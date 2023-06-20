Spread the love

A Tony-nominated sci-fi fantasy musical that’s a comic book come to life, STARMITES features music and lyrics by Barry Keating from a book by Stuart Ross and Keating. First presented off-off Broadway in 1980 – followed by an off-Broadway production in 1987 – and finally presented on Broadway in 1989 – STARMITES has delighted audiences through its various productions with over a dozen songs and lots of heart. In fact, this joyous, space-age pop rock adventure plans to save the universe one song at a time, beginning at the Atwater Village Theatre on June 2, 2023.

Ensemble Starmites Cast – Photo by Jenny Graham

Zany and family friendly, STARMITES is directed by Scott Peterman, who opines:

“This is my favorite type of hidden musical gem – a slightly silly plot; broad, fun dialogue; and an absolutely killer score…as a director and technologist, I’m excited about using modern entertainment technologies – projection mapping, AI-assisted animation, and EDM-influenced digital orchestrations – to breathe new life into this retro space age story. I’m hopeful we can call new attention to this charming, heart-warming piece of unadulterated theatrical fun.”

With musical direction by Jan Roper, this is a show are all ages; and families are invited to share in the fun.

Cat Davis and Talia Gloster – Photo by Jenny Graham

The time is 1989, and the place is Earth and Inner Space. Eleanor (Talia Gloster) is a shy teenager, an earthling who jumps into her comic book quest to save the galaxy with both feet. For here is a place where this gentle, quiet teen can dream her way into an Inner World where she matters and where the galaxy depends on her for its very existence. While in this special place, she meets up with The Space Punk (Bradley Sharper), The Starmites (Alex Hogy, Rieves Bowers, Jasper Wong), and a lizard man named Trinkulus (Brendan Mulally). Together, they must fight the evil Shak Graa and The Banshees (Lindsey Moore Ford, Elle Engelman, Sarah Martellaro, Emily Rafala) – weird women with dangerous hairdos – led by Diva (Cat Davis).

Ensemble Starmites Cast – Photo by Jenny Graham

This reviewer had never seen STARMITES before – but was lucky enough to encounter an audience member with extensive experience with the show. He indicated that, of the over one dozen times he saw the show all over the U.S., he felt that the current production was one of the very best. Even with my limited exposure to STARMITES, I found that the production was expertly and professionally done. STARMITES has a cute, entertaining story and is a gentle otherwordly fantasy with lots of rockin’ music, dazzling costumes, terrific graphics, and a message worth listening to. Without a doubt, it is family friendly and deserves a PG rating. Apparently, the evening before, the original choreographer and an original cast member (both from 1989) visited the show and deemed it very well done. Again, this reviewer is in agreement. Kudos to director Peterman, music director Roper, and the ensemble cast. STARMITES is recommended for all audiences of all ages.

Ensemble Starmites Cast – Photo by Jenny Graham

STARMITES runs through July 8, 2023, with performances on Fridays at 8 p.m. on Saturdays at 3 p.m. (6/3 and 6/24 only) and 8 p.m., and on Sundays at 3 p.m. (no matinee 6/4 or 6/11) and 7 p.m. (6/11). The Atwater Village Theatre is located at 3269 Casitas Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039. Tickets are $35 ($30 seniors, $25 students/children, and Family Pack of 2 adults and 2 children $100). For information and reservations, call 323-882-6912 or go online.