Wells of Life, a non-profit organization providing rural Ugandans with access to clean and safe water, has completed construction of its memorial well to honor the benevolent life of long time Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully. The well will provide rural Ugandans with sustainable access to clean water and continue his influential legacy. Through these efforts, Wells of Life has provided locals with educational programs on water, sanitation, and hygiene to promote safe use.

Vin Scully was the beloved broadcaster for the Los Angeles Dodgers for 67 years, making him an icon in baseball history. As an essential part of the fabric of Southern California sports, Scully was remembered as a family man and humanitarian above all. Scully garnered his reputation through charitable acts like his work with RP International, the organization responsible for the creation of theatervison, which helps the blind and visually impaired enjoy the theater experience through auditory description. Scully donated the expertise he gained from his career as a broadcaster to the charity and brought the magic of film to underserved communities.

Widely considered the greatest announcer in baseball history, Scully was the voice of the Dodgers long before they called Los Angeles home and represented the organization for over six decades. In 2010, Scully was voted the top sportscaster of all time by members of the American Sportscasters Association and his generous nature and legacy inspired Wells of Life to continue giving back through the creation of the Vin Scully Memorial Well.

“Wells of Life is pleased to announce the completion of Vin Scully’s well in Uganda and are overjoyed that his presence will continue to serve communities in need. Carrying on Scully’s legacy through acts of service is one of the best ways to ensure his memory lives on,” said Wells of Life founder and CEO Nick Jordan.

Two-thirds of rural Ugandan communities lack safe access to clean water which makes water-borne diseases and infant mortality a reality for many Ugandans. Wells of Life recently celebrated the funding of their 1,000th well and have brought clean water to 1 million citizens in need, that in turn unlocks education, economic opportunity, and improved health.

About Wells of Life

Wells of Life is a 501(c)(3) non-profit Christian organization based in Orange County that provides safe access to clean, sustainable drinking water in the communities of rural Uganda. Founded in 2008, Wells of Life has drilled or rehabilitated 820 wells across 19 districts in Uganda and, through a steady decade of growth, has served more than 942,000 people. With a 100% donation, Wells of Life provides clean water through the installation or restoration of sustainable borehole water wells and WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene) educational programs. Wells of Life also has an in-country office staffed with an In-Country Director, Deputy Director and 16 other full-time employees in Uganda.

