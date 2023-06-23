Spread the love

By Kathy Carpenter

Deanna Driscoll and Rafael Goldstein – photo by Karli Cadel

“It may be said with assurance that not everything that meets the eye is as it appears” Rod Sterling – The Twilight Zone.Cygnet Theatre presents the World Premiere of Keiko Green’s “Sharon.” This dark comedy is an interesting, It is Twilight Zone Esque journey of entertainment as it reaches into the depth of your mind to seek out new horizons.

For playwright Keiko Green, “Sharon” marks her second world premiere in 2023, following her previous work “Erotic Deadly: Or, the MSG Play” at The Old Globe Theatre. While “Erotic Deadly” leaned towards comedy, featuring a young heroine, “Sharon” was crafted during the Pandemic lockdown. While the play still carries a humorous tone, it delves deeper into the darker aspects of the human psyche. Ms. Green’s intention is to present a raw and unfiltered portrayal, aiming to help the audience expose and confront hidden secrets.

Deanna Driscoll and Keiko Green – photo by Karli Cadel

The plot, for me, was a bit confusing at times. Who actually lives upstairs? There were various mentions of different groups and individuals residing upstairs. Additionally, although there was an apartment building, the references seem to be to the same unit. Moreover, I found the inclusion of the cat’s storyline somewhat perplexing. Without divulging any specific details, it becomes challenging to discuss the plot further. Essentially, the story revolves around Jake and unfolds within an apartment building located in Everett, Washington, a mere ninety minutes away from Seattle, in the year 2019. What makes the plot compelling is its unpredictable nature, keeping the audience guessing about its direction, ultimately resulting in an entertaining theatrical experience.

Ron Lutfy, the director of the show, skillfully brings out brilliant performances from the cast. The five actors deliver masterful portrayals. Deanna Driscoll‘s exceptional handling of her role in the production deserves special mention. Rafael Goldstein, who plays Jake, adds a sense of mystique to the production.. Keiko Green, a multi-talented individual, impresses,not only as writer, but as actress. As Tina, she brings a genuine humanity to the role. Mj Sieber contributes humor and creates an enjoyable character. Finally, Katpena as Sabrina adds a refreshing and delightful element to the cast, completing the well-rounded ensemble.

Deanna Driscoll and Keiko Green – photo by Karli Cadel

In summary, this show is a true testament to the exceptional talent and artistry on display.. Deanna Driscoll, Rafael Goldstein, Keiko Green, Mj Sieber, and Katpena have delivered performances that are nothing short of captivating. Their dedication and skill have breathed life into the characters, immersing the audience in a world of depth and emotion. With a compelling storyline, impeccable execution, and a well-rounded ensemble, this show has left an indelible mark on its viewers, reminding us of the transformative power of live performance.

Keiko Green and Rafael Goldstein – photo by Carli Cadel

Sharon

Cygnet Theatre – Old Town

June 7 – July 2, 2023

Box office – 619.337.1525

https://www,cygnettheatre.com

