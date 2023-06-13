Spread the love

Here are some Father’s Day 2023 offerings in Chicago. Read on..

aliveOne

Father’s Day Comedy Show at aliveOne

Sunday, June 18

Free to attend; $4 to $7 drink specials

This Father’s Day, guests can treat Dad to a FREE comedy show at aliveOne while sipping $4 old styles and $5 shots of Evan Williams. aliveOne also offers FREE pool and a half-price happy hour from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., guests can laugh along with Living Room Sessions, a weekly comedy open mic that invites amateur comedians to take a shot at the stage. Sign up starts at 5:30 p.m. Following Living Room Sessions, CRUSHES comedy kicks off at 8:30 p.m. featuring a stand up showcase with some of Chicago’s best comics.

Location: 2683 N Halsted St., Chicago, IL 60614 | (773) 348-9800 | www.aliveone.com

Hours: Sunday – Thursday: 5 p.m. – 2 a.m. | Friday: 4 p.m. – 2 a.m. | Saturday: 4 p.m. – 3 a.m.

BARTOLI’S PIZZERIA

Complimentary Wings for Dad at Bartoli’s

Sunday, June 18

FREE wings with $30 purchase

This Father’s Day, Chicagoans can treat dad to Bartoli’s original deep dish and tavern-style pies. All customers will receive a complimentary order of small Buffalo Wings for Dad with the mention of “Father’s Day” when they place an order of $30 or more.* Dad will enjoy eight large wings with a choice of mild, spicy, or barbecue sauce served with celery and blue cheese or ranch dipping sauce.

*$30 minimum purchase required. Supplies limited. Offer valid at both Roscoe Village and West Town locations. Pick up and delivery only. One per customer. Not valid with any other offers or promotions.

Locations:

Roscoe Village: 1955 W. Addison St. Chicago, IL 60613 | (773) 248.0455 |

Hours: Monday – Thursday: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Friday & Saturday: 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. | Sunday: 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

West Town: 658 N. Ashland Ave Chicago, IL 60622 | (312) 929.4133 |

Hours: Monday – Thursday: 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. | Friday & Saturday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. | Sunday: 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

www.bartolispizzeria.com

B.A.S.H BURGER AND SUSHI HOUSE

Complimentary Draft Beer for Dad at B.A.S.H Geneva

Sunday, June 18

Complimentary draft beer with sushi roll or burger purchase

In celebration of Father’s Day and International Sushi Day this June, B.A.S.H. Burger and Sushi House in Geneva will offer all Dads a FREE draft beer on Sunday, June 18 with the purchase of any sushi roll or burger. Limit one beer per dad.

Location: 124 West State Street Geneva, IL 60134 | (630) 587-2274 | www.burgerandsushihouse.com

Hours: Tuesday – Thursday: 4 p.m.- 9 p.m. | Friday & Saturday: 11 a.m.- 10 p.m. | Sunday: 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.

CODY’S PUBLIC HOUSE

Father’s Day Golf and Grilling at Cody’s

Sunday, June 18

$4 to $20 drink specials

Cody’s in Lakeview West will host a U.S. Open watch party on Sunday, June 18 beginning at 11 a.m. for Father’s Day. The event will feature a Proper 12 sampling and giveaway along with a raffle for a golf bag at 2 p.m. Drink specials will include $4 Sam Adams Summer Pints, $5 Proper 12, $5 Bushmills and $20 Truly Buckets.

Beginning at 11 a.m., guests are invited to “Bring-Your-Own-Meat” (BYOM) and use the grill in Cody’s beer garden to cook up their game day favorites. Cody’s beer garden is dog-friendly and features TVs, darts and bean bags. For reservations, email ev****@co**********.com.

Location: 1658 West Barry Avenue., Chicago, IL 60618 | (773) 799-8217 | www.codyschicago.com

Hours: Monday – Friday: 12 p.m – 2 a.m. | Saturday: 11 a.m. – 3 a.m. | Sunday: 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.

