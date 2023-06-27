Spread the love

Cabana Nightlife has taken over Hotel Ziggy to Presents: Sunset Splash on Sunday, July 2 from 12 – 7:00 p.m. Join us for a fun filled day in the sun partying poolside with music and vibes provided by DJ Pee Wee, Leisan, Mango & Ginger and Vago that will be sure to keep the party going all throughout the day. Cool down with El Cristiano Tequila and Selvarey Rum who will be serving up the speciality drink experience to partygoers and offering bottle packages. Gather your friends and get ready to party cause Summer is here! This will be a pool party that you won’t want to miss – we can’t wait to see you at Sunset Splash!

WHEN: Sunday, July 2

12:00 – 7:00 PM

WHERE:

Hotel Ziggy

8440 Sunset Blvd

TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sunset-splash-tickets-664428843557