July 4th and barbecue are time-tested American traditions, and Tyris Bell, chef/owner of Bell Heir’s BBQ in Canaryville/Fuller Park (704 W. 47th Street, Chicago; 773-420-3685) is an excellent takeout choice for your family barbecue. Give yourself a break from the grill and leave your cooking to Tyris!

Bell Heir’s BBQ will be closed on July 3 through July 7, so order your feast for pickup or delivery no later than Sunday, July 2. Bell Heir’s will re-open on Saturday, July 8.



Bring in delicious homemade food based on Tyris’s own great grandmother Luella. “Holidays have always been an at-home celebration in my family and Luella loved cooking for us. I’m continuing the tradition, making some of her favorite dishes (and mine) available to our community,” said Bell.



Bell Heirs BBQ catering menu is designed for at-home family dining just like Tyris enjoyed with his parents, Stephanie and Anthony Bell and five siblings. Guests can order in-person, by phone or online and bring the food home for a delicious family style meal.



Dishes are served in large trays or pans. If you are hosting a smaller group, Bell Heirs’ regular menu is also available.

ALSO, HEAD TO THE NORTHSIDE SQUARE ROOTS FESTIVAL IN LINCOLN SQUARE TO ENJOY BELL HEIR’S BBQ

OWNER TYRIS BELL WILL BE SERVING UP HIS DELICIOUS BBQ JULY 7, 8 & 9



The fabulous Square Roots Festival in Chicago’s Lincoln Square will be in full swing from Friday, July 7 through Sunday, July 9. Tyris is setting up shop there to showcase some of his Bell Heir’s BBQ favorites. Stop by and enjoy his Brisket pizza by the slice, his fabulous and unique BBQ Brisket Burger, and his BBQ Brisket Nachos. Top them off with a side of Fried Pickles and BBQ Baked Beans.



July 4th Catering

The catering menu features two sections: main dishes and sides. The signature dish is smoked BBQ Rib Tips Dinner ($100); a large order of smoked rib tips served wet. Another standout is the Fried Catfish ($160). Fans of Houston-style barbecue will be thrilled at the Smoked BBQ Turkey Legs ($150). Comfort food lovers will smack their lips at the Smothered Mac ‘n Cheese topped with Brisket and Bacon ($150). Kids and grownups alike will love Spaghetti with Ground Beef ($80), BBQ Brisket Sliders ($100), and the brined and battered Buttermilk Chicken Wings served with housemade barbecue sauce ($100).



Top off your catered feast with a large side of white rice ($25), Baked Mac ‘n Cheese ($75), and Buttermilk Cornbread (half pan).



For smaller groups, order from the regular menu

If your group is smaller, simply order from the regular menu for regular portions that serve 1-2 people. Enjoy the Rib Tip Dinner, served with fries ($16.99), Rib Tips & Chicken Combo ($21.99) the Smoked BBQ Turkey Leg ($17.99), the Buttermilk Fried Chicken Wings with Fries, brined and battered chicken wings served with fries and barbecue sauce, available in two sizes: ($6.99-three piece) or 6-piece ($11.99).



The unique BBQ Brisket Cheeseburger with Fried Pickles and Fries ($18.99) is a definite crowd pleaser, featuring the best of both worlds: two 4oz Slagel Farms ground beef patties topped with BBQ Brisket, cheese, and fried pickles, and served with Fries. Other favorites are the BBQ Brisket Mac ‘n Cheese ($14.99) and the Smothered Fries with Mac ‘n Cheese, layered with BBQ Brisket and jalapenos ($15.99), and the Catfish Dinner, two fillets served with Mac ‘n Cheese and Cole Slaw ($21.99)



Another dish, perfect for sharing, is the Brisket or Pulled Pork Nachos, fried to order tortillas with BBQ Brisket or Pulled Pork, drizzled with cheese sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, and jalapenos ($15.99).



Pizza is always a favorite and Bell Heir’s BBQ offers two unique varieties, served whole or by the slice: BBQ Brisket Pizza ($29.99/$6.99 slice), Pepperoni ($24.99/$4.99 slice) and Sausage Pizza ($24.99/$4.99 slice).



Side dishes ($7 each) include Coleslaw in a creamy vinegar sauce; Baked Mac ‘n Cheese; Fries drizzled with BBQ sauce and topped with jalapenos; Fried Pickles, and BBQ Baked Beans.



As a takeout-focused restaurant—limited seating is available—Bell Heir’s BBQ encourages guests to bring the food home for a delicious family style meal. Guests are encouraged to spread the word by posing for selfies in front of the wall-sized Bell Heir’s BBQ logo.



About Bell Heir’s BBQ

Bell Heir’s BBQ, located at 704 W. 47th Street in Chicago’s South Side Canaryville/Fuller Park neighborhood, brings time-tested family recipes from great-grandmother Luella to your family. Celebrate the goodness of barbecue, with its comfort and family togetherness. Homemade with skill and loving care. Our delicious menu offerings have been passed down from generation to generation, and now, from our family to yours.



Bell Heir’s BBQ is open Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 9 p.m., and Sunday from noon until 6 p.m. Orders can be made in person, via telephone or online. Online orders only available until 8:30 p.m. The restaurant is closed on Monday and Tuesday. Delivery is available. For more information or to order online, please visit the website at https://bellheirsbbq.com, or call the restaurant at (773) 420-3685. All major credit cards are accepted.



Follow Bell Heir’s BBQ on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/bellheirsbbq/.

