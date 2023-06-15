Spread the love

By Kathy Carpenter

Biko Eisen-Martin as Orisno and Naian González Norvind as Viola in Twelfth Night. Photo by Jim Cox.

Some are born great, some achieve greatness and some have greatness thrust upon ’em. Shakespeare. The

Old Globe Theatre presents Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night.” In the dazzling world of Shakespearean comedy, Twelfth Night shines as a radiant gem of wit, mischief, and unrequited love. This production is delightfully entertaining, humorous, and compelling from the first moments.

As the enchanting tale unfolds, audiences are transported to Illyria, a realm where mistaken identities, hilarious pranks, and profound longing intertwine. With its timeless themes, poetic language, and a cast of unforgettable characters, this theatrical masterpiece captivates hearts and minds.

.

Medina Senghore as Olivia and Naian González Norvind as Viola in Twelfth Night. Photo by Jim Cox.

Set in the whimsical world of Illyria, Twelfth Night presents a delightful tale of love, mistaken identity, and merry mischief. The story opens with a shipwreck, leaving the young Viola stranded on the shores of this enchanting land. In a daring move, she disguises herself as a man named Cesario and enters the service of Duke Orsino, a melancholic nobleman consumed by unrequited love for the beautiful Olivia.

As Viola, or Cesario, navigates through a web of romantic entanglements, she becomes an unwitting messenger of love between Orsino and Olivia. However, matters take a deliciously tangled turn when Olivia falls head over heels for Cesario, unaware of Viola’s true identity. Meanwhile, Viola finds herself falling for Orsino, causing her heart to ache with a love that cannot be openly expressed. To add to the merriment, Olivia’s pompous steward, Malvolio, becomes the victim of a riotous prank orchestrated by a mischievous trio.

Greg Germann as Malvolio with Jason O’Connell as Sir Andrew Aguecheek, Bernadette Sefic as Fabian, and Cornell Womack as Sir Toby Belch Twelfth Night. Photo by Jim Cox.

The brilliant Kathleen Marshall directs the extremely talented cast. Naioan Gonzalez Norvind, is a breath of fresh air as Viola. Biko Eisen-Martin, presence is more than felt as Orsino, The enchantress Olivia is played by Medina Senghore. Beautiful and mesmerizing. Broadway star, Greg Germann, lends a masterful permanence as Malvolio. One of my favorite characters was Cornell Womack’s colorful permanence of Sir Toby Belch. Madeline Grace Jones, portrayal of Curio, is a triumph of character. Lastly, I want to mention Sarah Joyce, perfectly cast as Maria.

The set design of Twelfth Night deserves accolades The choice of a teal color for the border on the ancient buildings creates a visual feast, enhancing the audience’s cheerful demeanor throughout the production. The subtle yet brilliant touch adds depth to the setting, transporting us to the enchanting world of Illyria. Equally praiseworthy are the exquisite costumes that adorn the cast. Bursting with vibrant colors and displaying meticulous attention to detail, they epitomize the grandeur and beauty of a period show. The high-quality craftsmanship is evident, elevating the show and immersing us further into the realm of Shakespeare’s play. From the moment the curtains rise, the combination of the mesmerizing set and the stunning costumes sets the stage for a truly unforgettable theatrical experience.

Esco Jouléy as Feste in Twelfth Night. Photo by Jim Cox.

With its clever wordplay, sparkling humor, and poignant exploration of the complexities of love, Twelfth Night enthralls both the audience and the characters themselves. As the play hurtles towards a riotous climax, secrets are revealed, identities are unmasked, and true love finds its way to deserving hearts. Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night is a theatrical gem that enchants, amuses, and reminds us all of the enduring power of love’s intoxicating spell.

Medina Senghore as Olivia in Twelfth Night. Photo by Jim Cox.

The Old Globe Theatre

Twelfth Night

Thru July 9, 2023

www.theoldglobe.org

Coming July1 -30, 2023

Passengers