H&C POUR HOUSE

Father’s Day Weekend Happy Hour at H&C Pour House

Friday, June 16 & Saturday, June 17 (closed 6/18)

Chicagoans can treat Dad to happy hour at H&C Pour House this Father’s Day weekend weekend. Available on Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., happy hour specials include $6 house mules, $7 well cocktails, $6 teeny martinis, $5 select drafts, $3 Malort, $4 Jameson, and $5 house made apple pie shots. A selection of bar bites are also included in happy hour like $5 fries, $6 curds and $7 mac & cheese.

Location: 2470 N Lincoln Ave Chicago, IL, 60614 | (773) 904-8835 | www.hcpourhouse.com

Hours: Wednesday: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.| Thursday-Saturday: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. [email protected]

SWEET MANDY B’S

Sweet Treats for Dad at Sweet Mandy B’s

Available from Friday, June 16 to Sunday, June 18

In celebration of Father’s Day on Sunday, June 18, Sweet Mandy B’s in Lincoln Park and Streeterville, will feature specialty menu items including golf themed and necktie cut-out cookies, a 6-pack of cupcakes topped with necktie sugar (3 yellow and 3 chocolate with vanilla buttercream), Mustache Cakes and more. The treats will be available from Friday, June 16 through Sunday, June 18.

Locations:

Lincoln Park: 1208 W. Webster Ave,Chicago, IL 60614 | (773)244-1174 |

Hours: Monday – Sunday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Streeterville: 254 E. Ontario St.Chicago, IL 60611 | (312)255-1632 |

Hours: Monday – Sunday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

THE GRAYSTONE TAVERN

U.S. Open Watch Party for the Golf-Loving Dad at The Graystone Tavern

Thursday, June 15 through Sunday, June 18 at 11 a.m.

$9 to $10 Golf-themed drink specials

Graystone Tavern in Wrigleyville will host a weekend watch party for the 2023 U.S. Open starting Thursday, June 15 and culminating with a golf bag giveaway on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 18. The golf championship will be shown on 16 TVs with sound on throughout Graystone including six TVs in the weatherproofed outdoor beer garden. Guests will receive FREE raffle tickets daily for prizes including golf bags, golf balls, golf swag, Windy City Smokeout tickets and more.

Golf-themed cocktails for $9 to $10 each will include the John Daly with Tito’s Handmade Vodka, lemonade and iced tea, the Tito’s Transfusion with Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Owen’s Barstool Transfusion Mix, Ranch Water with Maestro Dobel Diamante Tequila, Topo Chico, and lime juice, and the Mulligan Mule with Proper 12 Irish Apple, cranberry juice, lime juice, and ginger beer.

Location: 3441 N Sheffield Ave. Chicago, IL 60657 | (773) 666-5450 | www.graystonetavernchicago.com

Hours: Monday – Friday: 4 p.m. – 11 p.m. | Saturday: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. | Sunday: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Photo:Cindy Kurman

Celebrate Father’s Day with Brunch and Dinner

June 18 at Prairie Grass Cafe in Northbrook

Brunch Hours: 10 AM to 1:30 PM

Dinner Hours: 5 PM to 7:30 PM

Head to Prairie Grass Cafe (601 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook) for a fabulous Father’s Day Brunch, Sunday, June 18. Brunch will be served from 10 AM to 1:30 PM. Adults are $85 per person; children 10 years and under are $54 per person, not including beverage, tax or gratuity.



Prairie Grass Cafe will serve its regular menu with a Father’s Day special dinner, All Natural Slow Braised BBQ Brisket, Mashed Potatoes, Mirepoix of Vegetables ($34). The restaurant opens for dinner at 5 pm. Make reservations by calling 847-205-4433.

Connect with Prairie Grass Cafe

For more information, please call (847) 205-4433 or visit prairiegrasscafe.com.

