted Lasso quotes with, give Dad what they really need this season– an hour with a friend they can share a dram with. Father figures will create lasting memories and life long bonds as they learn about and sample ABERFELDY single malts, known as the “Golden Dram”.

Aberfeldy

National Sushi Day and Father’s Day are on the same day?! To celebrate, Los Angeles Sushi Roku, Katana, and Yakumi locations, renowned for their culinary mastery and commitment to quality, will be offering specials for the holidays!

Deals for each restaurant can be found below:

Katana & Sushi Roku

Offering: Matsu Style Box includes 5 pieces of fresh Nigiri – Tuna, Yellowtail, Salmon, Seabream & Albacore, with Tuna Poke, Signature Baked Crab Handroll, and edamame.

Details: Sunday, June 18 through direct ordering on Katana and Sushi Roku websites or on 3rd party.

Yakumi

Offering: 20% off sushi combos, Yakumi Family Pack + $5 sips & draft beer.

Details: Sunday, June 18. Order online for pick up using code SUSHI. Promo only valid in-store or on pick-up orders, not valid on 3rd party or delivery.

Trejo’s Tacos

Snag dad the ultimate gift this year, a Danny Trejo approved Father’s Day Bundle featuring gifts from

Hollywood’s nicest tough-guy. The bundle will include the choice between the new Trejo’s Cantina Cookbook or Trejo’s Tacos Cookbook signed by Danny Trejo himself, as well as a Trejo’s Tacos Chef’s Apron and a bottle of the famous Trejo’s Hot Sauce. The Father’s Day Bundle is $117 and is available for purchase online at https://trejosstore.com/products/fathers-day-bundle and directly at Trejo’s Tacos.

Hotcakes Bakes and Evil Twin

Celebrate Dad’s special day with some sweet treats from Hotcakes Bakes in Culver City. The iconic bakery is offering two types of cakes which are offered in 14 different flavors including the classic carrot, red velvet, and strawberry, and even chocolate banana marble. Guests can order a Golf Cake ($80), frosted in bright green just like the fairway of every dad’s dreams, or they can opt for the Beach Cake ($95)—because nothing feels more like family than a beach sunset and a shared cake. Hotcakes Bakes and Evil Twin will also offer a Father’s Day gift basket ($90), uniquely loaded with six items including a beer booklet and candle, and a $30 giftcard to Hotcake Bakes. For more good times on Dad’s big day, check out the brother concept Evil Twin for a nighttime winebar experience of curated natural wines and craft beers paired with locally sourced, seasonal bites. Don’t wait and order ahead on the Hotcakes Bakes website or call (310) 397-2324 to place an order for pick up.

Gracias Madre West Hollywood

Celebrate Dad this Father’s Day at Gracias Madre West Hollywood. Executive Chef Diana Briscoe has curated a menu of Mexican-inspired vegan dishes for dads, such as Pozole Verde ($16), a hearty bowl of poblano, zucchini broth, and hominy corn, the Jackfruit Costillas Ahumadas ($27) with coleslaw, mashed potatoes, and grilled asparagus and the Huarache Chorizo con Papas ($17), a filling dish with refried beans, cashew mozzarella, pico de gallo and Aleppo pepper. Don’t forget to pair those dishes with a refreshing, boozy cocktail like the Lilongo ($18), named after the 1944 animated film Three Caballeros, made with La Tierre de Acre Espadin, cucumber, lavender, and lime. End on a sweet note with the Tarta de Mango ($16) made with mango chilled sauce and coconut whipped cream. Gracias Madre recommends making a reservation now through OpenTable or by calling (323) 978-2170.

BOA Steakhouse

What better way to treat Dad with an elegant dining experience at BOA Steakhouse. This longtime LA favorite takes a modern twist on the traditional American steakhouse with a stylish interior and a special menu of prime steaks, fresh seafood, and classic side dishes. Enjoy the Westholme Wagyu Ribeye ($125) or Skuna Bay Salmon ($43) with a side of BOA’s signature Lobster Mac N Cheese ($38) to satiate any meat lover’s cravings. For an evening of celebration, guests can make a toast with the citrus sparkle of the Boa-Loma ($19) from BOA’s selection of specialty cocktails. Visit the Manhattan Beach location with a California-signature ocean view, or head to the heart of LA for the West Hollywood location’s patio overlooking the vibrant Sunset Strip. To make a reservation at BOA, visit boasteak.com or call the restaurant at (310) 683-4080.

Coffee and Plants

​​Studio City’s newest plant-based coffee shop, Coffee and Plants will be handing out Plant Daddy stickers to the first 20 dads to visit the shop on Father’s Day. Treat dad to a variety of baked goods and drinks including the light and balanced Mango Fizz ($7), made with Coffee and Plants’ housemade lemonade with fresh mango, tajin, and sparkling water, or for dads who need a caffeine-packed pick-me-up, the Shaken Espresso ($7), with the guest’s choice of plant-based milk, muscovado sugar, cinnamon, and star anise, all shaken over ice. Father’s Day activation will be available at Coffee and Plants in Pasadena and Studio City. For more information, visit www.coffeeandplantsla.com and follow on Instagram at @coffeeandplantsla.

Vallarta Supermarkets

Kick off Father’s Day morning with a festivities-filled event at Vallarta Supermarket in North Hills with a live Mariachi, treats and totes. From 9 to 11 AM, guests can expect a live performance by talented Mariachi musicians, creating an atmosphere filled with joy and celebration for the first hour. As an added bonus, the first 100 customers to arrive will receive either a Chef Merito tote bag or a branded Vallarta cooler bag, making it a special treat for early attendees. Guests will also have the opportunity to indulge in delightful samples of Tres Leches cake and refreshing Aqua Frescas, allowing everyone to savor the flavors of this special occasion for dad.

The LINQ Promenade, the entertainment, retail and dining district located at the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, has a number of Father’s Day specials:

FATHER’S DAY, JUNE 18

Chayo Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar

Dads can receive a free shot of Mi Campo Blanco Tequila with the purchase of a draft beer at Chayo in celebration of the holiday.

Flour & Barley – Brick Oven Pizza

On Father’s Day, all local dads can receive 20% off their total check at Flour & Barley. One promotion is allowed per table and fathers must show a valid Nevada ID to receive the offer.

Haute Doggery

All local dads can receive 20% off their total check. One promotion is allowed per table and fathers must show a valid Nevada ID to receive the offer.

Minus5° ICEBAR

With the purchase of an entry ticket, fathers can receive a free digital picture at Minus5° ICEBAR.

Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery

Tilted Kilt will offer a free dessert to all fathers with the purchase of an entrée.

Virgil’s Real Barbecue

To celebrate Father’s Day, Virgil’s Real Barbecue will offer a savory Surf and Turf special for $99. The special includes a 28-ounce, bone-in Tomahawk steak paired with grilled shrimp and served with the choice of two sides. This offering is available for both dine-in and to-go orders.