Lookingglass Theatre Company is thrilled to announce the not-to-be-missed, premier benefit event, The Lookingglass Lunch Show with Stephen Colbert, will include special guests Lookingglass Ensemble Member David Schwimmer and WGN Around Town’s Ana Belaval, on June 16, 2023 at 11:30AM at 167 Green, located on the 17th floor of 167 N. Green Street in Chicago.

Celebrating 35 Years, hosted by Stephen Colbert

The Late Show’s Stephen Colbert, friend of Lookingglass Theatre and fan of the Chicago theatre, will host the 35 year celebration through conversations with Lookingglass artists Atra Asdou (Iraq, but Funny), J. Nicole Brooks (Mellon Playwright-in-Residence Awardee, Her Honor Jane Byrne), Anthony Fleming III (Power Book IV: Force), Louise Lamson (Notebooks of Leonardo Da Vinci, Metamorphoses), Matthew C. Yee (Lucy and Charlie’s Honeymoon), and special guest, David Schwimmer (Friends, American Crime Story: The People Vs OJ Simpson)! Welcoming guests to this one-of-a-kind celebration is beloved local TV personality, WGN Around Town’s Ana Belaval.

“Lookingglass Theatre Company’s home is in the same building that supplies water to much of the City. Because great art – and more specifically, great theater — should be like a public utility or a natural resource: it should be available to everyone, for everyone to take part in, engage with, and celebrate,” host Stephen Colbert explained.

“Like the City’s Pumping Station that is its home, Lookingglass pumps out all this great work onstage in the heart of Chicago that everyone should go and see; and they send artists and teachers to communities all over the City to inspire them to create magic in their schools and neighborhoods. So, the Company really is this public resource. Like any civic asset, it needs investment and support to keep it functioning, delivering the goods, and keeping our body politic healthy…and well-hydrated.”

David Schwimmer, one of Lookingglass Theatre’s Founding Members

“Chicago theater consistently cranks out the most original, gutsy, groundbreaking, hilarious, subversive, eclectic, brazen and relevant work in the country,” said David Schwimmer, one of Lookingglass Theatre’s founding members.

“Lookingglass proves to be as bold as ever as it lands its current, delightful and provocative hit show, Lucy and Charlie’s Honeymoon.”

Only a limited number of tickets for the luncheon are left, starting at $350, and this event is expected to sell out. Sponsorship opportunities are still available and include an exclusive, pre-luncheon reception.

The Co-Chairs of The Lookingglass Lunch Show with Stephen Colbert are Chanon DiCarlo, Diane Whatton, and Ensemble Members David Catlin, Laura Eason, and Anthony Fleming III. The Everlasting Sponsors are Steven and Lorrayne Weiss.

WGN Around Town’s Ana Belaval

Lookingglass Theatre Company, recipient of the 2011 Regional Theatre Tony Award, is located in Chicago’s historic Water Tower Water Works building at 821 N Michigan Ave. One of the country’s longest-running ensemble theatres, Lookingglass is a transformative force in Chicago’s classrooms, the community, and nation, pushing the boundaries of theatrical experience for the past 35 years. Lookingglass has hosted over 70 world premiere plays for the American stage, including award-winning productions like Cascabel with Rick Bayless, Hard Times, The Odyssey, The Jungle, Race, Argonautika, Metamorphoses, Moby Dick, Plantation!, Lookingglass Alice, Frankenstein, Eastland, Sita Ram, Black Diamond, and The Steadfast Tin Soldier.

Lookingglass has been a catalyst of transformative force within the community for the last 35 years – nurturing creativity, igniting imagination, and fostering a sense of belonging. Commemorate Lookingglass Theatre’s nationally recognized artistic excellence, ensemble-based theatrical innovation, and bright future at this celebratory luncheon.

About 167 Events:

Discover 167 Events, an event space located on the 17th floor of 167 Green, a new 640,000 square foot building in Fulton Market District. The 17th floor includes Town Hall, an 8,000-square-foot venue with floor-to-ceiling windows and views of the city’s skyline that doubles as a full-size professional basketball court. Town Hall can be transformed for any event. The 17th floor also includes a Sitting Room, Game Room, Terrace, board room, and two private dining rooms.

Event menu features are flexible with an array of options from fixed cuisine and beverage menus for breakfast, lunch and dinner, passed appetizers, break packages or signature stations from Lettuce Entertain You restaurants including Pizzeria Portofino, Sushi-San, Bub City and RPM Italian.With 8,000 square feet and multiple floor layouts including a Terrace, the space can accommodate needs for anything from 20-400 guests and is the ideal setting for events from weddings and receptions to corporate events and social gatherings.

Photos: Lookingglass Theatre

Address:167 N. Green Street, 17th Floor, Chicago, IL, 60607

Phone: 773.516.8959

Ticket Details: Limited capacity available.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, please visit the Lookingglass Theater website.